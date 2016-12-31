New to View: Jan. 3

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise noted:

Girls: The Complete Fifth Season (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2016, HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: TV-MA, language, sexual content

The lowdown: Lena Dunham’s acclaimed series returns for its fifth season on HBO.

The story arcs include Dunham’s Hannah putting her writing aside, Marnie realizing she needs more space after her honeymoon, Jessica continuing working toward becoming a therapist while also handling a new relationship and Shoshanna is thriving in her new job in Japan.

Of course, the series includes downs as well as ups, with surprises and twists.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 2.0 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted and extended scenes and inside-the-episodes featurettes.

Operation Avalanche

Details: 2015, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, sexual references

The lowdown: It is 1967, and two CIA agents go undercover at NASA to root out a Soviet mole.

The agents disguise themselves as documentary filmmakers to learn more about the Apollo project.

They soon uncover a secret and a stupendous government cover-up that could put their lives at risk.

The movie is one of those conspiracy features that people who think the 1969 Moon landing was staged will embrace.

Technical aspects: 1.89:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Jackie Chan Presents “Amnesia”

Details: 2016, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, martial arts action and violence, bloody images, suggestive humor

The lowdown: A thriller about a bicycle courier who finds himself at the scene of a murder.

As he tries to flee the scene, he is forced off a bridge and suffers amnesia from a head injury.

Because of his condition, he cannot recognize friends from enemies, who have framed him for the killing.

His only clue is the parcel he was carrying when attacked.

With the help of a hitchhiker, he sets out to unravel the mystery, clear his name and remember the past.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Mandarin and English 5.1 Dolby digital; English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a behind-the-scenes featurette, deleted scenes and a commentary track.

Go, Johnny, Go!

Release date: Dec. 27

Details: 1959, The Sprocket Vault

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: When rock ‘n’ roll was new — and frightening to adults for its perceived bad influence on teen-agers and children in general — movie producers saw a chance to cash in on the phenomenon.

Thus, we get “Go, Johnny, Go!”, starring legendary disc jockey Alan Freed as a musical promoter looking for the next big star, who he plans to name “Johnny Melody.”

The movie, which admittedly has a thin plotline, does feature some top-notch talent, including Chuck Berry, Jackie Wilson, Ritchie Valens, Eddie Cochran, The Flamingos and The Cadillacs.

The movie has been digitally remastered and is available through Amazon.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus offering.

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

Blair Witch (FandangoNow)

The Girl on the Train (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Max Steel (FandangoNow)

Arsenal (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Jan. 6)

Coin Heist (Netflix, Jan. 6)

The Snare (Uncork’d Entertainment, Jan. 6)

Divorce: Season 1(HBO Home Entertainment, Jan. 9)

The Level (Acorn TV, Jan. 9)

Coming next week: Deepwater Horizon

Bob Bloom is a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. He reviews movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. He can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow Bloom on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. Movie reviews by Bloom also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments