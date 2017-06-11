movies
84 views 0 comments

Live woman beats dead woman at the box office

by on June 11, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Wonder Woman $57,180,000 -44.6% $13,729 $205,002,503
2 The Mummy (2017) $32,246,120 $7,992 $32,246,120
3 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $12,300,000 -48.4% $3,485 $44,562,512
4 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $10,713,000 -51.5% $2,912 $135,839,294
5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $6,242,000 -36.6% $2,144 $366,361,172
6 It Comes At Night $6,000,788 $2,369 $6,000,788
7 Baywatch $4,600,000 -47.6% $1,624 $51,065,135
8 Megan Leavey $3,767,722 $1,926 $3,767,722
9 Alien: Covenant $1,800,000 -56.3% $992 $71,212,212
10 Everything, Everything $1,620,000 -50.9% $1,048 $31,731,952
11 My Cousin Rachel $954,000 $1,824 $954,000
12 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul $675,000 -47.7% $753 $19,397,258
13 The Boss Baby $530,000 -14.7% $1,227 $171,841,526
14 Snatched $460,000 -65.1% $707 $44,985,831

 

Comments

comments

News

movie grossesThe Mummyweekend box officeWonder Woman

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment