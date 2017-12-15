New to View: Dec. 19

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Dec. 19, unless otherwise noted:

Stronger (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic and bloody violence, injury images, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: When a person is held up as a symbol, does anyone stop to think how that individual responds to that responsibility?

Take Jeff Bauman, for instance. He was standing at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon to cheer on his off-again, on-again girlfriend, Erin.

Suddenly, a terrorist bombing dramatically changes Bauman’s life. He simply is no longer a blue-collar worker at a Boston-area Costco.

The blast cost Bauman his legs, and, because of an iconic photo of him at the site, he is elevated to a worldwide inspirational figure.

Also, despite his injuries, he is able to give authorities a description of the bomber.

But how does that obligation weigh on a man who does not consider himself a hero — just someone in the right place but at the wrong time.

That is the basic question and underlying strength of “Stronger,” which tells the story of Bauman dealing with the trauma, his new-found fame, his recovery and the psychological scars inflicted by the attack.

As skillfully portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, Bauman is a quiet, irresponsible kind of guy, who — though in his late 20s — still lives at home with his mother.

The movie details how he must cope with his horrific injuries and being reluctantly thrown into the spotlight.

Gyllenhaal’s performance is the foundation of this heartfelt film that should not be missed. And watching it at home will give you leave the shed a tear if you feel compelled to do so.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major bonus offering is a behind-the-scenes featurette about the making of the movie and Bauman.

Victoria & Abdul (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, mature themes, language

The lowdown: Judi Dench again plays an aging Queen Victoria who begins a platonic relationship with a man who is not of royal blood.

Two decades ago, Dench starred in “Mrs. Brown,” which told the story of Victoria and Scotsman John Brown.

In this film, the queen of the British Empire bonds with young Indian clerk Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), who travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

The movie shows how snobbishness and prejudice among the British aristocracy consider Karim a threat and do whatever they can to dissuade the queen from associating with what they consider her inferior.

Dench, of course, gives another gifted performance that is wonderful to view.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish and French 5.1 DTS surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Featurettes about Dench and Fazal and about the queen and Abdul are the major bonus components.

Detroit (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 12

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic violence, language

The lowdown: “Detroit” is unrelenting; its violence, viciousness and racism constantly assault you. It’s a gut-wrenching movie not meant for those with sensitive dispositions.

Director Katherine Bigelow’s latest project makes you squirm and feel helpless and uncomfortable — which is exactly how she wants you to react.

The film steps on your neck, cutting off your air and daring you to attempt looking away.

“Detroit” is set during the summer of 1967, when racial strife gripped the nation, leading to riots in cities, such as Los Angeles, Newark and the Motor City.

As an animated prelude to the storyline explains, tensions between the Detroit police department — which was mostly white — and black citizens — many of whom had left the segregated South in hopes of finding better jobs and living conditions in the North — had been bubbling for several years.

The movie’s main focus is an incident at the Algiers Hotel in which a trio of white police officers who were searching for a sniper killed three black men.

Seeing the movie in a theater was harrowing enough, but watching it again in the intimacy of your own screening room makes it even more frightening.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 5.1 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and 5.1 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include featurettes on the Detroit riots, the cast, filming in Detroit, a look at the city and how it is growing and improving, a look at the city then and now and a music video.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Dec. 12

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic violence, drug use, sexual situations, language

The lowdown: “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” is like the bowler who rolls a perfect 300, but follows that up with a 220 score.

It’s a solid performance, but pales in comparison to the initial effort.

The movie contains all the elements that made “Kingsman: The Secret Service” such cheeky fun. But sometimes you can’t go to the same well twice and hope for the identical results.

The film’s main storyline centers on drug queenpin Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore) who has a vastly different agenda.

After Poppy and her minions destroy Kingsman headquarters, survivors Eggsy and Merlin travel to America, where they meet the Statesman, an allied U.S. spy agency.

The teaming up of the two groups, as well as the return of Colin Firth, make for much violent action and adventure. However, it does not gel as seamlessly as the original.

Still, it is a lot of genre-bending fun.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 descriptive audio and Spanish and French 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and 5.1 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a look at the making of the movie, a behind-the-scenes look at the black cab chase and a look at the Kingsman archives.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 28

Details: 2016, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set that picks up this once-popular series 10 years after the original episodes aired.

The series still centers on Lorelai (Lauren Graham), who continues to run the Dragonfly Inn, and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), who, at 32, is juggling cancer complications and former boyfriends.

Family matriarch, Emily (Kelly Bishop), is adjusting to life as a widow.

Fans of the original series will find these episodes feeling and fitting as comfortable as an old pair of slippers.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online dealers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Salvation: Season One

Details: 2017, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This CBS limited summer series rests on the premise of an asteroid that is headed towards Earth and will strike the planet is six months, destroying all of mankind.

To try to contain any global panic, an MIT grad student joins forces with a tech billionaire to work with a government official to prevent the planet’s annihilation.

Meanwhile, the president orders a news blackout about the asteroid, while a visionary science fiction writer is enlisted to help save the planet.

The four-disc set features all 13 episodes. Fear not, the planet is not blown to pieces yet because a second season of this series is planned for summer 2018.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on the technology in the series, a featurette on “What Would You Do” if you knew the world was coming to an end, a look at “Salvation” at Comic-Con and deleted and extended scenes.

The Whales of August (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A legendary cast, headed by Bette Davis, Lillian Gish, Vincent Price and Ann Sothern star in this emotionally charged drama about the conflict between two widowed, elderly sisters sharing a seaside summer cottage in Maine.

Gish’s Sarah is looking forward to life and the possibility of romance with a gentlemanly suitor (Price). Davis’ Libby is a bitter woman who rages against the inevitability of death.

But as time moves on, the sisters attempt to rediscover their powerful bond, sharing memories of family and love.

The cast also includes Mary Steenburgen, Harry Carey Jr., Tisha Sterling and Margaret Ladd.

The movie was directed by Lindsay Anderson, from a screenplay by playwright David Berry.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include 1986 interviews with Davis, Gish, Price, Sothern and Carey Jr., a commentary track, 1986 interviews with Anderson, cinematographer Mike Fash, production designer Jocelyn Herbert, executive producer Shep Gordon, Steenburgen, Ladd and Sterling, a tribute to Anderson by Malcolm McDowell and three behind-the-scenes vignettes.

Blood Money (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A thriller about three friends on a wilderness excursion who stumble upon bags of money and are suddenly being hunted by the white-collar criminal, played by John Cusack, who wants his ill-gotten gains returned.

Greed, of course — as it does in such films — turns the friends against each other, complicating their chances of survival.

The film doesn’t offer anything new. It has one of those seen-it-already vibes surrounding it.

Cusack fans, however, may enjoy it.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Shattered

Details: 2016, Cinedigm-VMI Distribution

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A movie inspired by true events about the betrayal, cruelty and disturbing secrets that enmesh the wealthy Burnett family.

Kate marries the son of corrupt politician Forrest Burnett and seems to luxuriate in her new lifestyle.

Yet her world begins to unravel when she uncovers the truth about the son she and her husband adopted.

Kate begins to investigate and finds a cover-up that could destroy the powerful family’s legacy.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Town Called Panic: The Collection (Blu-ray) (Shout! Factory)

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

American Made (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Battle of the Sexes (Fox Home Entertainment)

Boston (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

It (Warner Home Video)

Memoir of a Murderer (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Russell Howard: Recalibrate (Netflix)

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Series 4, Episode 4 (Acorn TV, Dec. 25)

Love, Lies and Records: Episode 6 (Acorn TV, Dec. 25)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 11, Episode 1 (Acorn TV, Dec. 25)

A Place to Call Home: Season 5, Episodes 11 & 12 (Acorn TV, Dec. 25)

