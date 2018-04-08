Monster grosses for “A Quiet Place”
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|A Quiet Place
|$50,000,000
|–
|3,508
|–
|$14,253
|$50,000,000
|2
|Ready Player One
|$25,060,000
|-40.0%
|4,234
|–
|$5,919
|$96,920,525
|3
|Blockers
|$21,439,000
|–
|3,379
|–
|$6,345
|$21,439,000
|4
|Black Panther
|$8,430,000
|-26.6%
|2,747
|-241
|$3,069
|$665,355,740
|5
|I Can Only Imagine
|$8,356,800
|-20.2%
|2,894
|+246
|$2,888
|$69,084,002
|6
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$8,065,000
|-53.0%
|2,006
|–
|$4,020
|$31,349,580
|7
|Chappaquiddick
|$6,200,000
|–
|1,560
|–
|$3,974
|$6,200,000
|8
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$5,600,000
|-20.0%
|2,733
|-929
|$2,049
|$33,898,061
|9
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|$4,910,000
|-47.6%
|2,627
|-1,081
|$1,869
|$54,919,060
|10
|Isle Of Dogs
|$4,600,000
|+56.3%
|554
|+389
|$8,303
|$12,048,934
|11
|The Miracle Season
|$4,137,000
|–
|1,707
|–
|$2,424
|$4,137,000
|12
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$3,150,000
|-35.0%
|1,701
|-666
|$1,852
|$90,122,756
|13
|Love, Simon
|$2,765,000
|-42.0%
|1,464
|-560
|$1,889
|$37,542,264
|14
|Tomb Raider
|$1,965,000
|-60.1%
|1,673
|-1,115
|$1,175
|$55,109,090
|15
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|$1,800,000
|-47.9%
|1,262
|-211
|$1,426
|$15,030,851