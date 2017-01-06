New to View: Jan. 10

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, Jan. 10, unless otherwise noted:

Deepwater Horizon (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2016, Lionsgate Home Entertainment|

Rated: PG-13, intense disaster sequences, disturbing images, language

The lowdown: “Deepwater Horizon” is more than a disaster movie: It’s a story of white-collar corporate arrogance and greed vs. blue-collar common sense and work ethic. As written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand (“World War Z”) — and directed by Peter Berg (“Lone Survivor”) — the movie is an indictment of the consequences of cost cutting and putting profits over safeguards. A few things are wrong with “Deepwater Horizon”: too much technical jargon mixed with many actors’ thick Cajun accents makes much of the early dialogue indecipherable. Subtitles would be beneficial. When the blast hits the oil rig, the special effects are impressive — and will look and sound great if you have a sharp home theater setup.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 Dolby digital optimized for late-night listening, Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English audio description; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English audio description; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a five-part look at the making of the movie featuring star Mark Wahlberg meeting the real-life people who were on the Deepwater Horizon, a featurette on the special effects, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie with raw footage, a featurette with eight workers telling their stories about the disaster and a featurette with cast members discussing director Peter Berg’s vision to bring the disaster to the big screen.

The Accountant (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2016, Warner Home Video

Rated: R, graphic violence, language

The lowdown: This thriller, which features a big-name cast, headed by Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and John Lithgow, is so preposterous and unnecessarily convoluted that it has you scratching your head in frustration and disbelief. Affleck plays Christian Wolff, who has high-functioning autism and is a savant with numbers. Wolff has specific routines he follows daily — plus medication — to control his autism. His one major dysfunctional problem is that once he begins a task, he must see it through to its completion. Wolff works out of a nondescript office in a strip mall where he helps ordinary people devise business deductions for their tax returns. His side job, however, is cooking the books and hiding money for drug cartels and other criminal organizations. Wolff also has a moral code — and pity anyone who breaks it because the consequences can be lethal. Wolff, it seems, also is an expert shot and a master at martial arts. Basically, “The Accountant” is a film that likes to hear itself talk. The problem is, it’s not saying anything worth hearing.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a featurette on Affleck’s character, a look at how the character impacts his behavior and a featurette on the training, weaponry and stunt work.

The People vs. Fritz Bauer (Blu-ray)

Details: 2015, Cohen Media Group

Rated: R, sexual content

The lowdown: This drama, set in 1957 Germany, focuses on Fritz Bauer, the nation’s attorney general, who discovers that wanted Nazi official Adolf Eichmann is hiding in Buenos Ares, Argentina. Knowing that his government is reluctant to dredge up its Nazi past by going after and prosecuting war criminals, Bauer contacts the Mossad, the Israeli secret service, and alerts them to Eichmann’s whereabouts. Bauer, thus, has committed treason, but believes he has taken the correct action for Germany’s future.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; German, English, Yiddish and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette and deleted scenes comprise the major bonus components.

Jerry Maguire: 20th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Release date: Jan. 3

Details: 1996, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, sexual content

The lowdown: Tom Cruise was the star, but Cuba Gooding Jr. stole the movie and won a best supporting actor Academy Award in this story about a sports agent (Cruise) who loses his job and all but one client, Rod Tidwell (Gooding Jr.) a cocky pro football star who wants his agent to “show me the money.” Renee Zellweger costars as a single mom who leaves the sports agency with Cruise’s Maguire because she believes in him.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish and Portuguese 5.1 Dolby digital and French 5.1 Dolby surround; English SDH, English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a new, three-part retrospective with interviews with Cruise, writer-director Cameron Crowe and deleted and extended scenes; a commentary track; deleted scenes; rehearsal footage; a Rod Tidwell commercial; a featurette on how to be a sports agent; a making of featurette; and a “Secret Garden” music video by Bruce Springsteen.

Sleepy Hollow: The Complete Third Season

Release date: Jan. 3

Details: 2015-16, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: TV-14

The lowdown: More trouble arises from dark places for Ichabod Crane and Abbie Mills, now an FBI agent, as they face new demons and threats that put the fate of the world in their hands. This series has expanded since it began, getting wilder and wilder with more ghouls and evil beings ready to kill. The season ends on a shocking note as fans await the return of the series for its fourth season.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes and a gag reel comprise the major bonus offerings.

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

FOR KIDS

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Be Miraculous (Shout! Kids)

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

Pinocchio (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

Claire in Motion (Breaking Glass Pictures, Jan. 13)

Pitchfork (Uncork’d Entertainment, Jan. 13)

800 Words: Season 2, Part 1 (Acorn TV, Jan. 16)

