“Lego Batman” tops all newcomers

February 19, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 The LEGO Batman Movie $34,225,000 -35.4% $8,372 $98,791,314
2 Fifty Shades Darker $20,966,845 -55.0% $5,645 $89,663,300
3 The Great Wall $18,079,140 $5,436 $18,079,140
4 John Wick: Chapter Two $16,500,000 -45.8% $5,300 $58,692,083
5 Fist Fight $12,015,000 $3,772 $12,015,000
6 Hidden Figures $7,100,000 -11.3% $3,203 $142,591,830
7 Split $7,038,400 -26.1% $2,879 $123,603,930
8 A Dog’s Purpose $5,560,855 -23.5% $2,317 $50,676,365
9 La La Land $4,500,000 -9.0% $2,836 $133,504,066
10 A Cure for Wellness $4,200,000 $1,553 $4,200,000
11 Lion $4,123,000 +4.4% $2,674 $36,378,483
12 Rings $2,250,000 -60.2% $1,442 $25,673,218
13 Moana $1,009,000 +37.3% $2,380 $244,463,962
14 Everybody Loves Somebody $1,000,000 $3,003 $1,000,000
15 Fences $755,000 +4.4% $1,348 $55,101,969

 

