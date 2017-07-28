New to View: Aug. 1

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, Aug. 1, unless otherwise noted:

Going in Style (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Warner Home Video

Rated: PG-13, drug use, language, suggestive material

The lowdown: Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin star in this updated reboot of the 1979 movie that starred George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg.

In the original, the trio rob a bank simply to relieve their boredom.

A touch of social injustice has been added to the remake that finds our elderly retirees decide to rob the bank that took their money after their pension funds became a corporate casualty.

Despite its stellar cast, this version plays it too safe, going for predictable laughs with Freeman, Caine and Arkin rising above the standard material.

The movie did not impress critics, who gave it a 46 percent positive rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital and English 5.1 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes and a commentary track comprise the major bonus offerings.

The Circle (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, mature themes, sexual situations, language, drug use

The lowdown: Tom Hanks plays the head of a tech and social media company that pushes the boundaries of privacy and ethics.

Emma Watson is the ambitious employee who rises through the ranks and engages in an experiment that could threaten not only those boundaries but her freedom.

It seems every decision she makes as she participates in the experiment could have consequences that hit not only close to home but global implications.

Despite the movie’s delving into themes that are pertinent today, it fails to compel its audience nor does it bring anything new to today’s debate about privacy.

The movie, which costars John Boyega, Bill Paxton and Patton Oswalt, tanked at the box office and received a very disappointing 15 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a four-part featurette on the making of the movie, a look at the movie’s design and technology and a featurette honoring Paxton.

The Lovers (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, sexual content, language

The lowdown: Debra Winger and Tracy Letts star as Mary and Michael, a long-married couple who long ago lost the spark that ignited their love.

Both are in the midst of serious affairs and are on the verge of ending their marriage when something rekindles their passion, causing complications and forcing the two to cheat on their paramours.

The movie, which earned an 86 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com, offers a refreshing look at senior citizen romance and sexuality. It is a touching and funny feature that engages its audience.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include featurettes on the making of the movie and its musical score as well as a commentary track.

The Boss Baby (Blu-ray + DVD + digital HD)

Release date: July 25

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, rude humor

The lowdown: An animated feature told from the perspective of Tim, a 7-year-old boy, whose new baby brother feels his parental love diminishing.

Tim’s younger sibling arrives wearing a suit and toting a briefcase, making it crystal clear to all concerned that he is in charge.

Tim discovers his baby brother has a second mission and reluctantly agrees to assist him in his adventure to change the world.

Alec Baldwin voices the baby with attitude and humor.

However, the story does not hold up for the film’s entire running time.

Critics agreed, giving the movie a tepid 52 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 description audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital, English 5.1 description audio and Spanish and French 2.0 Dolby digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a mini-adventure with Boss Baby and Tim, a Forever Puppy infomercial, a BabyCorp and You featurette, a Babies vs. Puppies: Who Do YOU Love? featurette, a look at The Boss Baby’s undercover team, an inside BabyCorp featurette, a Great Sibling Competition featurette and deleted scenes.

Big Little Lies (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: TV-MA, violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: A comedy-drama that looks behind the curtain of civility and tranquility in the seaside town of Monterey, Calif., where successful husbands live with their doting wives and adorable children.

But underneath the surface lies murder, mistrust, class divisions, ugly rumors, secrets, compromises and betrayal.

Academy Award-winners Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman head the cast, which also includes Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Adam Scott and Zoe Kravitz.

The blu-ray includes all seven episodes of this HBO series.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 2.0 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series that feature cast and crew interviews and inside the episodes featurettes.

Wakefield (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, Shout! Factory

Rated: R, sexual situations, language

The lowdown: Bryan Cranston gives a solid performance in this story about a successful suburban husband and father who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

Cranston’s Howard Wakefield has hidden himself in the attic of his garage. He survives by scavenging at night. He also is secretly observing the lives of his wife, played by Jennifer Garner, and children.

Wakefield soon begins to realize that he has left himself, not his family.

The movie, based on a short story by E.L. Doctorow, costars Jason O’Mara and Beverly D’Angelo.

“Wakefield,” which received a limited theatrical release, earned a 75 percent positive rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.35:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Crashing: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: TV-MA, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Pete Holmes stars as Pete, whose suburban life unravels, forcing him to make some drastic changes after learning that his wife is cheating on him.

Pete, however, did not lose his sense of humor, so he travels to New York to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian.

Low on cash, he is forced to crash on other people’s couches to make ends meet.

This two-disc set features all eight first-season episodes, which includes such guest stars as Artie Lange, T.J. Miller and Sarah Silverman.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 2.0 DTS digital surround; English, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette, extra scenes from the stand-up performers and interviews with Pete and others comprise the major bonus offerings.

Slither: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2006, Scream Factory

Rated: R, bloody and graphic horror violence and gore, language

The lowdown: James Gunn, the filmmaker who helmed the two “Guardian of the Galaxy” features, wrote and directed this horror outing, set in a small town, about a dark and slimy entity infecting anyone in its way.

The thing’s goal is to devour all life on Earth.

It’s up to a local sheriff, played by Nathan Fillion, and his team to stop it before it succeeds.

The cast of this witty horror feature also includes Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Banks and Gregg Henry.

The movie impressed reviewers, who gave it an 86 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include two commentary tracks with Gunn and cast members, interviews with Gunn and Henry, deleted scenes, extended scenes, a look at bring the film’s creatures to life, a tour of the set with Fillion, a making of featurette and a gag reel.

Opening Night

Details: 2016, Wolfe Video

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: This backstage Broadway comedy features a top-flight cast including Topher Grace as a beleaguered stage manager putting out fires during opening night of a new musical.

Grace’s Nick must corral the show’s wacky cast and crew to hit the stage sober and on time.

He must deal with backstage affairs, prima donna dancers, a crazy producer and his insufferable leading lady.

The cast also includes Anne Heche, Rob Riggle, Taye Diggs, Alona Tal and JC Chasez.

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

“Billy Jack: The Complete Collection” (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 25

Details: 1967-77, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated, GP, PG

The lowdown: Tom Laughlin created his iconic character of Billy Jack, the half-Native American, half-white, ex-Green Beret with a burning social conscience.

The character first appeared in 1967’s “Born Losers” (PG), made at the height of the Hell’s Angels-motorcycle gang cycle of exploitation films.

Laughlin rebooted the character in 1971’s “Billy Jack” (GP), which melded the anti-establishment fervor of the country with the violence and exploitation tenets of the genre movies of the era.

“Billy Jack” was a big success, so Laughlin returned in 1974’s “The Trial of Billy Jack” (PG), which failed to reach the box office success of its predecessor.

Following the cynicism about government created by the Watergate scandal, Laughlin starred in “Billy Jack Goes to Washington” (1977, not rated), which had the character handling corruption in the nation’s capital in his own way.

That film was a flop, with a very limited theatrical release.

Still, the series touched a nerve in many moviegoers, who gravitated to Laughlin’s creation.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“Born Losers”), 1.78:1 widescreen picture (“Billy Jack” and “The Trial of Billy Jack”) and 2.35:1 widescreen picture (“Billy Jack Goes to Washington”); English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks with Laughlin, his wife, Delores Taylor and Frank Laughlin.

Hearing Is Believing (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 11

Details: 2017, Gravitas Ventures

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at composer-musician Rachel Flowers, who was born prematurely and lost her vision.

As she grew, it was discovered that Rachel has perfect pitch. Lorenzo DeStefano’s movie follows Rachel’s life and career.

It details how Rachel began playing every song she heard by ear.

The film looks at Rachel and her family, including her single mom who raised Rachel and her sibling, living from paycheck to paycheck.

Rachel’s music serves as the film’s soundtrack. Also appearing are such fellow musicians as Stevie Wonder, Dweezil Zappa, Arturo Sandoval and jazz pianist Taylor Eigsti.

The movie displays how talent cannot be blinded by so-called physical limitations.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include a series of features about the movie and Flowers.

Don’t Knock Twice (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, IFC Midnight-Scream Factory

Rated: R, graphic violence, language

The lowdown: A horror outing about a troubled teen who defies a local legend’s warning and knocks at the door of a long-abandoned house, the home of a late, child-stealing witch.

The teen’s actions unleash the vengeful spirit of the witch, causing the teen to flee.

Her only refuge is the country home of her estranged mother, a recovering addict who more than anything wants to reconnect with her child.

Together, they must learn to trust each other to battle the evil chasing them.

This nightmarish outing stars Lucy Boynton and Kate Sackhoff.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the major bonus offering.

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

Alien: Covenant (Fox Home Entertainment)

Alien: Reign of Man (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (Fox Home Entertainment)

Everything Everything (Warner Home Video)

How to Be a Latin Lover (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Volume of Blood: Terror Tales (Dark Cuts)

WTF! (Midnight Releasing)

The Mason Brothers (Adler & Associates, Aug. 2)

Vera: Series 7 (Acorn TV, Aug. 7)

Coming next week: The Dinner

Bob Bloom is a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. He reviews movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. He can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow Bloom on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. Movie reviews by Bloom also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments