New to View: April 17

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 17, unless otherwise noted:

The Post (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment:

Rated: PG-13, language, war violence

The lowdown: In these perilous times when journalism is under attack by demagogues who shout “fake news” at the slightest provocation, “The Post” shines like a beacon in a soupy fog.

“The Post” is a love letter to journalism, a tribute to the printed word and the power of the press.

The story, directed by Steven Spielberg, is so apropos today because such newspapers as “The New York Times” and “The Washington Post,” as well as reporters, are under attack as a diversion to obscure the canards and shortcomings of those in power.

The movie, starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and a strong supporting cast, is a celebration and a bow to those who go after stories no matter where — or how high up — they lead.

“The Post” also is a story of empowerment, in a woman making a stand and finding her voice in a world dominated by men.

The movie centers on the publication of what became known as “The Pentagon Papers,” by, at first, “The New York Times,” closely followed by “The Washington Post.”

The Pentagon Papers were reports covering the U.S. involvement in Vietnam going back to the Truman administration as well as analyses of the conflict and the likelihood of the U.S. actually winning the war.

It was 1971, a time when “The Post” was looked upon in the newspaper community as a provincial product, primarily covering the nation’s capital.

“The Post” chronicles the paper’s first steps toward national prominence.

The publication of this secret report by “The Times,” “The Post” and other newspapers was a victory for journalism and a dagger in the heart of a government that believed in burying the truth from its citizens.

What is most amazing about “The Post” is that Spielberg tells his story in about 110 minutes, zipping through all the issues like a reporter writing a concise story on deadline.

And, like a good news article, Spielberg’s direction is clear, succinct and to the point.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 descriptive audio and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English 5.1 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a behind-the-scenes look at filming the movie, a featurette on the film’s score, another on recreating the era, a look at the cast and characters and a featurette on Katharine Graham, Ben Bradlee and “The Washington Post” of the early 1970s.

The Awful Truth: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1937, The Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Leo McCarey directed this classic screwball comedy starring Irene Dunne and Cary Grant as Lucy and Jerry, a sophisticated couple who, tired with each other’s infidelities, decide to file for divorce.

However, their bond is too strong to break, despite Lucy’s supposed attraction to a straight-laced Oklahoma businessman, played by perfect third-wheel Ralph Bellamy.

This is the movie that first defined the persona Grant would carry through the rest of his long career.

The comedy is both biting and sweet, as the veteran McCarey demonstrates why he is a comedy master behind the camera.

McCarey won the Academy Award for best director for the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include an interview with critic Gary Giddins about McCarey, a video essay by film critic David Cairns on Grant’s performance, a 1978 radio interview with Dunne, a 1939 “Lux Radio Theatre” adaptation of the movie with Grant and Claudette Colbert and an essay by film critic Molly Haskell.

Molly’s Game (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: April 10

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, drug use, violence

The lowdown: Writer Aaron Sorkin has an ace up his sleeve for his directorial debut: Jessica Chastain.

The versatile actress wears a skin of pragmatism and defiance as Olympic-class skier Molly Bloom in “Molly’s Game.”

The movie, adapted by Sorkin from Bloom’s book, tells the story of Bloom’s success at running underground poker games about a decade ago in Los Angeles and New York that netted players — and herself — hundreds of thousands of dollars, until she was arrested by the FBI on illegal gambling charges.

It seems her popular high-stakes games did not only attract movie stars, business tycoons, athletes and high rollers, but Russian mobsters as well.

The combination of Sorkin’s writing and Chastain’s acting creates a perfect mesh of dialogue that sizzles and impresses.

Through Sorkin’s script and direction, you can almost see Bloom’s mind working in overdrive, having answers for every question thrown at her by criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Idris Elba), whom Bloom is trying to convince to represent her.

Chastain’s performance reveals a complex personality — an observant woman with a computer-like mind, determined to succeed on her own in an arena — albeit, a legally grey-area — mostly reserved for men.

She also allows you inside Bloom, peeling away her icy veneer, so you can see the vulnerability and emotional baggage that drives her.

Chastain showcases Bloom’s ability to successfully read people and quickly adapt to each new situation.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 DVS and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a behind-the-scenes look at Bloom and the making of the movie.

The Greatest Showman (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: April 10

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, thematic elements including a brawl

The lowdown: “The Greatest Showman” is like a three-ring circus: a lot of noise, flash and glitter but no substance underneath.

This family-friendly, PG-rated musical about the legendary P.T. Barnum works very hard to gain your approval. You can almost feel the sweat dripping off the screen.

The film is driven to please audiences. It’s like a child in a roomful of adults who tries various disruptive behaviors to gain attention.

That especially goes for the musical and dance numbers. They are lively and entertaining but with a whiff of desperation as if they are feverishly waving their arms, saying, “Hey look at us. Please give us an Oscar nomination for best song!”

Hugh Jackman, who is no stranger to musicals, stars as Phineas T. Barnum, the son of a poor tailor who, more than anything, wants recognition.

Barnum is a dreamer and a bit of a huckster. He sprouts ideas like weeds in a garden.

He is so focused on succeeding that he loses sight of what is really important in his life — his family.

Barnum is so blinded by ambition that he allows his true foundation to crumble.

Musicals are basically fantasies, and “The Greatest Showman” is no exception. It transports you into a 19th century world using 21st century sensibilities.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 descriptive audio, English 2.0 Dolby digital and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English 5.1 descriptive audio; English SHD, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a sing-along edition of the movie, a look at the family behind the movie, a featurette on the songs, and a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s spectacle.

Braven (Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: April 10

Details: 2018, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual references

The lowdown: Jason Momoa (“Justice League’s” Aquaman) stars in this drama as Joe, who, with his father, played by Stephen Lang, arrive at a remote hunting cabin for a quiet weekend.

Instead, they find a stash of heroin hidden in the cabin by drug traffickers.

The battle is on when the criminals return to the cabin and Joe and his father must make a stand to survive.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A featurette, “The Braven’s Views,” is the major extra.

Trigger Jr. (Blu-ray)

Details: 1950, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The career of Roy Rogers, Republic Pictures’ “King of the Cowboys,” can be divided into three phases.

The first lasted from his starring debut in 1938’s “Under Western Stars,” in which most of his movies were so-called “historical” Westerns set mostly in the 19th or early 20th century; the second phase, which was from about 1943 to 1946, demonstrates the influence of the hit musical “Oklahoma,” with the Rogers’ oaters featuring contemporary settings and with an emphasis on music; the final phase began in late 1946 and basically lasted until Rogers ended his run at Republic in 1951.

These movies cut back on the music and focused more on action. The vast majority of these features were directed by William Witney, who in the late 1930s and early 1940s, helmed some of the studio’s most memorable serials including “Adventures of Captain Marvel,” “Spy Smasher,” “The Fighting Devil Dogs,” “Daredevils of the Red Circle,” “Zorro’s Fighting Legion” and “The Lone Ranger.”

“Trigger Jr.” finds Rogers and his Fabulous Western Show caught in the middle of a dispute between a group of ranchers and an evil Ranger Patrol, who abuse their so-called authority to rob the ranchers.

Roy’s horse, Trigger, billed in the credits as “The Smartest Horse in the Movies,” is blinded by a killer stallion controlled by the Patrol.

He must then rely on a 10-year-old boy and a frisky Trigger Jr. to help clear the range of the menacing marauders.

The usual cast of Republic and Rogers regulars are featured in the movie, including Roy’s wife, Dale Evans, Pat Brady, Gordon Jones, Grant Withers, George Cleveland and the musical group, Foy Willing and the Riders of the Purple Sage.

Like many of the Rogers movies of the late 1940s and early 1950s, “Trigger Jr.” was filmed in color.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with film historian Toby Roan and Witney’s son, Jay Dee Witney, is the major bonus component.

Sleeping Dogs (Blu-ray)

Details: 1977, Arrow Academy

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This movie is credited with beginning the New Zealand New Wave, putting that nation’s film industry on the international map.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Roger Donaldson and offers Sam Neill his first starring role.

The story centers on Smith (Neill), who, after his marriage disintegrates, moves to an island off the Coromandel Peninsula.

As he begins his new life, the country is experiencing upheaval, including an oil embargo, which has led to a declaration of martial law, and a civil war in which Smith finds himself a reluctant participant.

The movie, which costars Warren Oates, is a political thriller and a personal drama that remains a powerful experience.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a commentary track with Donaldson and Neill, a retrospective making of featurette, a new behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the movie and an illustrated collector’s booklet with writings about the film.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Season 11 (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This eight-disc set features all 14 episodes of this revived series that spoofs movies that deserve to be mocked.

The new premise finds Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) trapped on the dark side of the moon where he is forced to watch cheesy movies by mad scientist Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day) and her snarky henchman Max (Patton Oswald).

To survive, Jonah begins making fun of the movies with the help of his wisecracking robot friends, Tom Servo, Crow and Gypsy.

The season also features a few guests, including Jerry Seinfeld, Joel McHale, Mark Hamill and Neil Patrick Harris.

Among the savaged movies are “Repitllicus,” “The Time Travelers,” “At the Earth’s Core,” “The Land That Time Forgot,” “Yongary,” “The Beast of Hollow Mountain” and “The Loves of Hercules.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is the documentary, “We Brought Back MST3K.”

Aloha, Bobby and Rose (Blu-ray)

Details: 1975, Shout! Factory-Scorpion Releasing

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Floyd Mutrux (“Hollywood Knights,” “American Hot Wax”) wrote and directed this romantic drama about two outsiders, Bobby (Paul LeMat, “American Graffiti”) and Rose (Dianne Hull).

Bobby has a dead-end job and a ’68 Camaro, while Rose has a young son and a life going nowhere.

They meet one night, fall in love and share a dream of leaving the seedy side of Hollywood for the greener pastures of Hawaii.

An innocent prank that goes wrong derails their plans and makes them fugitives on the run.

The supporting cast includes Robert Carradine, Tim McIntire and Edward James Olmos. The music track features songs by Elton John, Bob Dylan, The Temptations and Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extras are interviews with LeMat, Carradine and Mutrux.

Singing Guns (Blu-ray)

Details: 1950, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Republic Pictures was known for its singing cowboys. Gene Autry and Roy Rogers dominated the genre in the 1930s and ’40s, consistently appearing in annual list of top 10 box office sagebrush stars.

The studio had other prairie warblers, including Monte Hale and Rex Allen.

In 1950, the studio starred Vaughn Monroe, a popular recording artist, in an A-production Western entitled “Singing Guns.”

The story, which marks Monroe’s acting debut, has him playing Rhiannon, a stagecoach bandit, who shoots the new sheriff, played by Ward Bond, but decides to take him to a doctor (Walter Brennan) instead of finishing him off.

With the help of the doc, Rhiannon turns over a new leaf and is introduced to the sheriff as the man who saved his life. The sheriff makes him a deputy, but can Rhiannon truly give up his old life, especially when a gold shipment is due soon.

The movie, which ran 91 minutes, also features Ella Raines as the saloon girl who Rhiannon falls for. It was helmed by veteran action director R.G. Springsteen, who was behind the camera for many of the movies in the studio’s “Red Ryder” and Allan “Rocky” Lane B-Western series.

The movie is an enjoyable feature, shot in color.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Toby Roan is the main extra.

A Taxi Driver (Blu-ray)

Details: 2017, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This South Korean drama, set in 1980, is based on a true story.

A down-on-his-luck taxi driver from Seoul is hired by a foreign journalist who wants to go to the town of Gwangju for the day.

The two arrive to find a city in turmoil, under siege by the military government, with its citizens, led by college student activists, rising up, protesting and demanding freedom.

The excursion becomes a life-and-death struggle for the driver and his passenger who are caught in the middle of this historical uprising.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Korean 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Humor Me (Blu-ray) (Shout! Factory)

Killing for Love (IFC)

Russian Doll (DVD + VOD) (Wolfe Video)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special (Netflix)

In the Fade (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Netflix)

Winchester (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

High Maintenance: Season 2 (HBO Home Entertainment, April 20)

Mary Jane: A Musical Potumentary (Green Apple Entertainment, April 20)

Peter Rabbit (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, April 20)

After Henry, Series 1 (Acorn TV, April 23)

The Good Karma Hospital: Series 2, Episode 4 (Acorn TV, April 23)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 11, Episode 18 (Acorn TV, April 23)

Coming next week: Paddington 2

Den of Thieves

I am a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. My movie reviews also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

