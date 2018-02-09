movies
84 views 0 comments

MCU Retrospective: Complete List

by on February 9, 2018
 

In this weekly series, Film Yap writer Andrew Carr revisits each installment of the decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once a week, Andrew reviews one film in the series, in the original release order, reevaluating his previously held opinion of the film and giving each film a new score out of 5 Yaps. All 18 films (plus Avengers: Infinity War, upon release) will be compiled into one definitive ranking. Each entry in the “MCU Retrospective” series will include a short review as well as a historical recap about the film’s initial conception and release.

A new entry in this series will be posted every Sunday until the weekend prior to the release of Avengers: Infinity War on May 4. Check out the list of entries so far below:

Iron ManThe Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2

Thor

Captain America: The First Avenger

The Avengers

Iron Man 3 (coming Feb. 11!)

The MCU Ranking!

Every week, the entry covered for that week is placed in an ongoing ranking, which will eventually include all 19 films.

1. Iron Man  
2. The Avengers  
3. Captain America: The First Avenger  
4. Iron Man 2  
5. The Incredible Hulk  
6. Thor  

MCU CUMULATIVE RATING:     (3.6/5)

“PHASE ONE” RATING:     (3.6/5)

Comments

comments

Commentary, Features

Black PantherBlack WidowCaptain AmericaDoctor StrangeGuardians of the GalaxyHawkeyeIncredible HulkInfinity WarIron ManKevin FeigeLokiMarvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel StudiosMCUMCU RetrospectiveSpider-ManStan LeeThanosThe AvengersThorUltron

Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

You must log in to post a comment