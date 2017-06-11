Live woman beats dead woman at the box office
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Wonder Woman
|$57,180,000
|-44.6%
|$13,729
|$205,002,503
|2
|The Mummy (2017)
|$32,246,120
|–
|$7,992
|$32,246,120
|3
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|$12,300,000
|-48.4%
|$3,485
|$44,562,512
|4
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$10,713,000
|-51.5%
|$2,912
|$135,839,294
|5
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$6,242,000
|-36.6%
|$2,144
|$366,361,172
|6
|It Comes At Night
|$6,000,788
|–
|$2,369
|$6,000,788
|7
|Baywatch
|$4,600,000
|-47.6%
|$1,624
|$51,065,135
|8
|Megan Leavey
|$3,767,722
|–
|$1,926
|$3,767,722
|9
|Alien: Covenant
|$1,800,000
|-56.3%
|$992
|$71,212,212
|10
|Everything, Everything
|$1,620,000
|-50.9%
|$1,048
|$31,731,952
|11
|My Cousin Rachel
|$954,000
|–
|$1,824
|$954,000
|12
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|$675,000
|-47.7%
|$753
|$19,397,258
|13
|The Boss Baby
|$530,000
|-14.7%
|$1,227
|$171,841,526
|14
|Snatched
|$460,000
|-65.1%
|$707
|$44,985,831