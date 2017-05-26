New to View: May 30

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, May 30, unless otherwise noted:

Fist Fight (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Warner Home Video

Rated: R, language, sexual content, nudity, drug material

The lowdown: Charlie Day and Ice Cube star in this lowbrow comedy about a mild-mannered teacher trying to make it through the last day of school. But he accidentally ticks off a much tougher colleague, who challenges him to an old-fashioned knock-down at the end of the school day. Word of the potential fisticuffs spreads like wildfire throughout the school, creating all kinds of ripples. Day, of course, plays mild-mannered Andy Campbell, while Cube is the menacing Ron Strickland.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 5.1 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes are the major bonus component.

The Shack (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, mature themes, language

The lowdown: This spiritual journey centers on a father, played by Sam Worthington, who, after a family tragedy, finds his faith challenged as his questions the existence of God. Worthington’s Mack is wandering as his life spirals downward. His journey continues until he receives an invitation to a mysterious shack. There, God reveals himself in the form of three strangers by led Octavia Spencer’s Papa. This is a faith-based film that offers a broader appeal than most movies in this genre.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 5.1 Dolby digital descriptive audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include “Touched by God: A Writer’s Journey” and “God’s Heart for Humanity” featurettes, a commentary track, a deleted scene, a making of featurette and a featurette on the power of song.

Oklahoma! (Blu-ray)

Details: 1999, Shout! Broadway

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Hugh Jackman stars in this adaptation of the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein groundbreaking musical. Jackman plays Curly, the cowpoke in love with Laurie (Maureen Lipman) in this Royal National Theatre production. Trevor Nunn directed the musical, which also features Jackman’s “Van Helsing” co-star Shuler Hensley as Jud. The Blu-ray includes all the show’s magical tunes, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “The Surrey With the Fringe on Top,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and, of course, the title song. Fans of musicals will not be disappointed with this version of the iconic show.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the major bonus component.

Decoy: The Complete 39 Episode Series

Details: 1957-58, Film Chest Media

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Contemporary and baby boomer audiences remember such cop shows as “Unforgettable,” “Cagney & Lacey” and “Police Woman,” but one of the first was “Decoy.” This show, which ran for one season in 1957-58, starred Beverly Garland as Detective Casey Jones. The series was the first to be shot on location in New York City as well as the first to feature a policewoman as the main protagonist. Each week Garland’s Jones would solve a crime, working either in uniform, undercover or as the officer in charge. The series also featured Jones, who narrates the episodes, breaking the fourth wall at the end of episode and talking directly to the TV viewer, often relating how the case impacted her. This three-disc set features all 39 black-and-white episodes of this groundbreaking series.

Technical aspects: 4×3 full-screen picture; English monaural; English closed-captioned.

Kiss Me, Kate (Blu-ray)

Details: 2003, Shout! Broadway

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Broadway revival of the beloved Cole Porter musical is both a backstage musical comedy as well as a fun adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” The plot centers on egotistical actor-director who decides to stage a musical adaptation of the Shakespearean comedy and his ex-wife, now a movie star, whom he convinces to play Kate, the shrew. Several comic machinations and misunderstandings spring up to confound the actors and nearly sabotage the show. The musical features some lively Porter tunes along with some witty lyrics.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Hart to Hart: The Complete Series

Details: 1979-84, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Robert Wagner and Jill St. John star in this 29-disc set featuring the original pilot and all 110 episodes of this elegant TV series that combines charm, mystery and a bit of mayhem. Wagner and St. John are Jonathan and Jennifer Hart, a wealthy and dashing couple who always seem to find themselves at the scene of the crime. Solving the case almost was secondary to the show’s witty dialogue, gorgeous costumes and stylish sets. Also helping was the chemistry between the two stars.

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

