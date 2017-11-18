New to View: Nov. 21

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 21, unless otherwise noted:

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic violence, language

The lowdown: “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” is a typical high-octane, explosive and violent buddy-action film that adds nothing new to the genre.

Every step of the movie — from its opening sequence to its fiery finale — is pre-ordained and predictable.

You always are minutes ahead of the storyline, which goes from London to the Netherlands.

The movie is fun to watch, but the stunt people and special effects teams deserve all the credit.

This is one of those movies in which major players Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson took the jobs to earn easy paychecks.

Critics were not that impressed, either, giving the movie a 39 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English descriptive audio and English 2.0 Dolby digital audio optimized for late-night listening; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and English descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include outtakes, deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, a “Hitman vs. Bodyguard” featurette and a look at the film’s dangerous women.

Lemon

Details: 2017, Magnolia Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The movie is about a guy named Isaac Lachman who, at 40, is mired in mediocrity. He career is stalled, his longtime girlfriend is leaving him and his overbearing family just adds to his turmoil and stress.

Lachman tries to figure out what went wrong in a life for which he had such high hopes.

The film stars Brett Gelman, who co-wrote the script, and also features Judy Greer, Michael Cera and Rhea Perlman.

The film did not get much of a release, and critics were lukewarm to the feature, giving it a 59 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 2.37:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include deleted scenes and interviews with writers-directors Janicza Bravo and Brett Gelman.

My Journey Through French Cinema (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary with director Bertrand Tavernier discussing the films he enjoyed as a boy and their influence on him in his early works and overall career.

The movie is told through portraits of key creative figures, and is interesting viewing for fans of French cinema.

The three-hour film includes clips from other directors as well as Tavernier’s films.

Included are such artists as Jean Renoir, Marcel Carne, Jean-Luc Godard, Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Jean-Pierre Melville and Jean Gabin — a veritable who’s who of French cinema.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Interviews with Tavernier and director Jean Olie-Laprune.

Summer of ’42 (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 7

Details: 1971, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Robert Mulligan directed this coming-of-age story about 15-year-old Hermie (Gary Grimes) and his infatuation with 22-year-old Dorothy (Jennifer O’Neill), whose husband is off fighting World War II.

The movie, with a haunting score by Michel Legrand, focuses on Hermie and his two friends, as they navigate life during a tumultuous summer.

The film is a warm, memory story that has heart and nostalgia.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

The Villainess (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Korean revenge story centers on a young woman who has been trained since childhood to be an assassin for a criminal organization.

Sook-hee is recruited as a sleeper agent with the promise of freedom after 10 years. Longing for a normal life, she accepts.

However, secrets from her past return to haunt her and could destroy everything she has worked for, setting off a deadly march of destruction.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Korean and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Korean and English Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the major supplemental component.

From the Land of the Moon

Details: 2016 IFC Films

Rated: R, strong sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: Academy Award-winner Marion Cotillard stars in this story of a free-spirited woman struggling for true love and liberation in a time when society frowned on such behavior.

Cotillard’s Gabrielle, from a small village in the south of France, is married off by her parents, to Jose, a Spanish farm worker, who they believe will give their daughter respectability.

Gabrielle shuns Jose’s affection, telling him that she will never love him. Later, she is sent to a hospital in the Alps to heal from kidney stones. There she meets Andre, an injured veteran of the Indochina War, who rekindles Gabrielle’s passion.

Soon, she and Andre plan to run off together, in defiance of post-World War II conventions.

The question is, will they succeed and find happiness together?

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture; French, Spanish and German 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes look at the movie is the major bonus offering.

The Film Critic

Details: 2015, Music Box Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A movie critic with a cynical streak and prefers to think in French, rejects the clichés of romantic movies.

But, then, he meets a young woman and he begins living a feel-good love story of his own.

Victor drifts from screening room to screening room in Buenos Aires, passing judgment on movie after movie. But after meeting, Sofia, Victor begins questioning his daily cynical life and realizing there is more to experience in the real world.

The film may interest movie buffs — as well as those with a romantic bone.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Tower: Tales From a Vanished Land (Music Box Films)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (Blu-ray) (Cohen Media Group, Nov. 7)

Free to Rock: How Rock & Roll Brought Down the Wall (MVD Visual Entertainment, Nov. 3)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD and STREAMING

After Love (Distrib Films)

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix)

Despicable Me 3 (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Home Again (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Once Upon a Time (Well Go USA Entertainment)

A Place to Call Home: Season 5, Episodes 1 & 2 (Acorn TV, Nov. 23)

Coming next week: Logan Lucky

