New to View: May 23

Get Out (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody and graphic violence, language, sexual references

The lowdown: Jordan Peele wrote and directed this highly-acclaimed feature about a Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), an African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate. At first, Chris is overwhelmed and impressed by his surroundings, but he soon becomes trapped in a more sinister scheme and makes some very disturbing discoveries that lead to a truth he never could imagine. The movie costars, Allison Williams as Rose, Chris’ girlfriend, and Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener as her parents. The movie, which received a very impressive 99 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com, mixes horror, suspense, dark satire and social commentary.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 2.0 Dolby digital DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and 2.0 Dolby digital DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with Peele, an alternate ending and deleted scenes, a question-and-answer session with Peele and the cast and a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the movie.

Rock Dog (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, language

The lowdown: An animated feature about Bodi, a Tibetan Mastiff who dreams of being a rock ‘n’ roll star. Bodi sets out to convince legendary rocker to mentor him. But trouble back at home, incited by a vicious pack of wolves, forces Bodi to use his courage and musical riffs to save the day. The vocal cast includes Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard, J.K. Simmons and Lewis Black. Kids will enjoy the combination of comedy and music.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, a look at the voice talents, featurettes on animating the film and its music and a music video.

The Jacques Rivette Collection: Limited Edition (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 176-81, Arrow Academy

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A set that contains three movies by French director Jacques Rivette — “Duelle,” “Noroit” and “Merry-Go-Round.” The concept for these movies originally called for a four-film cycle, but health issues forced Rivette to abandon his plans. “Duelle” is a fantasy movie in which the Queen of the Sun and the Queen of the Night seek a magical diamond in contemporary times. “Noroit” is a pirate tale that is a very loose adaptation of “The Revenger’s Tragedy.” “Merry-Go-Round” is a surreal story about career that began as a film entitled “Marie et Julien” before it was abandoned because of Rivette’s health issues.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; French LPCM monaural; English subtitles; DVD: widescreen picture; French Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with critic Jonathan Rosenbaum, a featurette on “Duelle,” an archival interview with Rivette and a booklet with writings about the movies.

Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Release date: May 16

Details: 2017, Warner Home Video

Rated: PG-13, violence, suggestive material

The lowdown: In this animated feature from the DC Universe, Princess Diana leaves the island of Themyscira after Ares, the God of War, escapes. Traveling to the United States, Diana teams with fighter pilot Steve Trevor to hunt down Ares before he can unleash global chaos and destruction. Keri Russell stars as the voice of Wonder Woman, with Nathan Fillion as Steve Trevor and Alfred Molina as Ares. This Wonder Woman saga hits home just a few weeks before the release of Warner’s stand-alone “Wonder Woman” movie.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a featurette celebrating Wonder Woman’s 75th anniversary by looking at her qualities and influence; a commentary track; a featurette on the history of Wonder Woman; a featurette on the tradition and archetype of Wonder Woman; and a sneak peek at the next DC Universe release, “Batman and Harley Quinn.”

Vixen: The Movie (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2016, Warner Home Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Blu-ray showcases Mari McCabe, a k a, Vixen, who grew up in Africa and was orphaned when violence claimed her parents. She inherited the family’s Animal Totem as uses it as Vixen to battle evil and protect the world. Megalyn Echikunwoke is the voice of Vixen. Also featured are the voices of Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Arrow), Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/Flash), Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein), Brendon Routh (Ray Palmer/The Atom), Kate Cassidy (Laurel Lance/Black Canary) and others.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on how Vixen unlocks the secrets of her Animal Totem and her past and two episodes from “Justice League Unlimited.”

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Cops vs. Thugs (Blu-ray + DVD) (Arrow Video)

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties: Unrated Edition (FilmRise)

Illicit (DVD + digital) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Wolf Guy (Blu-ray + DVD) (Arrow Video)

FOR KIDS

DC Superhero Girls: Intergalactic Games (Warner Home Video)

Welcome to the Loud House: Season 1, Volume 1 (Nickelodeon-Paramount Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

A United Kingdom (Fox Home Entertainment)

Bad Rap (FilmRise)

Don’t Be Bad (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Black Butterfly (Lionsgate, May 26)

Delicious: Series 1 (Acorn TV, May 26)

800 Words: Series 2, Part 2 (Acorn TV, May 29)

Coming next week: The Shack

