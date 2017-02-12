movies
105 views 0 comments

“Lego Batman,” “Fifty Shades,” “John Wick 2” all open big

by on February 12, 2017
 

Keanu Reeves reprises his role as badass assassin John Wick in "John Wick: Chapter Two," a 2017 Summit-Lionsgate release directed by Chad Stahelski.

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 The LEGO Batman Movie $55,635,000 $13,609 $55,635,000
2 Fifty Shades Darker $46,797,825 $12,614 $46,797,825
3 John Wick: Chapter Two $30,015,000 $9,642 $30,015,000
4 Split $9,321,110 -35.4% $3,148 $112,293,380
5 Hidden Figures $8,000,000 -21.5% $3,000 $131,452,250
6 A Dog’s Purpose $7,365,335 -29.9% $2,435 $42,595,010
7 Rings $5,820,000 -55.2% $1,986 $21,492,286
8 La La Land $5,000,000 -32.2% $2,421 $126,010,345
9 Lion $4,083,000 +8.6% $3,054 $30,368,722
10 The Space Between Us $1,760,000 -53.4% $638 $6,595,158
11 Sing $1,632,750 -59.7% $1,104 $265,337,745
12 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $1,516,000 -48.1% $1,632 $527,182,968
13 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $1,465,000 -62.2% $1,244 $43,077,048
14 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $1,350,000 -71.3% $1,113 $25,215,430
15 I am Not Your Negro $830,000 +20.9% $7,217 $1,839,040

 

Comments

comments

News

Fifty Shades DarkerHidden FiguresJohn Wick Chapter 2movie grossesSplitthe film yapthe lego batman movieweekend box office

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment