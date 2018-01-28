“Maze Runner” defeats the box office overlords
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|$23,500,000
|–
|3,787
|–
|$6,205
|$23,500,000
|2
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$16,400,000
|-15.9%
|3,553
|-151
|$4,616
|$338,057,203
|3
|Hostiles
|$10,205,000
|+1,658.7%
|2,816
|+2,697
|$3,624
|$12,052,795
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|$9,500,000
|-10.8%
|2,663
|-160
|$3,567
|$126,475,232
|5
|The Post
|$8,850,000
|-24.5%
|2,640
|-211
|$3,352
|$58,535,923
|6
|12 Strong
|$8,635,000
|-45.4%
|3,018
|+16
|$2,861
|$29,759,610
|7
|Den of Thieves
|$8,360,000
|-45.0%
|2,432
|–
|$3,438
|$28,502,445
|8
|The Shape of Water
|$5,700,000
|+160.7%
|1,854
|+1,001
|$3,074
|$37,678,745
|9
|Paddington 2
|$5,570,000
|-30.5%
|2,792
|-910
|$1,995
|$32,020,416
|10
|Padmaavat
|$4,272,998
|–
|324
|–
|$13,188
|$4,780,239
|11
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$4,184,000
|-36.2%
|1,745
|-711
|$2,398
|$610,725,821
|12
|Forever My Girl
|$3,706,991
|-12.7%
|1,424
|+310
|$2,603
|$9,266,150
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$3,600,000
|+87.8%
|1,457
|+503
|$2,471
|$37,010,951
|14
|The Commuter
|$3,450,000
|-47.8%
|1,811
|-1,081
|$1,905
|$31,427,189
|15
|Insidious: The Last Key
|$3,215,000
|-45.3%
|1,901
|-645
|$1,691
|$63,475,300