New to View: Nov. 7

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 7, unless otherwise noted:

Cars 3 (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Pixar-Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: G

The lowdown: Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) returns in this third outing for McQueen and his revved-up friends.

In this feature, McQueen finds himself battling a new generation of revved up, super-fast vehicles led by hotshot Jackson Storm (voiced by Armie Hammer).

An accident sidelines McQueen, who finds help from a young racing technician to complete his return to the track.

Youngsters will enjoy the movie, but many older viewers may believe the tank is nearing empty on this animated franchise.

The movie did receive a respectable 68 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com, though.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, Spanish and French subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a “Miss Fritter’s Racing Skool” mini-movie, an animated short entitled “Lou,” a “Let’s Go Crazy” featurette that schools you in the world of demolition derby and the rules of figure 8 racing, a featurette on how real-world racing impacted the movie, a featurette on the creation and journey of Cruz Ramirez, a featurette on the story and making of “Cars 3,” deleted scenes, a look at die-cast toy collecting and a commentary track.

The Glass Castle (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, mature themes, family dysfunction, language, smoking

The lowdown: This adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ best-selling memoir about her eccentric, poor and adventurous childhood is emotionally distant, despite an all-star cast headed by Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Watts.

Larson’s Jeannette has mixed feelings about the way she was raised — the constant moving, the poverty and her father’s erratic behavior fueled by alcoholism.

Most of all, the film is a story about unconditional love, yet it fails to reach the heights and compassion it requires to tell its story.

Critics thought so as well, giving the film a modest 49 percent positive rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a look at the making of the film, a conversation with Walls, deleted scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at scoring the movie and a making of “Summer Storm” by Joel P. West.

The Show (Blu-ray + Ultraviolet)

Details: 2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, disturbing and violent content, suicides, language, drug use

The lowdown: A thriller that looks at taking reality TV to its extremes.

Josh Duhamel stars as Adam Rogers, host of a popular dating game. When his show ends in an act of violence, Rogers and at ratings-obsessed TV executive, played by Famke Janssen, launch a new program that promises fresh kills every week.

A kind-hearted janitor, played by Giancarlo Esposito, joins the program, hoping to help his struggling family survive

The film showcases the lengths some people will stoop to degrade themselves on national television while others become infatuated and addicted to such programming.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include a making of featurette and cast and crew interviews.

“The Sissi Collection” (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 31

Details: 1955-57, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Romy Schneider burst onto the movie scene in at 17 in 1955 with her portrayal of Prince Elisabeth (Sissi) of Austria.

“Sissi” (1955) was the first of three costumed dramas in which Schneider portrayed by the princess. All three movies were directed by Ernst Marischka.

The two other films in the series were “Sissi: The Young Empress” (1956) and “Sissi: The Fateful Years of an Empress” (1957).

The movies led to Schneider working with other famed directors around the world.

The movie traces the life of the 19th century princess, including her marriage to Franz Joseph, emperor of the Hapsburg Empire.

Fans of historical features will enjoy these films.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen and 1:33 full-screen pictures; German 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a fourth film with Schneider, 1954’s “Victoria in Dover,” which looks at the early years of England’s future queen; “Forever My Love,” a condensed English-dubbed version combining the three movies that was released in the United States; a making of featurette on “Sissi”; excerpts from a documentary “Elisabeth: Enigma of an Empress”; and a 20-page booklet with an essay about the movies.

Into the Night: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1985, Shout! Factory

Rated: R, language, violence

The lowdown: Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this John Landis thriller, the latest release in the Shout Select series.

Goldblum plays Ed Okin, an aerospace engineer and insomniac who, while driving to the airport, begins the adventure of his life when Diane (Pfeiffer), a beautiful smuggler, jumps into his car.

She is being pursued by four killers, so Okin has to drive as if his life depended on it to save himself and Diane.

As they flee, they encounter various denizens of the night, most of whom are played by a who’s who of famous directors such as Don Siegel, Jonathan Demme, Jack Arnold, David Cronenberg, Paul Mazursky, Lawrence Kasdan and Amy Heckerling.

The cast also includes David Bowie, Dan Akyroyd, Irene Papas, Richard Farnsworth, Vera Miles, Bruce McGill and Clu Gulager.

Because of the stunt casting with the directors, the movie will probably be of more interest to film buffs than the average moviegoer or collector.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include featurettes with Landis and Goldblum and a documentary, “B.B. King Into the Night.”

Killing Ground (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, IFC Midnight-Scream Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This thriller follows a familiar path: a couple in need of a break from the rigors of their jobs and city life take a vacation on a remote beach.

Their camping excursion is rudely interrupted when they stumble upon an abandoned campsite, then a traumatized child.

Things really take a turn for the worse when they encounter a couple of sociopaths.

The film becomes a cat-and-mouse chase as the couple tries to save themselves and the child. It offers some twists and turns, while keeping you on the edge of your chair.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.37:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.37:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Darkness Rising (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, IFC Midnight-Scream Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A young woman who has been traumatized for years by the memory of the murder of her younger sister by their mother returns to her childhood home.

She is joined by her supportive fiancé and her cousin.

The home is slated for demolition, but the young woman — seeking closure — enters the house with the other two people.

Bad idea! It seems the malevolent spirit that drove the woman’s mother to murder still lurks on the premises and the trio must now fight for their lives.

This is a standard horror-thriller that offers few variations from the norm.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and stereo; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

The Settlers

Details: 2017, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This acclaimed Israeli documentary, a Sundance grand jury prize nominee, looks at the hundreds of thousands of Israeli citizens who, since the 1967 Six-Day War, have built settlements in the West Bank and call the disputed territory their home.

The movie looks at the diverse people whose diversity in outlook, origins, ideologies and socioeconomic backgrounds is a microcosm of Israeli society.

The residents are well aware of the political issues that surround their controversial communities, but continue living their daily lives without regrets.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English, Hebrew and Arabic 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Cinderella Christmas (Monarch Home Entertainment)

He Walked by Night (Blu-ray) (ClassicFlix)

Married by Christmas (Monarch Home Entertainment)

Sightings (High Octane Pictures)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD and STREAMING

A Taxi Driver (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Cute Little Buggers (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Daguerrotype (Under the Milky Way)

The Elf (Uncork’d Entertainment)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Leap! (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

My Italy (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Never Leave Alive (Wild Eye Releasing)

November Criminals (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Spiderhouseweb (Uncork’d Entertainment)

The Villainess (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Doc Martin: Series 8, Episode 8 (Acorn TV, Nov. 9)

Wolf Creek: Season 1 (Shudder, Nov. 9)

Coming next week: Atomic Blonde

I am a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. My movie reviews also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments