“Lego Batman” tops all newcomers
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|$34,225,000
|-35.4%
|$8,372
|$98,791,314
|2
|Fifty Shades Darker
|$20,966,845
|-55.0%
|$5,645
|$89,663,300
|3
|The Great Wall
|$18,079,140
|–
|$5,436
|$18,079,140
|4
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|$16,500,000
|-45.8%
|$5,300
|$58,692,083
|5
|Fist Fight
|$12,015,000
|–
|$3,772
|$12,015,000
|6
|Hidden Figures
|$7,100,000
|-11.3%
|$3,203
|$142,591,830
|7
|Split
|$7,038,400
|-26.1%
|$2,879
|$123,603,930
|8
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$5,560,855
|-23.5%
|$2,317
|$50,676,365
|9
|La La Land
|$4,500,000
|-9.0%
|$2,836
|$133,504,066
|10
|A Cure for Wellness
|$4,200,000
|–
|$1,553
|$4,200,000
|11
|Lion
|$4,123,000
|+4.4%
|$2,674
|$36,378,483
|12
|Rings
|$2,250,000
|-60.2%
|$1,442
|$25,673,218
|13
|Moana
|$1,009,000
|+37.3%
|$2,380
|$244,463,962
|14
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|$1,000,000
|–
|$3,003
|$1,000,000
|15
|Fences
|$755,000
|+4.4%
|$1,348
|$55,101,969