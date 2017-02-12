“Lego Batman,” “Fifty Shades,” “John Wick 2” all open big
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|$55,635,000
|–
|$13,609
|$55,635,000
|2
|Fifty Shades Darker
|$46,797,825
|–
|$12,614
|$46,797,825
|3
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|$30,015,000
|–
|$9,642
|$30,015,000
|4
|Split
|$9,321,110
|-35.4%
|$3,148
|$112,293,380
|5
|Hidden Figures
|$8,000,000
|-21.5%
|$3,000
|$131,452,250
|6
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$7,365,335
|-29.9%
|$2,435
|$42,595,010
|7
|Rings
|$5,820,000
|-55.2%
|$1,986
|$21,492,286
|8
|La La Land
|$5,000,000
|-32.2%
|$2,421
|$126,010,345
|9
|Lion
|$4,083,000
|+8.6%
|$3,054
|$30,368,722
|10
|The Space Between Us
|$1,760,000
|-53.4%
|$638
|$6,595,158
|11
|Sing
|$1,632,750
|-59.7%
|$1,104
|$265,337,745
|12
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$1,516,000
|-48.1%
|$1,632
|$527,182,968
|13
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$1,465,000
|-62.2%
|$1,244
|$43,077,048
|14
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|$1,350,000
|-71.3%
|$1,113
|$25,215,430
|15
|I am Not Your Negro
|$830,000
|+20.9%
|$7,217
|$1,839,040