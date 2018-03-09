New to View: March 13

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, March 13, unless otherwise noted:

Justice League (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Warner Home Video

Rated: PG-13, sci-fi violence and action

The lowdown: Superheroes, either individually or as a team, can vanquish most foes — terrestrial or extra — but the one enemy immune to their super powers is the studio boss.

This is most evident in “Justice League,” DC’s continuing bumbling efforts to create a cinematic universe for their costumed heroes that will equal or surpass their counterpart, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Justice League” began under the direction of Zack Snyder, who also helmed “Batman v Superman: The Dawn of Justice.” After the movie was nearly completed, Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”) took over, scrapped some of Snyder’s footage, rewrote the script and shot new scenes.

This messy mesh is quite evident on screen because “Justice League” lacks a consistent tone and a hurried — and harried — storyline that lacks character development and any sense of camaraderie among its characters.

The filmmakers were under orders by Warner bosses to keep “Justice League” at 120 minutes, which included closing credits. As a result, the story itself runs about 110 minutes, which doesn’t leave much time for character or plot development.

And that definitely shows as Wayne’s Batman and Prince’s Wonder

The restrictions placed on the filmmakers fails to give the audience any chance of really getting to know each of these characters. We mostly learn about their powers — period.

That is the least of the film’s problems. The others center on the resurrection of an iconic hero — which is handled in a perfunctory manner without any buildup and messy CGI work during action sequences that make it difficult to follow who is fighting who (or what).

Everything in “Justice League” is one-two-three. It’s as if The Flash was behind the camera instead of in front of it.

The performances, for the most part, reflect this hasty mish-mash.

Critics noticed this as well, giving the movie a disappointing 40 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Compensating for the film’s flaws is a dynamite home entertainment release with a brilliant picture and kick-ass audio options that will rock the room.

This release would have benefited from the inclusion of the Snyder version of the movie to give audiences some comparison.

Perhaps, Warner is holding that for a later time.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A plethora of bonus offerings, including featurettes on the main trio of characters — Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman; another on the movie’s alien technology and secrets; a journey with comic creators who look at more than 50 years of Justice League history; featurettes on the characters; a series of scene studies; deleted scenes; and a look at the costume designs.

I, Tonya (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, violence, sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: Here’s your chance to see Alison Janney’s Academy Award-winning performance as the mother from Hell in this story about infamous figure skater Tonya Harding.

“I, Tonya” is a dark, redneck, comical marriage of “The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight” and “Blades of Glory,” as it chronicles the tale of Harding and the infamous incident — the kneecapping of rival skater Nancy Kerrigan — that rocked ice rinks around the world.

And yet, it’s not the story that holds your interest, as much as the method that writer Steven Rogers and director Craig Gillespie adopt to advance the events.

Their tone is one of wry observation, inviting the viewer to watch and listen to these people in disbelief of the dumbfound stupidity, cruelty and narcissism.

Gillespie and Rogers are doing more than telling Harding’s story; they are making pointed observations about athletic ambition and competition as well as the class snobbery that dominates this niche sport.

The film is told in flashback through interviews with the main subjects involved — Harding, her husband, Jeff Gilooly, her mother, LaVona and Gilooly’s friend, Shawn Eckhardt.

As the tale unfolds through their recollections, we get various perspectives on Harding’s life and career, her relationships with her mother and husband and her confrontations with the figure skating establishment, which looked down on Harding, considering her uncouth and white trash.

What comes across in the story is that no matter who is telling it, Harding comes out on the short end of the stick.

She is physically and verbally abused by her mother and husband, who continually berate her, claiming that the mistreatment fires her anger and makes her skate better.

The film’s tragedy is that Harding did have talent. She was the first American woman skater to complete a triple axel in competition, yet her achievements have been overshadowed by the ill-conceived plan to somehow keep Kerrigan from competing in the 1994 Winter Olympics, thinking Harding could take her spot on the team.

The film impressed reviewers, who gave it a 90 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround; English SDH subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital surround; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a behind-the-scenes featurette, deleted scenes and a commentary track.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: March 6

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, language, disturbing themes

The lowdown: Dan Stevens gives a lively performance as the famous author who, despite his success and celebrity, is in turmoil at the outset of “The Man Who Invented Christmas.”

He is in debt, his wife is expecting another child, his last three novels were flops and — worst of all — he is suffering from writer’s block.

One of the challenges of making a biopic about any artist is translating the creative process to the screen.

Director Bharat Nalluri and writer Susan Coyne depict how Dickens uses the sights and sounds of London for inspiration, and how he constantly writes down odd names that he hears, hoping it will stimulate his imagination.

The charm of “The Man Who Invented Christmas” is watching how the harried Dickens who, needing money as usual, tells his publishers he can have the story written and illustrated within six weeks in time for the Christmas season. As he labors over the story at his desk in his study, he imagines the characters springing to life and talking to him.

Of course, his main character is Ebenezer Scrooge, as portrayed by Christopher Plummer. Scrooge is Dickens’ alter ego — his dark side, if you will — his voice of doom, constantly reminding him of his shortcomings as a man, a son, a husband, a father and, most importantly, a writer.

Plummer gives a crafty performance. His Scrooge is a cynic who, as opposed to Dickens, sees the worst in people.

The movie will enchant those who are lovers of “A Christmas Carol,” seeing it as a sort of prequel to Dickens’ immortal classic.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the major supplemental component.

The Lion in Winter (Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Kino Lorber

Rated: PG

The lowdown: The barbed dialogue exchanges between Peter O’Toole’s King Henry II and Katharine Hepburn’s Queen Eleanor makes this one of the most enjoyable movies to experience.

Watching these two screen giants at the top of their form is scintillating, and easily demonstrated why screenwriter James Goldman earned an Academy Award.

The movie centers on the power struggle between Henry, Eleanor and their three sons, Richard (a young Anthony Hopkins), John (Nigel Terry) and Geoffrey (John Castle), as to who will succeed the aging king.

Timothy Dalton also is featured as King Philip of France, who adds his own devilish mixture to the palace intrigue.

“The Lion in Winter” is a movie that never grows old or tiresome to watch.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a commentary track and interview with sound recordist Simon Kaye.

The Good Fight: Season One

Details: 2017, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Christine Baranski reprises her character from “The Good Wife” in this sequel legal series that finds Baranski’s Diane Lockhart returning to the workforce.

Lockhart’s plans for retirement were ruined after her friend’s multimillion dollar investment scam robbed her of her savings and her reputation.

She is forced out of her own law firm and forced to join a rival firm, but as a junior partner.

The three-disc set features all 10 first-season episodes that aired on CBS All Access.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround and 2.0 Dolby digital stereo surround; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a gag reel and deleted and extended scenes.

Major Crimes: The Sixth and Final Season

Details: 2017, Warner Home Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This three-disc set features the final 13 episodes of this TNT series that centers on the Major Crimes Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Unlike other seasons, the finale takes a serial-like approach as it winds down, dealing with many issues — criminal and political.

The major arc focuses on the return of a notorious serial killer and the cat-and-mouse game to end his reign of murder.

This series, which began as “The Closer,” has been consistently well written and acted from the outset. And it goes out as strongly as it came in.

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A featurette on the final season and a blooper reel are among the major bonus offerings.

Harper (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 27

Details: 1966, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Paul Newman stars as private eye Lew Harper in this adaptation of Ross MacDonald’s “The Moving Target,” which featured MacDonald’s popular P.I., Lew Archer.

Screenwriter William Goldman changed the name, but kept the qualities MacDonald imbued in his character in the script.

Newman’s Harper is hired by a wealthy woman, played by Lauren Bacall, to investigate the disappearance of her husband.

During his sleuthing, Harper meets some oddball and shady characters played by Shelley Winters, Julie Harris, Robert Wagner, Arthur Hill and Strother Martin.

This release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online dealers.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Goldman is the major bonus attraction.

The Drowning Pool (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 27

Details: 1975, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Paul Newman returns as private eye Lew Harper in this thriller in which Harper is hired by an old flame, played by Newman’s wife, Joanne Woodward, to help her out of a jam.

Set in New Orleans, the movie was adapted from a Ross MacDonald novel, and costars Tony Franciosa, Murray Hamilton, Andy Robinson, Melanie Griffith and Coral Browne.

Stuart Rosenberg, who directed Newman in “Cool Hand Luke,” is behind the camera.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A vintage behind-the-scenes featurette is the major bonus component.

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures: Complete Season Two

Details: 2017, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: TV-Y7

The lowdown: A two-disc set featuring all 12 second-season adventures in a LEGO galaxy far, far away.

The series follows the Freemaker family — Rowan, Kordi and Zander — who have found a new home with the rebel fleet.

Aligning themselves with the rebels brings them face-to-face with many dangers, including Imperial forces, Hutts, Sith Lords and droids.

Kids will enjoy this “Star Wars” spinoff that combines action and humor.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish and French 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include five short bonus adventures featuring the Freemakers.

Frank Serpico

Details: 2017, IFC Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This documentary looks at the life and career of Frank Serpico, a New York City detective who became famous and infamous for exposing a culture of bribery and corruption in the early 1970s in the NYPD.

Serpico was immortalized when he was portrayed by Al Pacino in the movie “Serpico,” which chronicled Serpico’s battles within the police department.

In this feature, Serpico tells his story, from his roots in Brooklyn to his disenchantment with the department. He also talks about the dramatic drug bust — and possible set-up — that ended with his being shot in the face.

The movie features interviews with friends and associates of this living legend who battle to keep his ideals intact nearly cost him his life.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette, an alternate opening and deleted scenes comprise the extras.

Kickboxer: Retaliation (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: MMA champion Kurt Sloane finds himself back in Thailand a year after avenging his murdered brother.

He is kidnapped and held by a powerful gangster, played by Christopher Lambert. The only way Sloane can win his freedom is to win an underground death match against a 400-pound opponent who has been enhanced with state-of-the-art drugs.

To help his cause, he receives training from a legendary fighter, played by Jean-Claude Van Damme and a fellow prisoner, played by Mike Tyson.

With that help in his corner, you know our hero can’t lose.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A meet the fighters featurette is the major bonus component.

The Biskitts: The Complete Series (DVD-R)

Release date: Feb. 20

Details: 1983, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set featuring this short-lived Hanna-Barbera animated series about a group of small pups dedicated to guarding the treasure of their king and helping their people.

The king’s treasure is coveted by the evil and wasteful King Max, who sends his minions to steal it episode after episode — with no success.

These Merry Men-like pups continually outwit their foes as they save the kingdom and its subjects.

The release is a made-on-demand DVD-R from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online dealers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

1:54 (DVD + VOD) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Pastor Paul (IndiePix Films)

When the Starlight Ends (Cinedigm)

FOR KIDS

Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (Blu-ray + DVD) (Shout! Factory)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Breakable You (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Hell’s Kitty (Wild Eley Releasing)

Rick Gervais: Humanity (Netflix)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

Demon House (Freestyle Digital Media, March 16)

The Forgiven (Saban Films, March 16)

Striking Out, Series 2 (Acorn TV, March 16)

Wild Wild Country (Netflix, March 16)

