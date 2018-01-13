New to View: Jan. 16

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Jan. 16, unless otherwise noted:

Better Call Saul: Season Three

Details: 2017, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A three-disc set featuring all 10 third-season episodes about lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) who takes a big step toward transforming himself into “Breaking Bad’s” infamous Saul Goodman.

In season three, Jimmy’s brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), begins a legal vendetta against his young brother. This pushes Jimmy’s faltering moral compass to a breaking point.

As the episodes unfold, viewers see how far Jimmy will go not only to protect his law practice, but his romance with Kim (Rhea Seehorn).

In other plot lines, Mike (Jonathan Banks), goes deep into the criminal world of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

Fans of this series will enjoy all the characters and twists and turns.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Portuguese 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a gag reel, conversations with Odenkirk Banks and Seehorn, a look at Gene of Omaha and commentaries on every episode.

Matinee: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1993, Shout! Factory

Rated: PG, mild violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Joe Dante directed this affectionate comedy, set in 1962, about a William Castle-like filmmaker and movie promoter, Lawrence Woolsey, played by John Goodman, who plans on unleashing his flashly brand of showmanship on moviegoers in Key West, Fla.

Awaiting Woolsey is 15-year-old movie fan Gene Loomis (Simon Fenton), who can’t wait to see Woolsey’s latest movie, “Mant.”

Real life events, though, intrude on everyone’s plans with the beginning of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The blending of the two events give the residents of Key West a movie premiere they soon won’t forget.

“Matinee” is a delightful production, with the scenes of “Mant” interspersed in the action, making for fun viewing. The release is a welcome addition to the Shout Select series

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture, English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with Dante, film editor Marshall Harvey, cinematographer John Hora, “Mant” performer Mark McCracken and “Mant” designer Jim McPherson; a discussion with Dante about the making of “Mant”; the full-length version of “Mant”; deleted and extended scenes; Dante’s behind-the-scenes footage; and an archival making of featurette.

Young Mr. Lincoln: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Jan. 9

Details: 1939, The Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Legendary filmmaker John Ford had a banner year in 1939, directing three classics — “Drums Along the Mohawk,” “Stagecoach” and “Young Mr. Lincoln.”

The latter starred Henry Fonda as the young lawyer struggling with a murder case in which two brothers are charged.

Ford and Fonda worked together several times, most notably in “The Grapes of Wrath” and “My Darling Clementine,” as well as “Drums Along the Mohawk.”

“Young Mr. Lincoln” would make a perfect pairing with Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” to trace the life of this extraordinary American who helped shape the nation in profound ways.

“Young Mr. Lincoln” costars Alice Brady, Marjorie Weaver and several members of Ford’s “stock company,” most notably Ward Bond.

The movie is a timeless treasure that never tires while watching.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with film scholar and Ford biographer Joseph McBride, an “Omnibus” episode that examines Ford’s films prior to World War II, a 1975 talk show appearance by Fonda, audio interviews with Ford and Fonda from the 1970s conducted by Ford’s grandson, Dan, an “Academy Award” radio dramatization of the film and essays about the film and Ford.

Macon County Line (Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Shout! Factory

Rated: R, graphic violence, language

The lowdown: Max Baer is best known for his comedic role as Jethro Bodine on “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

His image was changed when he took the role of Sheriff Reed Morgan in this B-movie, which Baer produced, co-wrote and co-starred.

The story takes place in 1954 Louisiana, where brothers Chris and Wayne Dixon (Alan Vint and Jesse Vint) are joyriding through the South before enlisting in the Army.

When the wife of a local sheriff is killed by a pair of psychotic drifters, the brothers are mistaken for the killers.

The brothers flee and find themselves hunted by a revenge-thirsty lawman.

The film, part of the Shout Select series, co-stars Joan Blackman, Geoffrey Lewis, Cheryl Waters, James Gammon, Doodles Weaver and Leif Garrett.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a vintage featurette, a commentary track with the film’s director, Richard Compton, and an interview with film editor Tina Hirsch.

100 Men

Details: 2017, MPI Pictures

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Filmmaker Paul Oremland sets out to track down and talk to some of the men he met through sex.

In the process, Oremland explores four decades of changing attitudes toward homosexuality.

The documentary is about social change, rather than sex, and is told through Oremland’s journey as he talks with many of the men he has not seen for several years.

Whatever your feelings about homosexuality, you will find this movie an interesting experience.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Blue World Order (DVD + VOD) (Random Media)

Bitch (Blu-ray) (Dark Sky Films, Jan. 9)

The Tiger Hunter (Blu-ray) (Shout! Factory, Jan. 9)

The Witches (Blu-ray) (Arrow Films, Jan. 9)

FOR KIDS

Be Cool Scooby-Doo!: Season 1, Part 2 (Warner Home Video)

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS, STREAMING & VOD

2047: Virtual Revolution (Wild Eye Releasing)

The Devout (Clowbog Studios-Hoggwild Films)

Geostorm (Warner Home Video)

Human Flow (Amazon Studios)

Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix)

Last Flag Flying (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Dance, Baby, Dance (Indie Rights, Jan. 19)

Dear Murderer: Series 1 (Acorn TV, Jan. 22)

