“Maze Runner” defeats the box office overlords

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $23,500,000 3,787 $6,205 $23,500,000
2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $16,400,000 -15.9% 3,553 -151 $4,616 $338,057,203
3 Hostiles $10,205,000 +1,658.7% 2,816 +2,697 $3,624 $12,052,795
4 The Greatest Showman $9,500,000 -10.8% 2,663 -160 $3,567 $126,475,232
5 The Post $8,850,000 -24.5% 2,640 -211 $3,352 $58,535,923
6 12 Strong $8,635,000 -45.4% 3,018 +16 $2,861 $29,759,610
7 Den of Thieves $8,360,000 -45.0% 2,432 $3,438 $28,502,445
8 The Shape of Water $5,700,000 +160.7% 1,854 +1,001 $3,074 $37,678,745
9 Paddington 2 $5,570,000 -30.5% 2,792 -910 $1,995 $32,020,416
10 Padmaavat $4,272,998 324 $13,188 $4,780,239
11 Star Wars: The Last Jedi $4,184,000 -36.2% 1,745 -711 $2,398 $610,725,821
12 Forever My Girl $3,706,991 -12.7% 1,424 +310 $2,603 $9,266,150
13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri $3,600,000 +87.8% 1,457 +503 $2,471 $37,010,951
14 The Commuter $3,450,000 -47.8% 1,811 -1,081 $1,905 $31,427,189
15 Insidious: The Last Key $3,215,000 -45.3% 1,901 -645 $1,691 $63,475,300

 

