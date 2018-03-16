New to View: March 20

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise noted:

Pitch Perfect 3 (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, crude and sexual content, language, action violence

The lowdown: The Bellas take their final curtain call in this third installment of the music-centric franchise.

This time, the members of the a cappella group all have graduated and are trying to make their way in the world — with little success.

Finding, their job prospects slight, the Bellas reunite for a European USO tour and for one more chance to make some music.

The returning cast includes Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins.

Unfortunately, the third time was not a charm with critics, who gave the movie a 32 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS X, English 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 7.1 DTS-HD; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include deleted scenes, a gag reel, a final performance featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at Wilson, a featurette on music contributor DJ Khalid, a breakdown of the riff-off scene, a featurette on new costar John Lithgow and a featurette on Talk-a-pella podcasters John and Gail.

Ferdinand (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: March 13

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, rude humor and action, thematic elements

The lowdown: This Academy Award-nominated animated movie tells the tale of Ferdinand, a big bull with a giant heart.

Ferdinand is mistaken for a dangerous beast and taken from his home. Seeking to return, he rallies a misfit band of animals to help him get back to his family.

The movie’s voice talents include John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, Bobby Cannavale and Gina Rodriguez.

Kids will get a kick out of the animated action, as did the majority of critics who gave the movie a 71 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 descriptive audio and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English 5.1 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a “Ferdinand’s Guide to Healthy Living” with John Cena featurette, “A Goat’s Guide to Life” featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at “Ferdinand’s Team Supreme,” a look at “Spain Through the Eyes of Ferdinand,” a “Confessions of a Bull-loving Horse” featurette, a look at “Creating the Land of Ferdinand,” a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of “The Bull Run” sequence, a learn to dance with Ferdinand featurette, a “Ferdinand Do-It-Yourself Flower Garden,” a music video and a behind-the-scenes look at creating a popular song.

Daughter of the Nile (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, Cohen Film Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Taiwanese drama is based on a Japanese manga series.

The movie follows a young woman and her brother as they work on the edges of the Taiwanese underworld.

The film blends a gangster tale with moody introspective drama.

The movie, by Hou Hsaio-Hsien, was never theatrically released in the United States, though it did gain a following on various home entertainment platforms.

For film buffs and students who enjoy the works of the New Taiwanese Cinema movement, “Daughter of the Nile” would make a fine addition to any collection.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with Asian cinema expert Tony Tayns and a commentary track comprise the major bonus offerings.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash! (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: March 13

Details: 2018, Warner Home Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In this LEGO DC Universe story, the Joker attacks the Daily Planet building in Metropolis.

The Justice League goes into battle against the Clown Prince of Crime, but something goes wrong. The Flash’s powers catapult him into a repeating time loop. Even stranger, a yellow-clad Reverse Flash is continually taunting him.

The Flash must use his wits, and some helping hands from fellow superheroes, to break the cycle and save Metropolis.

This fun adventure will please the youngsters and adults alike.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Stingaree (Blu-ray)

Details: 1934, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Richard Dix and Irene Dunne star in this pre-Code adventure set in 1874 Australia.

Dix plays debonair outlaw Stingaree, who, Robin Hood-like, steals from the ruling class.

He becomes involved with a servant girl, Hilda (Dunne), who has a lovely singing voice.

Stingaree impersonates a famous composer and hears Hilda sing.

He then uses various means, fair and foul, to make Hilda a star.

The legendary William A. Wellman directed this black-and-white adventure-comedy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture, English DTS-HD monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by William Wellman Jr. is the main extra.

The ‘Burbs: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, Shout! Factory

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Tom Hanks stars in this latest release from the Shout Select series.

Joe Dante directed this comedy about Ray Peterson (Hanks), a suburbanite who, much to the disappointment of his wife, played by Carrie Fisher, sets out with three of his neighbors to investigate the new next-door residence after observing strange goings-on.

The movie is a uneven mixture of slapstick comedy and mystery. The supporting cast includes Bruce Dern and Corey Feldman.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a making of featurette, an alternate ending, an original workprint that includes deleted and extended scenes and a commentary track.

Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-in: The Complete Third Season

Details: 1969-70, Time Life

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A seven-disc set featuring all 26 third-season episodes of the hip comedy sketch series that made you a square if you did not watch.

The sketches were politically skewered, combining satire and laughs.

Guest stars included Sid Caesar, Michael Caine, Peter Sellers, Debbie Reynolds, Bing Crosby, Ringo Starr, Carl Reiner, Jack Benny, James Garner, Bob Hope, The Monkees, Buddy Hackett, Tony Curtis, Roger Moore and Any Griffith.

The “Laugh-in” cast included Lily Tomlin, Henry Gibson, Goldie Hawn, Ruth Buzzi, Judy Carne, Arte Johnson, Jo Anne Worley, Alan Sues and Gary Owens.

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital; English SDH and English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Tomlin and a tribute to the show’s creator, George Schlatter.

Images (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Arrow Academy

Rated: R, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Robert Altman directed this psychological drama about a children’s author who is being taunted by another woman, who claims the author’s husband is having an affair.

The movie follows the gradual breakdown of the author, Cathryn (played by Susannah York), who travels to Ireland with her husband, Hugh (Rene Auberjonois), for some rest.

The film features some strange moments that make you question Cathryn’s state of mind.

Altman fans will enjoy this release, while others may find it a bit puzzling and muddled.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a commentary track, an appreciation of the movie and Altman and an archival interview with Altman.

Ichi the Killer (Blu-ray)

Details: 2001, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This is a restored special edition of director Takashi Miike’s cult feature about feuding yakuza gangs as seen through the action of a scarred and psychologically damaged man, who is manipulated into killing rival faction members.

The movie is one of the most influential in the genre of the last two decades. It is bloody and with splashes of dark humor.

The basic plot pits a sadistic yakuza enforcer against a demented costumed assassin known as Ichi.

Miike approved this new special edition.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a commentary track.

A Pistol for Ringo & The Return of Ringo (Blu-ray)

Details: 1965, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Two spaghetti Westerns from director Duccio Tessari focuses on our hero who, in “Pistol,” infiltrates a ranch of Mexican bandits to rescue a beautiful hostage.

In “Return,” the gunslinger, now a war veteran, disguises himself as a Mexican to get revenge on a band of outlaws who have stolen his property and taken his wife.

The movies were among a slew of Westerns from Europe that tried to emulate the “Man with No Name” films of Sergio Leone.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM; English SDH subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Rachels (Monarch Home Entertainment)

Sensitivity Training (Random Media, March 6)

Chokeslam (Blu-ray) (MVD Visual Entertainment, Feb. 27)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Augie (Virgil Films & Entertainment)

Father Figures (Warner Home Video)

The Greatest Showman (Fox Home Entertainment)

Insidious: The Last Key (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Our Blood Is Wine (Music Box Films)

The Standups: Season Two (Netflix)

Welcome the Stranger (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Two Dope Queens (HBO Home Entertainment, March 19)

Coming next week: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

