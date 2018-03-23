New to View: March 27

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, March 27, unless otherwise noted:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2017, Lucasfilm-Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, science fiction action and violence

The lowdown: This latest “Star Wars” movie advances the franchise and alters the shape of that galaxy far, far away.

The movie, directed by Rian Johnson, follows the journeys of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her relationship with the older and bitter Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), cocky pilot Poe Cameron (Oscar Isaacs), the former Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) and the evil Kylo Ren aka Ben Kenobi (Adam Driver.)

The movie’s themes of redemption and hope make “The Last Jedi” a memorable entry in the “Star Wars” canon, nearly on par with “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The film contains moments of high drama, low comedy, spectacle and, most of all, heart and heartbreak.

Johnson allows us to say goodbye to some old characters and embrace a few new ones.

The movie’s digital transfer is excellent, the sound jumps off the screen and the picture is crisp and sharp.

At Rottentomatoes.com, the film earned a 90 percent fresh rating from critics.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: The set offers hours of extras, including a behind-the-scenes look at Johnson, a featurette on examining the Force, scene breakdowns, a look at Andy Sirkis’ performance before his digital makeover into Snoke, deleted scenes and a commentary track.

King of Jazz: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1930, The Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rate

The lowdown: This revue, filmed during the early years of movie musicals when sound pictures still were a novelty, features Paul Whiteman, then celebrated as the King of Jazz, and his band.

The movie followed in the wake of other studios all-star films that were produced to introduce the voices of popular stars to audiences, such as MGM’s “The Hollywood Revue of 1929,” Warner Bros.’ “The Show of Shows” (1929) and 1930’s “Paramount of Parade.”

“King of Jazz” presented sketches and musical numbers, including such acts as the Rhythm Boys — which featured a young Bing Crosby.

The movie was considered lost for many years, but has been rediscovered and restored as much as possible to its original early-Technicolor origins.

For film buffs, it is an exciting find and a noteworthy look at popular culture at the turn of a tumultuous decade.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A lot of interesting bonus materials are offered, including an introduction to the movie by film critic Gary Giddins, a commentary track, an interview with musician Michael Feinstein, four video essays on the development and making of the movie, deleted scenes and an alternate opening title sequence, a 1929 short film that features a version of the “Melting Pot” number restaged for the movie, a 1933 film short featuring Whiteman and his orchestra, two 1930 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit cartoons that feature music and animation from “King of Jazz” and an essay about the movie.

Call Me by Your Name (Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: March 13

Details: 2017, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: Elio is 17 years old, straddling that precarious time between adolescence and adulthood, when emotions are raw and this teen is still trying to discover who he really is.

He is curious and vulnerable, wearing a false bravado like a suit of armor. Elio also is very smart, but at his age, intellect and feelings sometimes are at odds, battling not so much for the soul as for the framework of the man he will become.

This is the poignant centerpiece of director Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name.”

The movie, written by Academy Award-winner James Ivory, is set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983. Elio and his family are living in a 17th century villa, while Elio’s father, a prominent professor specializing in Greco-Roman culture, is working in the area.

The family is joined by Oliver (Armie Hammer), a charming, but somewhat arrogant American grad student, who is the summer intern of Elio’s father.

From the outset, Oliver and Elio begin to dance around each other, trying to ascertain who the other is — and why some sort of attraction brews between them.

“Call Me by Your Name” unwinds at a leisurely pace, taking its time in developing the budding relationship between Elio and Oliver, set against the beautiful backdrop of the Italian countryside.

The movie’s sensual vibe emphasizes the flush of first love — and sexual confusion — that Elio feels for Oliver is understandable.

“Call Me by Your Name” plays more like a memory piece as if either Elio and Oliver are remembering their summer, rather than the immediacy of the here-and-now.

It’s a movie that requires patience and a keen eye for the nuances of a budding romance — a touch of the shoulder, a sideways glance or the brushing of a hand.

If you missed the movie on the big screen, it is worth catching at home. The smaller screen heightens the story’s intimacy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, conversations with Hammer, Chalamet, Guadagnino and costar Michael Stuhlbarg, a commentary track and a music video.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (DVD + digital)

Release date: March 20

Details: 2017, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, adventure action, suggestive material, language

The lowdown: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan star in this adventure-fantasy about four teenagers in detention who discover an old video game they never knew about.

When they decide to play, they are sucked into the jungle world of Jumanji in the bodies of their avatars.

They will have to compete and succeed in various adventures or be stuck in the game forever.

Along the way, these teens learn more about themselves, their capabilities and about each other.

The movie received a 76 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and audio description track and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a meeting the players featurette, a gag reel, a behind-the-scenes look at the attack of the rhinos and a making of featurette.

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2007, Scream Factory

Rated: R, horror violence, sexual content, language, drug use

The lowdown: A smart and gory mockumentary about an average guy who wants to follow in the footsteps of his heroes, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers and become the next great slasher.

To achieve his goal, Leslie Vernon invites a documentary film crew to follow him as he reminisces with his murder mentor, played by Scott Wilson, avoids his psychiatrist/nemesis, portrayed — ironically — by Freddy himself, Robert Englund, and plots his upcoming murder spree.

The problem arises when bodies begin to fall. Where is the line drawn between voyeuristic thrills, all-consuming evil and slasher-movie mayhem?

The movie is a hoot, especially for fans of this grisly genre.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with cast members and filmmakers, a making of featurette, two commentary tracks, deleted and extended scenes and a behind-the-scenes look at the casting.

The Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special

Details: 2018, Warner Home Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Adult Swim offering spoofs AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” using spongy-looking puppets.

This half-hour parody features the “Robot Chicken” regulars, but several cast members from “The Walking Dead.”

The spoof is funny, and fans of the AMC series will find much to laugh about as they watch.

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture, English Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a making of featurette, cut sketches, a commentary track and other behind-the-scenes offerings.

While the City Sleeps (Blu-ray)

Release date: March 13

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An all-star cast including Dana Andrews, Rhonda Fleming, Ida Lupino, George Sanders, Thomas Mitchell and Vincent Price shine in this film-noir thriller from director Fritz Lang.

The story centers on a serial killer, known as the Lipstick Killer, and the news conglomerate that promises a big promotion to any high-level executive who can solve the case.

This, of course, leads to all kinds of backstabbing and wheeling and dealing among the various media news hounds as they fight to discover the identity of the murderer.

The taut drama’s release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero (Blu-ray)

Details: 1998, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Batgirl is kidnapped by Mr. Freeze in this animated adventure, in which Batman and Robin must battle the cold criminal to save her.

The Dynamic Duo discover that Batgirl’s kidnapping is part of a plan by Mr. Freeze to save his dying wife at any cost.

Batman and Robin must battle time to prevent Batgirl from being put on ice — forever.

The film was originally released as a direct-to-video product in 1998.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (4:3) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Among the extras is a four-part Mr. Freeze saga, an art of Batman music montage and a lesson on how to draw Batman.

Murder in the Big House (DVD-R)

Release date: March 13

Details: 1942, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This 59-minute Warner Bros. B-movie marks the first leading role for Van Johnson who plays rookie reporter Bert Bell who, along with news gal Gladys Wayne (Faye Emerson), investigates the premature death of a condemned killer.

To prevent his execution in the electric chair, Dapper Dan Malloy (Michael Ames) threatens to name names and expose a massive web of corruption that lead to the murder of a district attorney — for which Malloy is to be executed.

But Malloy was supposedly struck by lightning in his cell. Bert and Gladys investigate and reveal the various players who facilitated Malloy’s murder as well as exposing all the crooked high-level officials.

After Johnson became a big star at MGM and Emerson gained notoriety for marrying Elliott Roosevelt, the son of the then-president, the movie was reissued as “Born for Trouble.”

The release is a made-on-demand DVD-R from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

Danger Signal (DVD-R)

Release date: March 13

Details: 1945, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Zachery Scott, who made his debut in “The Mask of Demetrius,” again plays a silky, conniving villain in this film noir feature directed by Robert Florey.

Scott plays Ronnie Mason, a smooth operator who instinctively knows what women want and need, and he uses his power to take advantage of them and get what he wants.

He meets his match when he ditches Faye Emerson’s Hilda for her younger sister, Anna, played by Mona Freeman.

The wheel comes around and Mason gets his just deserts at the final fade-out.

The release is a made-on-demand DVD-R from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

Peyton Place: Part Three

Details: 1965, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The TV series, based on the notorious novel and successful movie, debuted on ABC in 1964.

This DVD set features all 33 episodes that made household names of such young performers as Mia Farrow and Ryan O’Neal.

The series, which costars Dorothy Malone, Barbara Parkins and Ed Nelson, follows the web of scandals, schemes, as well as sex, in small-town New England.

This prime-time soap opera paved the way for such future series as “Dallas,” “Knots Landing” and “Twin Peaks.”

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural; English subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Executioners (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Hell’s Kitty (Wild Eye Releasing)

FOR KIDS

Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz: We’re Not in Kansas Anymore, Season One, Volume One (Warner Home Video)

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS, STREAMING or VOD

All the Money in the World (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Fencer (Music Box Films)

James Acaster: Repertoire (Netflix)

Paddington 2 (Warner Home Video)

Proud Mary (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Notes From the Field (HBO Home Entertainment, March 26)

All I Wish (Paladin-Universal Pictures, March 30)

Love After Love (IFC Films)

The Good Karma Hospital: Series 2, Episode 1 (Acorn TV, April 2)

Goodnight Sweetheart, Series 5 (Acorn TV, April 2)

Murdoch Mysteries: Season 11, Episode 15 (Acorn TV, April 2)

Reilly, Ace of Spies (Acorn TV, April 2)

I am a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. My movie reviews also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments