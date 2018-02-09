In this weekly series, Film Yap writer Andrew Carr revisits each installment of the decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once a week, Andrew reviews one film in the series, in the original release order, reevaluating his previously held opinion of the film and giving each film a new score out of 5 Yaps. All 18 films (plus Avengers: Infinity War, upon release) will be compiled into one definitive ranking. Each entry in the “MCU Retrospective” series will include a short review as well as a historical recap about the film’s initial conception and release.
A new entry in this series will be posted every Sunday until the weekend prior to the release of Avengers: Infinity War on May 4. Check out the list of entries so far below:
MCU Retrospective: Complete List
Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, and Iron Man 2
Thor
Captain America: The First Avenger
The Avengers
Iron Man 3 (coming Feb. 11!)
The MCU Ranking!
Every week, the entry covered for that week is placed in an ongoing ranking, which will eventually include all 19 films.
1. Iron Man
2. The Avengers
3. Captain America: The First Avenger
4. Iron Man 2
5. The Incredible Hulk
6. Thor
MCU CUMULATIVE RATING: (3.6/5)
“PHASE ONE” RATING: (3.6/5)
