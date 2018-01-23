#MeToo gets James Franco. After winning the Golden Globe, he’s now persona non grata.
Martin McDonagh of “Three Billboards” shunted aside for cool kids, aka first-time directors Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig.
Strong showing in general for “Get Out,” the most overrated film of the year.
It’s rare for youngsters to get a Best Actor nomination in their first big role, so Daniel Kaluuya and Timothee Chalamat are surprises. Stronger contenders were out there.
Very surprised and happy to see Woody Harrelson to get a supporting actor nod for “Three Billboards.” I much preferred him to Sam Rockwell (he was good, doing a caricature for most of the movie). The two will now compete for the prize.
Jessica Chastain gets no love, and “Molly’s Game” in general fared poorly with just a script nomination.
The Indiana Film Journalists Association’s screenplay award for “Logan” proves prescient. I’m tellin’ ya, the IFJA should be a bigger part of the awards build-up fanfare!
Disappointed by lack of Best Pic nomination for “The Florida Project.” Small film, but it got plenty of attention.
I think Denzel and Octavia could blow their noses and get nominations. They’re like when aging NBA stars get voted into the All-Star game no matter how they played. Did anyone even see “Roman J. Israel, Esquire?”
A plum for Plummer. What a career-capper, to be a last-minute add to a big movie and steal the whole show.
Lightning fast Oscar reaction
