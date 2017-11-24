New to View: Nov. 28

By Bob Bloom

The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 28, unless otherwise indicated:

Logan Lucky (Blu-ray + DVD + digital HD)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, language, sexual references, crude comments

The lowdown: Director Steven Soderbergh plays on our stereotypical perceptions of West Virginians as rubes and rednecks to create an enjoyable and amusing heist yarn that upends your expectations.

The story centers on a pair of lovable loser brothers, one of whom plans a bundle of cash during the Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway race, a massive event that brings in millions of dollars.

At every step, it looks as if the master plan will go awry, but Soderbergh shows the resourcefulness of this gang that can shoot — if not straight — than a bit off-target.

“Logan Lucky” succeeds because Soderbergh shows not only respect for his characters, but reveals their hearts and souls. He gently pushes you to embrace them.

Critics also embraced the movie, giving it a 93 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 DTS descriptive audio and French 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes are the major bonus components.

The Defiant Ones (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This four-part documentary that aired on HBO looks at the collaboration and friendship between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, who, though coming from different environments, have shaped and impacted many daring moments in recent pop culture.

Director Allen Hughes filmed the pair over a three-year period, as they frankly discuss their triumphs and missteps. Also included are interviews with some major icons, including Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Snoop Dog, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Tom Petty, Eminem, Ice Cube, Bono and Gwen Stefani.

Recording with writing sessions with Eazy-E, N.W.A., Stevie Nicks and U2 also spotlight the diversity of Dre and Iovine’s partnership.

The series is a compelling and gritty story that moves from rough neighborhoods to corporate offices.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles; DVD: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Crown Heights

Release date: Nov. 21

Details: 2017, BroadGreen Pictures

Rated: R, language, nudity, sexual content, violence

The lowdown: Movies about wrongfully incarcerated people usually emphasize the efforts to exonerate and free them.

The focus in “Crown Heights,” though, is shifted toward the reaction of Colin Warner, arrested and imprisoned at 18 for a murder he did not commit, rather than the determination of his friend, Carl “KC” King, to undo a wrong.

This is the movie’s strong point as well as its weakness. Taking such an approach — especially in a movie that is just 99 minutes long — dilutes the impact of the narrative, giving both stories short shrift.

It’s not a spoiler to reveal that Warner is innocent, as his case was documented in an episode of the respected series, “This American Life.”

As such, the movie feels rushed and incomplete — as if writer-director Matt Ruskin is just skimming the story’s surface.

“Crown Heights” is a sensitive and compelling story of the injustices of a flawed and broken judicial system that finds it easier to use its weight to beat down those on the lower rungs of society than actually uncover the truth and be fair and impartial.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a featurette on the story behind the movie and a commentary track.

Woodshock (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, drug use, language, violence

The lowdown: Kirsten Dunst plays Theresa, a haunted young woman drowning in the wake of a profound loss.

Her emotional state continually wavers because of her use of a cannabinoid drug between reality and fantasy.

The movie is the directorial debut of fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who also wrote this pretentious and muddled feature.

Critics were not impressed, giving the movie, which received limited release, a 19 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the major bonus offering.

Man From Earth: Special Edition (Blu-ray + DVD)

Release date: Nov. 21

Details: 2007, MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The movie, based on the final work by famed science fiction author Jerome Bixby, centers on a goodbye party for professor John Oldman.

During the celebration, Oldman announces that he is an immortal who has migrated through 140 centuries and must move on.

His pronouncement forces five scholars to rethink their own ideas of history, religion, science and humanity.

The film’s final revelations could shatter the scholars’ world profoundly.

The movie has a cult following that will embrace this movie.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; DVD: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital.

Don’t miss: Extras include a documentary that looks at the history of the movie, including interviews with cast members and filmmakers, a commentary track, a “From Script to Screen” featurette and other featurettes about the movie and Bixby.

Rememory (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, bloody images, violence, language, mature themes

The lowdown: Peter Dinklage stars in this science-fiction tinged thriller about a visionary pioneer, Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan), whose body is found shortly after the unveiling of his newest invention, a device that is able to extract, record and play a person’s memories.

After Dunn’s death, his widow, Carolyn (Julia Ormond), who has cut herself off from the outside world, receives a visit from a stranger, played by Dinklage, who claims to be a friend of her late husband.

Dinklage’s character steals the machine, which he uses to try and solve the mystery of Dunn’s death.

Of course, what he finds leads him to dangerous and strange places.

The movie, which received a limited release, was praised mostly for Dinklage’s performance, despite garnering a limp 22 percent positive rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a featurette about memories and the movie and a commentary track.

Misery: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Scream Factory

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Kathy Bates won an Academy Award for her performance as the demented Annie Wilkes in this adaptation of the Stephen King novel about a writer and his encounter with his “number one fan.”

James Caan stars as novelist Paul Sheldon who, after being injured in a car accident, is rescued by Annie and taken to her secluded cabin.

Sheldon soon realizes that his savior is an unhinged personality who intends keeping her favorite writer prisoner for the rest of his life.

A battle of cat-and-mouse ensues, in which the cunning, but crazy, Annie always seems one step ahead of the writer, who cannot even imagine a story as terrifying as the one he is experiencing in real life.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include new interviews with director Rob Reiner and special makeup effects artist Greg Nicotero, commentary tracks with Reiner and screenwriter William Goldman, a featurette on the making of the movie, a look at the movie’s musical score, a “Diagnosing Annie Wilkes” featurette, an “Advice for the Stalked” featurette, a “Profile of a Stalker” featurette, a look at celebrity stalkers and a featurette on anti-stalking laws.

Animal Factory (Blu-ray)

Details: 2000, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Edward Furlong and Willem Dafoe star in this prison drama about Ron Decker (Furlong), a young man sentenced to 10 years at San Quentin for drug dealing.

There, he is taken under the wing of con man Earl Cooper (Dafoe), who seems to be in control of the other prisoners as well as the guards.

Ron becomes cocky because of his ties with Earl, and it gets him in trouble with many of the other inmates.

The movie, directed by Steve Buscemi, also features Danny Trejo and Mickey Rourke.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track and a profile of author Eddie Bunker, on whose semi-autobiographical novel the film was based.

Harmonium

Details: 2017, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese thriller about a family man whose life takes a dangerous turn when he helps a mysterious friend from his past.

Toshio generously gives a job to Yasaka, who recently was released from prison. Toshio also takes him into his home to live with his wife and daughter.

Soon, however, Toshio regrets his decision as Yasaka slowly disrupts the family before causing catastrophic damages.

This is a dark movie that reaches tragic levels before the final credits.

Technical aspects: 1.66:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 Dolby digital and 2.0 Dolby stereo; English subtitles and English closed-captioned.

Don’t miss: An interview with star Kanji Furutachi is the major bonus component.

False Confessions

Details: 2016, Big World Pictures

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An 18th-century play is transported to the 21st century is this tale of trust and betrayal, which stars Isabel Huppert.

Huppert plays Araminte, a wealthy widow who hires an account, not realizing he is not to be trusted.

Dorante, the accountant, and his co-conspirator, Dubois, the widow’s manservant, begin manipulating Araminte as well as some of her closest friends.

Director Luc Bundy died in 2015, but his widow, Marie-Louise Bischofberger, helped in the completion of the project.

While the cast was filming during the day, they also performed the play at night.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) (Blu-ray)

Release date: Dec. 1

Details: 2017, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Eagles of Death Metal was performing at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015, when terrorists launched attacks throughout the city.

In all, 130 people were killed, 89 of them at the concert.

This documentary, directed by actor Colin Hanks, spotlights the American band as they recount their experiences before and after the tragedy.

The film examines the bond between band members and their fans, and looks at their decision to return to Paris to perform in February 2016.

The movie also includes accounts of fans who survived the Bataclan attack, behind-the-scenes footage of the band and interviews with Bono and The Edge of U2.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo; English subtitles.

M.F.A. (Blu-ray)

Details: 2017, Dark Sky Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An art student, sexually assaulted at a party, confronts her attacker after she cannot get help or support from officials at her college.

Her actions spark consequences, as she tracks down fellow rape survivors, transforming into an avenging vigilante.

This thriller received a limited theatrical release, despite the increased awareness about sexual assault on college campuses.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Interviews are the main bonus offering.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Candy Apple (IndiePix Films)

Leap! (Blu-ray) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Nov. 21)

Time to Die (Blu-ray) (Film Movement, Nov. 21)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD and STREAMING

Detroit (Fox Home Entertainment)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video, Nov. 29)

Kepler’s Dream (Leomark Studios, Dec. 1)

Somebody’s Darling (UFOClub Creative, Dec. 1)

The Brokenwood Mysteries: Series 4, Episode 1 (Acorn TV, Dec. 4)

The Indian Doctor: Series 1-3 (Acorn TV, Dec. 4)

Love, Lies & Records: Episode 3 (Acorn TV, Dec. 4)

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards (Music Box Films, Dec. 4)

A Place to Call Home: Series 5, Episodes 5 & 6 (Acorn TV, Dec. 4)

I am a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. My movie reviews also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments