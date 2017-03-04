New to View: March 7

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, March 7, unless otherwise noted:

Moana (Blu-ray + DVD + digital HD)

Details: 2016, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, scary action and images, brief thematic material

The lowdown: This colorful and tuneful Disney animated adventure about a spirited and fearless young girl, Moana (voiced by Auli’i Cravalho) who embarks on a dangerous quest to save her people.

Along the way, she enlists the help of the demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) to help her succeed in her mission.

The movie will appeal to children and adults, plus you get the rare treat of hearing Johnson sing.

The movies is filled with humor and action. The animation is superb and the soundtrack blasts from the screen.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 descriptive audio, and Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The set contains hours of bonus materials including a featurette on how the heritage of Pacific islanders inspired the story and filmmakers, a deleted song, behind-the-scenes looks and profiles at the film’s stars, a featurette on the costuming, a featurette on the film’s composers and how working on “Moana” changed their lives, a music video, deleted scenes, Easter eggs, four behind-the-scenes featurettes on the movie’s effects and a commentary track.

Man Down (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2016, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, disturbing violence, language

The lowdown: Shia LaBeouf stars as Gabriel Drummer, a Marine just home from a tour of duty in Afghanistan, he finds home as much as a battlefield as the one he left.

Drummer, with the aid of a fellow Marine, sets out to find his estranged family. Along the way, he meets a man with important information that could help Drummer in his search.

This psychological thriller revisits Drummer’s past as it helps unravel the puzzle of his missing family and the search to locate them.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus component.

Rules Don’t Apply (Blu-ray + DVD + digital HD)

Release date: Feb. 28

Details: 2016, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, sexual situations, language, adult themes, drug references

The lowdown: Warren Beatty wrote, directed and costars in this comedy set in 1958 Hollywood.

Beatty portrays eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes. Lily Collins portrays an aspiring actress who is a devout and virginal Baptist, and future Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich portrays the religious Methodist chauffeur who both work for Hughes.

The relationship between Collins’ Marla and Ehrenreich’s Frank tests their religious tenets as well as Hughes’ rules that no one can have a relationship with any of his female contract players.

As Marla and Frank are drawn deeper and deeper into Hughes’ bizarre world, their lives are forever changed.

The movie, which received a 55 percent positive rating at Rottentomatoes.com, did not gel at the box office, despite its heavy-duty cast that also included Alec Baldwin, Ed Harris, Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Candice Bergen and Martin Sheen.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 Dolby digital descriptive audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and French 5.1 DTS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and descriptive audio, Spanish and French 2.0 Dolby digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a making of featurette and a music video.

Shut In (Blu-ray + DVD + digital HD)

Release date: Feb. 28

Details: 2016, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, terror and graphic violence, bloody images, nudity, adult material, language

The lowdown: Naomi Watts plays a recently widowed child psychologist in this psychological thriller.

Watts’ Mary Portman lives an isolated existence in rural New England with her bedridden stepson.

When a young boy Portman is treated goes missing in a snowstorm and is presumed dead, she becomes convinced that his ghost is haunting her.

As events escalate, Portman’s grip on reality begins to loosen.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the movie.

Colors: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated, violence, language

The lowdown: Dennis Hopper directed this violent drama set in the gang world of Los Angeles.

Sean Penn and Robert Duvall star in this unrated version of the movie, which includes footage from the original international and home theater cuts of the movie.

Penn is the brash rookie and Duvall is the wise veteran as the two cops work in an anti-gang unit that covers East Los Angeles.

Their mission is to try keeping the peace in what is literally an urban war zone.

Don Cheadle and Damon Wayans are among the supporting cast.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include interviews with screenwriter Michael Schiffer and technical advisor Dennis Fanning, a former L.A.P.D. gang division officer.

The Eyes of My Mother (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, Magnolia Home Entertainment

Rated: R, disturbing and violent content and behavior, nudity

The lowdown: A psychological thriller about a former surgeon who teaches her daughter to understand anatomy and not be fazed by death.

One day, though, a mysterious stranger shatters the daughter’s world, deeply traumatizing the girl, but also awakening some unique curiosities within her.

Years later, the daughter, now an adult, her longing to connect with the world takes on a dark form.

The movie, shot in black and white, is very disturbing and uncomfortable.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and Portuguese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is an interview with the movie’s director.

When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth (Blu-ray)

Release date: Feb. 28

Details: 1970, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated, nudity, violence

The lowdown: This Hammer Studios production is a follow-up to the Raquel Welch hit, “One Million Years B.C,” offering more beautiful blondes in scantily-clad fur costumes.

This feature stars Victoria Verti as a young woman rescued by a member of another tribe from a ritual sacrifice.

The two share many dangers and adventures and fall in love and as they are being pursued by members of Verti’s tribe.

While all this is going on, a new “fire” is forming in the sky — the moon.

As you can see, the movie is not scientifically accurate, but who cares. It’s fun, with special effects by Jim Danforth, a story by J. G. Ballard (“Crash”) and direction by Hammer veteran Val Guest.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wbshop.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

The Brand New Testament

Details: 2016, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This religious satire from Belgium portrays God as living in a high-rise apartment in Brussels, where, dressed in a T-shirt and ratty bathrobe, he takes sadistic glee in dreaming up new laws to torment and befuddle humanity.

He also torments his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

One day, his daughter, Ea, like her brother, JC before her, becomes fed up with her father’s tyranny.

When she gets the opportunity, Ea breaks into her father’s community and texts everyone’s death date to the people of the world, thus negating the one hold her Father held over humanity.

As the world reacts, Ea takes the elevator down to Earth — with her Father in hot pursuit — gathers a new group of disciples around her and writes her own New Testament in an attempt to fix the mess her Dad made of humanity.

Some people may find this comedy disrespectful and blasphemous, but others will enjoy its wry social, political and religious observations.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 Dolby digital; English and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a making of featurette, an interview with the film’s director, a featurette on the special effects, a “Home Cinema” episode with director Jaco Van Dormael and a booklet with essays and other writings about the movie.

When Comedy Was King

Release date: Jan. 14

Details: 1961, The Sprocket Vault

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This compilation of reprises some of the greatest moments — and stars — from silent film comedies.

Featured are excerpts with Laurel & Hardy, Charley Chase, Fatty Arbuckle, Buster Keaton, Harry Langdon, the Keystone Kops and, of course, Charlie Chaplin.

The feature was compiled by Robert Youngson and has been digitally restored.

This is a treat for fans of silent comedies.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary from film historian Richard M. Roberts as well as three silent comedies from Roberts’ private collection.

Lonestar: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1984-1989

Release date: March 10

Details: 2017, Sexy Intellectual

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A DVD that looks at the glory years of guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan between 1984 and 1989.

Vaughan first emerged as a blues guitarist in the mid-1970s, but struggled for the next 10 years before garnering the recognition he deserved.

This documentary covers the period from the release of his debut album to his death in 1989 in a helicopter crash.

The film includes concert footage, interviews with friends and colleagues, photographs and other features that comprise his story.

This DVD is the sister release to the earlier “Rise of a Texas Bluesman — Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983.”

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English Dolby digital stereo.

The Soldier and the Lady

Release date: Jan. 14

Details: 1937, The Sprocket Vault

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This adventure feature is an adaptation of Jules Verne’s “Michael Strogoff,” about a brave courier of Tsar Alexander II who struggles to deliver important information to Russian troops fighting a losing battle against invading hordes of Tartars in Siberia.

This 85-minute film moves quickly, aided by a strong musical score by the legendary Max Steiner.

The cast is headed by Anton Walbrook and Elizabeth Allen. It also features Akim Tarmiroff, Margot Graham, Faye Bainter, Ward Bond, Eric Blore and Edward Brophy.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital.

Don’t miss: The major extra are program notes by film historian Richard M. Roberts.

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Bloodrunners (Blu-ray) (Speakeasy Pictures)

The Lesson (Blu-ray) (Scream Factory)

Slasher.com (MuchoMuchoMucho Productions)

Officer Downe (Blu-ray) (Magnolia Home Entertainment, Feb. 28)

FOR KIDS

Kikoriki: Legend of the Golden Dragon (DVD + digital) (Shout! Kids)

Paw Patrol: Pups Save the Bunnies (Nickelodeon-Paramount Home Entertainment)

DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

Bloodrunners (Speakeasy Pictures)

Capture Kill (Midnight Releasing)

Departure (Wolf Video)

Fair Haven (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Warner Home Video)

Ghost of Darkness (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Ice Guardians (Upstream Flix)

Live by Night (Warner Home Video)

Passengers (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Red Pill (Gravitas Ventures)

Sword Master (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Martin Clunes’ Islands of Australia (Acorn TV, March 13)

Bob Bloom is a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. He reviews movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. He can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow Bloom on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. Movie reviews by Bloom also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments