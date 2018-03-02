New to View: March 6

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, March 6, unless otherwise noted:

Thor: Ragnarok (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Marvel Entertainment-Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, science fiction action and violence, suggestive materials

The lowdown: In the God of Thunder’s newest feature, director Taika Waititi, best known for his vampire mockumentary, “What We Do in the Shadows,” has lightened the mood, eliminating the Asgardian’s hammer and injecting him with a sense of humor.

“Thor: Ragnarok” serves a dual purpose: Giving Thor a new sense of maturity and responsibility, as well as moving the MCU franchise closer to its conflict with Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

As Thor, Chris Hemsworth mostly has been an egotistical dunderhead who was more brawn than brain.

In “Thor: Ragnarok,” Hemsworth is able to show the knack for comedy he displayed last year as the bubble-headed Kevin in the “Ghostbusters” remake.

“Thor: Ragnarok” is a wild ride, a boisterous amusement-park excursion that will divert you from beginning to end.

Critics enjoyed the movie, giving it a 92 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Adding to the pleasure, is a superb digital transfer that brings the candy colors of the planet Sakaar to life and enhances the great heavy-metal tinged musical score of Mark Mothersbaugh.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a gag reel, deleted scenes, a featurette on the movie’s strong women characters, a short film, “Team Darryl,” a commentary track, a featurette on getting in touch with your inner Thor, a look at the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the evolution of its heroes, an interview with director Waititi about casting Korg, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the film, a look at creation and design of the planet Sakaar and a presentation of the final battle sequences in retro video-game format.

Faces Places (Blu-ray)

Details: 2017, Cohen Media Group

Rated: PG, brief nude images, mature themes

The lowdown: This Academy Award-nominated documentary follows 89-year-old French New Wave icon Agnés Varda and 33-year-old photographer and muralist JR as the travel the French countryside in JR’s photo truck, meeting people, learning their stories and producing epic-size portraits of them.

These photos are then displayed on houses, barns, storefronts and trains. The photos reveal the humanity in their subjects.

The movie, which received a 100 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com, captures these heart-warming encounters as well as they friendships they formed.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on Varda and JR that includes interviews with the two.

Novitiate (Blu-ray)

Details: 2017, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language, nudity, sexual content

The lowdown: A drama about a young girl who decides to become a nun and devote her life to God.

The story, set in 1950s Tennessee, centers on Cathleen, who was raised by a nonreligious single mother. Cathleen wins a scholarship to a Catholic school, where she is drawn to the romanticism and the mystery of being a servant to the Lord.

As she moves from postulant to the novitiate, Cathleen finds her faith tested by the harsh and sometimes inhumane realities of her order.

She also must deal with the radical changes in the Catholic Church that would change the life of nuns forever.

The movie received an 87 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English audio description track and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include deleted and extended scenes, an alternate ending, a commentary track and conversations with cast members.

Murder on the Orient Express (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Feb. 27

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, mature themes

The lowdown: This remake of the Agatha Christie classic mystery is bland and lifeless, despite a formidable cast.

Kenneth Branagh, who also directs, stars as Hercule Poirot in this retelling. He is supported by an adequate gaggle of actors including Judi Dench, Lamar Odom Jr., Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp.

Where this new version succeeds is in making Poirot a more complex and complicated figure. He is a man obsessed with balance — literal and figurative.

Basically, Branagh’s Poirot has a two-dimensional view of the world. If there is a crime, then there must be a culprit. If there is a murder, then there must be a murderer.

Those who have read the book or seen any of the other cinematic adaptations, know the story and the outcome.

The problems with Branagh’s movie are twofold: first, he begins offering clues to suspects and the planned crime much too soon; second, and more importantly, his Poirot hogs the screen.

Critics were nearly divided on the film, giving it a 58 percent positive rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 4K Ultra HD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 descriptive audio, French 5.1 DTS and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 descriptive audio and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A profile of Agatha Christie, a look at Poirot, deleted scenes and a commentary track are among the bonus features.

Curb Your Enthusiasm: The Complete Ninth Season (DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: TV-MA, language

The lowdown: A two-disc set featuring the return of Larry David to HBO as “Larry David,” who does all he can to avoid interactions with other people.

In each episode, David gets himself into situations with fictional and real-life people that create stress, drama and laughs in his life.

David is hilarious as his missteps and political incorrectness continually undermine whatever project attracts his interest.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include memorable moments from cast members and deleted scenes.

The Strangers: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2008, Scream Factory

Rated: R, terror, violence, language

The lowdown: A thriller in which three masked strangers invade the remote getaway of a couple, who begin to terrorize the pair.

This psychological and disturbing feature stars Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as the couple who must go beyond what they believe they can endure to survive.

The movie offers a few frightening sequences, but does not rise above the confines of your typical slasher movie.

The two-disc set offers theatrical and unrated versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include cast and filmmaker interviews, deleted scenes, interviews with writer-director Bryan Bertino and actors Kip Weeks and Laura Margolis.

The Dark Crystal: Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1982, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Jim Henson’s classic fantasy gets a superb digital upgrade in this timeless story of courage and faith.

In an earlier age, the Dark Crystal was the source of balance and truth. But, one day it was shattered, splitting the world into two factions — the evil Skeksis and the peaceful Mystics.

But the universe is in peril because the convergence of the three suns is approaching, and the Crystal must be healed or darkness will forever rule.

The enormous and dangerous task of returning the missing chard of crystal falls on Jen, the last of his race, to fulfill the prophecy that a Gelfing will help destroy the evil empire of the Skeksis.

This is a family-friendly feature that still entertains more than 35 years after its initial release.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the movie, deleted scenes, original Skeksis language scenes, a “World of ‘The Dark Crystal’ ” documentary and two reflections on the movie featurettes.

Gintama (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A sci-fi fantasy set in an alternate Edo-period Japan, in which an alien race has conquered the country and forced the nation’s samurai to lay down their swords.

A former samurai, Gintoki Sakata, once known as “White Demon” because of his prowess, now works as a handyman.

However, a master swordsman tasks Gintoki and his friends with finding a cursed sword to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

The movie is a grand mixture of science fiction and sword-wielding action, with touches of offbeat humor.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Japanese 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Basket Case: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 27

Details: 1982, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This tongue-in-cheek horror feature offers some scares with satiric moments as it chronicles the tale of a small-town young man who arrives in New York City carrying his deformed, telepathic mutant brother in a basket.

The film features some odd animated sequences plus a few gross moments as the “normal” brother seeks vengeance for the unwanted surgery that separated the conjoined brothers.

Plus, a pretty nurse creates a rift between the brothers.

The movie spawned two uninspired sequels.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, interviews with Duane Bradley, Beverly Bonner. twins Florence and Maryellen Schultz and film critic Joe Bob Briggs, a making of featurette, outtakes, an archival location featurette, a 1972 short film by director Frank Henenlotter, a five-minute animated film by filmmaker Robert Morgan, a behind-the-scenes of “Belial’s Dream” and a collector’s booklet.

Scalpel (Blu-ray)

Details: 1977, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Robert Lansing stars as a deranged surgeon who rebuilds the face of a beaten young woman into that of his long-missing daughter, so he can collect her inheritance.

The movie is a lurid and violent psychological thriller, which is not that appealing, despite the talented Lansing heading the cast.

The film, though, as acquired a small, cult following.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include crew interviews, a commentary track and a collector’s booklet.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Aliens Ate My Homework (DVD + digital + VOD) (Universal 1440)

The Crossbreed (DVD + VOD) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Curse of the Mayans (Cinedigm-VMI Worldwide)

The Paris Opera (Film Movement)

FOR KIDS

Paw Patrol: Sea Patrol (Nickelodeon-Paramount Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Flay (Distribber-Phame Factory)

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream (Netflix)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Swindlers (Well Go USA Entertainment)

The Terrible Two (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Bent (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, March 9)

Coming next week: I, Tonya

