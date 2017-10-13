New to View: Oct. 17

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, Oct. 17, unless otherwise noted:

Girls Trip (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, crude and sexual humor, nudity, language, drugs

The lowdown: Who’s the sexist who says women can’t be as raunchy, horny or crude as men?

Movies such as “Bridesmaids,” “Bad Moms” and, now, “Girls Trip” shows that comedies spotlighting funny female actors can be as low-brow as any “Hangover” wannabe.

This movie, directed by the dependable Malcolm D. Lee, focuses on four lifelong friends, known as the Flossy Posse, who reunite in New Orleans after several years.

The women, played by Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah, gather for the city’s annual Essence Festival, where their sisterhood is rekindled, their wild sides re-emerge, old wounds are healed and dancing, drinking, bawling and romance are experienced by all.

The movie earned a very respectable 89 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include outtakes, deleted scenes, a featurette on “The Essence of NOLA,” an outrageous moments featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at planning the NOLA trip, a commentary track and an extended performance of “Because of You” by Ne-Yo.

The Good Place: The Complete First Season

Details: 2016-17, Shout! Factory

Rated: TV-PG

The lowdown: Ted Danson and Kristen Bell star in this delightful sitcom about the afterlife and one person who accidentally finds herself in The Good Place.

Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop led a less than perfect life, and struggles through all 13 first-season episodes to keep it a secret that a clerical error resulted in her being in the land of frozen yogurt, soulmates and people who had done wonderful things in their lives.

Danson is the one in charge of the this heavenly locale who must keep the operation running smoothly.

The last episode offers a surprise twist that will get you excited about the second season.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a live table read, commentaries, a gag reel and a look at the show’s visual effects.

Lady Macbeth

Details: 2016, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic violence, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: A historical drama set in rural England in 1865.

A young woman named Katherine (Florence Pugh) is married to a cold and bitter man twice her age.

She is stifled and treated badly by her husband’s unforgiving family.

Katherine soon begins a passionate affair with a young worker on her husband’s estate, which unleashes a dark force within her that she will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Pugh’s intense performance impressed critics, who gave the movie an 88 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes look at the movie is the major bonus component.

Barry Lyndon: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1975, The Criterion Collection

Rated: PG, violence, sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: “Barry Lyndon” is one of my favorite Stanley Kubrick movies. Admittedly, I enjoy it more than “2001: A Space Odyssey” or “The Shining.”

Kubrick’s languid pace allows you to luxuriate in this three-hour-plus adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s novel about a shallow opportunist, Redmond Barry (Ryan O’Neal, who gives one of the best performances of his career), who goes from an Irish farm to the battlefields of the Seven Years’ War to the parlors of high society.

The movie is a story about class restrictions, the rigid social structure of its times and of the powerlessness of the individual to break through these barriers.

What makes the movie so special is the ironic narration by Michael Hordern, Leonard Rosenman score and John Alcott’s cinematography, which evokes the light and texture of the 18th century.

The movie was not a commercial success for Kubrick, but over time, its appreciation has grown to the point that it now garners a 98 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a new documentary featuring cast and crew interviews as well as audio excerpts from a 1976 interview with Kubrick; a look at the groundbreaking visuals with focus puller Douglas Milsome and gaffer Lou Bogue as well as excerpts from a 1980 interview with Alcott; a featurette with film historian Christopher Frayling about Academy Award-winning production designer Ken Adam; an interview with editor Tony Lawson; a 1976 French TV interview with Ulla-Britt Soderlund, who co-designed the Oscar-winning costumes; an interview with critic Michel Ciment; an interview with actor Leon Vitalli about the 5.1 surround soundtrack that he cosupervised; a featurette with curator Adam Eaker analyzing the fine-arts-inspired aesthetics, an essay by critic Geoffrey O’Brien and two pieces about the look of the film from the March 1976 issues of “American Cinematographer.”

One Million B.C. (Blu-ray)

Details: 1940, The Sprocket Vault-VCI Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Growing up in New York in a pre-cable-streaming TV society, this movie was one of the staples that continually aired every month or two.

And every time it was televised, I watched it.

This Hal Roach production is the grandfather of all cavemen-dinosaur movies, from its Hammer Films remake, “One Million Years B.C.” with Raquel Welch to “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” to the comic “Caveman” with Ringo Starr.

By today’s standards, the movie’s special effects can generously be labeled as quaint, but they had quite an impact on young viewers such as myself.

The movie was one of the first to feature Victor Mature, who play Tumak of the Rock Tribe, who is expelled after fighting his father, played by Lon Chaney Jr. in one of best early character portrayals — utilizing old man makeup that would have made his father proud.

Carole Landis is Loana, daughter of the chief of the Shell Tribe who helps “civilize” Tumak.

The movie features dinosaurs, a great volcanic eruption and a wonderful score that helps propel the action.

The movie offers a very fine digital restoration that will please its fans.

As a side note, the eruption and the big dinosaur battle found extensive use as stock footage in later low-budget movies throughout the late 1940s into the early 1960s.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by film expert Toby Roan.

Step (DVD + digital HD)

Details: 2017, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, mature themes, language

The lowdown: This appealing documentary focuses on the senior year of a girls’ high school step dance team, set against the turmoil of Baltimore’s inner city.

The girls on the team are supported by their teachers, families, coaches, friends and each other as they work diligently to win a championship and go to college.

The film is an inspirational look at determination, courage and, most importantly, sisterhood.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and 5.1 descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, deleted scenes, a music video, a look at the women on the team and an inside the rehearsal room featurette.

Superman: The Movie: 2-Film Collection (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 3

Details: 1978, Warner Archive Collection-Warner Home Video

Rated: Not rated & PG, language, dangerous sequences, mild sensuality, language,

The lowdown: This two-disc set contains the 188-minute “Extended Cut” of “Superman: The Movie” that aired on television as a two-night event with more than 40 minutes of additional footage — most of which is worth viewing, while some is simply filler.

The other version is the 151-minute “Special Edition Director’s Cut,” releases in 2000, which is director Richard Donner’s definitive vision of his movie.

Either way, it is always nostalgic to see the film and savor Christopher Reeve’s star-making performance as the Man of Steel as well as Clark Kent.

The Blu-ray is a Warner Archive Collection release that can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other Internet outlets.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio (“Extended Cut”); English SDH subtitles; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital (“Special Edition”); English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary by Donner and others on the “Special Edition” as well as three behind-the-scenes featurettes, screen tests, restored scenes, additional scenes, additional music cues and a music-only track.

The Sea Wolf (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 10

Details: 1941, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Edward G. Robinson gives one of the most intense performances of his career of Capt. Wolf Larsen in this adaptation of the Jack London novel.

Robinson’s Larsen is intelligent and brutal, using his intellect to maintain control over his fearful crew.

The movie, which costars John Garfield, Ida Lupino, Alexander Knox, Gene Lockhart and Barry Fitzgerald, has been restored to its original 100-minute running time, having been cut to 87 minutes for its 1947 reissue.

This release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other Internet dealers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A 1950 “Screen Director’s Playhouse” radio adaptation is the major bonus offering.

Lewis Black: Black to the Future

Release date: Oct. 13

Details: 2016, MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, language

The lowdown: Lewis Black comically vents his anger and frustrations with society’s shortcomings in his stand-up.

In this concert filmed in New York City, Black rants on many issues, including Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, gun control, Ben Carson, mental illness, Hillary Clinton and optimism.

His funny and insightful outlook makes us laugh and think simultaneously. It also offers his audiences releases for their pent-up anger, frustration and disillusionment with today’s social climate and condition.

Black’s outlook, though, is more optimistic than just a raving curmudgeon.

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a bonus performance from Napa in which Black responds to questions from audience members and Internet viewers, covering such topics as mothers, social media, gay men, public school teachers and golf scores.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 25th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + digital HD)

Release date: Oct. 3

Details: 1992, Fox Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, comic vampire violence, drug references

The lowdown: The movie that inspired a long-running and popular TV series gets a 25th anniversary reissue.

The movie is funny, frightening and packed with action and thrills. Kristy Swanson is the high school student turned vampire hunter, with Donald Sutherland as her mentor, Rutger Hauer as the head vampire and Paul Reubens and Luke Perry in supporting roles.

The movie is a mixture of teen pop culture and goosebumps that remains a fun viewing.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 Dolby digital surround, French 5.1 DTS and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus component is a featurette.

The History of Chicago

Release date: Oct. 13

Details: 2016, FilmRise-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at the 50-year history of this iconic rock band that has been recording and touring since 1967.

The movie goes behind the scenes with the group, which still plays more than 100 shows a year.

The movie deals with the band’s highs and lows as well as changes in group membership.

Members of the group — past and present — offer their perspective on the band and why it still is going strong after five decades.

This is a must-see not only for followers of Chicago, but for rock fans in general.

Technical aspects: Widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround.

The Hidden (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 3

Details: 1987, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: R, graphic violence, language

The lowdown: This action feature is a science fiction-police drama amalgamation about an extraterrestrial creature who is inhabiting the bodies of innocent people and transforming them into psychopathic killers.

A Los Angeles police detective, played by Michael Nouri, is baffled by these crimes, until a mysterious FBI agent, played by Kyle McLachlan, shows up and informs him that what he is deal with is inhuman.

The movie then becomes a cat-and-mouse drama as the badass E.T., who is fond of heavy-metal music and red Ferrraris, continues his killing spree, while the two law officers try to hunt him down.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include special effects production footage and a commentary track.

Ernie Kovacs: Take a Good Look — The Definitive Collection

Details: 1959-61, Shout! Factory

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Ernie Kovacs was one of the pioneers of television sketch comedy.

His creativity influenced comedians from Johnny Carson to David Letterman, Billy Crystal, Monty Python’s Flying Circus and the sketches presented on “Saturday Night Live.”

This seven-disc set is Kovacs’ answer to the then-popular panel quiz shows of the era.

In the show, the host gives the panel hints about a secret guest’s identity, but in the form of surreal sight gags, blackouts and sketches.

These clues only make sense if you know who the guest is to begin with.

Throughout the series, various approaches were taken with the concept, which Kovacs had problems even explaining to the viewers at home.

Even the panelists complain at times to Kovacs about the clues. But that did not matter to Kovacs, who seemed to be enjoying the blackouts and commercials more than his panelists.

So, sit back and enjoy a TV show that tried to break the mold.

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 full-screen picture. English language.

Three O’clock High: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, Shout! Factory

Rated: PG-13, language, violence

The lowdown: The new kid in school is rumored to have a violent past and Jerry Mitchell (Casey Siemaszko) is the one tasked with discovering the truth.

Jerry accidentally angers the kid, Buddy (Richard Tyson), which leads to the setting of a meeting of fists for later in the day.

Jerry does all he can to escape the confrontation, but as time marches nearer the hour, it seems his fate is sealed.

The movie is one of your standard 1980s’ teen comedies.

A group of stalwart character actors, including John P. Ryan, Philip Baker Hall and Jeffrey Tambor, add to the proceedings.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with director Phil Joanou, a commentary track with Joanou and interviews with the film’s writers and costume designer.

Red Christmas (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, Artsploitation Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Unwrap horror for the holidays as Dee Wallace (“The Howling,” “E.T.,” “Cujo”) stars as a mother whose family gathers in a remote house (is there any other kind in horror films!) for Christmas night.

Unexpectedly, a mysterious and deformed young man appears at the door, creating bloody havoc as family members begin battling the intruder for their lives.

The movie is a horror feature that combines dark family secrets, gory violence and some comedy — as well as some social consciousness about religion and abortion.

Merry Christmas!

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Wallace by director Craig Anderson, an interview with actor Gerald O’Dwyer, a blooper reel, a deleted scene, a short interview with Anderson and a commentary track.

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Midwife (DVD + digital) (Music Box Films)

Moka (Film Movement)

Samurai Jack: The Complete Fifth Season (Warner Home Video)

Summer of Fear (Doppleganger Films)

Impractical Jokers: The Complete Fifth Season (Warner Home Video, Oct. 10)

DIGITAL DOWNLOADS and STREAMING

The Dark Tower (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Kidnap (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Patton Oswald: Annihilation (Netflix)

Whose Streets? (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Annabelle: Creation (Warner Home Video, Oct. 20)

Ballers: The Complete Third Season (HBO Home Entertainment, Oct. 23)

Insecure: The Complete Second Season (HBO Home Entertainment, Oct. 16)

Coming next week: Personal Shopper

I am a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. My movie reviews also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Comments

comments