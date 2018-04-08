movies
Monster grosses for “A Quiet Place”

by on April 8, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 A Quiet Place $50,000,000 3,508 $14,253 $50,000,000
2 Ready Player One $25,060,000 -40.0% 4,234 $5,919 $96,920,525
3 Blockers $21,439,000 3,379 $6,345 $21,439,000
4 Black Panther $8,430,000 -26.6% 2,747 -241 $3,069 $665,355,740
5 I Can Only Imagine $8,356,800 -20.2% 2,894 +246 $2,888 $69,084,002
6 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $8,065,000 -53.0% 2,006 $4,020 $31,349,580
7 Chappaquiddick $6,200,000 1,560 $3,974 $6,200,000
8 Sherlock Gnomes $5,600,000 -20.0% 2,733 -929 $2,049 $33,898,061
9 Pacific Rim Uprising $4,910,000 -47.6% 2,627 -1,081 $1,869 $54,919,060
10 Isle Of Dogs $4,600,000 +56.3% 554 +389 $8,303 $12,048,934
11 The Miracle Season $4,137,000 1,707 $2,424 $4,137,000
12 A Wrinkle in Time $3,150,000 -35.0% 1,701 -666 $1,852 $90,122,756
13 Love, Simon $2,765,000 -42.0% 1,464 -560 $1,889 $37,542,264
14 Tomb Raider $1,965,000 -60.1% 1,673 -1,115 $1,175 $55,109,090
15 Paul, Apostle of Christ $1,800,000 -47.9% 1,262 -211 $1,426 $15,030,851

 

