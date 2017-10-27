New to View: Oct. 31

By Bob Bloom

The following Blu-rays and DVDs are being released on Tuesday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted:

Kidnap (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence and danger

The lowdown: Academy Award-winner Halle Berry stars in this thriller as a single mom spending the afternoon at the park with her son, who suddenly disappears.

Berry’s Karla Dyson, who does not have her cellphone, and without any time to waste, jumps into her car and gives chase to keep her son and his abductor in sight.

The drama stretches plausibility and it appears to lack tension. Critics were not very impressed, giving the film a 35 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Reportedly, the movie was shot in 2014 and has been lingering on the studio shelf since then.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the main bonus offering.

Annabelle: Creation (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Oct. 24

Details: 2017, Warner Home Video

Rated: R, horror violence and terror

The lowdown: A prequel that reveals the origins of the doll, Annabelle.

The story focuses on a dollmaker and his wife who open their home to a nun and six orphan girls, who soon become the targets for the devilish doll.

The film, which offers a lot of scares and goose bumps, received a 69 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos TrueHD, English 5.1 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a featurette on “The Conjuring” universe, a couple of horror shorts, deleted scenes and a commentary track.

Person to Person

Details: 2017, Magnolia Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A drama set in New York that follows several people whose lives eventually intersect in one manner or another.

A record collector hustles for a big score, while his roommate attempts to erase a terrible mistake. Meanwhile, a teenager deals with her best friend’s new relationship and a rookie reporter and her superior investigate a murder involving a clock shop owner.

The movie, shot in 16mm, features Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson, Philip Baker Hall and others, who traipse through the Big Apple wrestling with the absurdities, the mundane and the unexpected vicissitudes of life.

Critics were nearly divided on the film, giving it a 47 percent fresh rating at Rottentomatoes.com.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with writer-director Dustin Guy Defa is the major bonus component.

Topper (Blu-ray)

Details: 1937, VCI Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This delightful supernatural comedy from the Hal Roach studios features Cary Grant and Constance Bennett play George and Marian Kirby, a fun-loving couple who are killed in a car accident.

But that does not keep them from being spirited.

They are earthbound until they perform a good deed, so they decide to bring some excitement to the life of Roland Young’s Cosmo Topper, their shy, stuffed-shirt banker.

This is a wonderful screwball comedy abetted by the talents of Grant, Bennett, Young as well as Billie Burke, Alan Mowbray, Eugene Pallette and future cinematic Dagwood Bumstead, Arthur Lake.

Norman Z. McLeod directed this adaptation of Thorne Smith’s novel.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

The Good Catholic (Blu-ray + DVD)

Release date: Oct. 24

Details: 2017, BroadGreen Pictures

Rated: PG-13, language, sexual references

The lowdown: A drama centering on an idealistic young priest who receives conflicting advice from his mentors — a no-nonsense priest and a chain-smoking, more adaptive clergyman.

Throughout, the young man’s passion for his calling remains strong.

But, his world is open to wider possibilities after he meets a young woman after a late-night confession.

The young priest now faces new challenges that test is faith and devotion to his calling.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 DTS Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Dawson City: Frozen in Time (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Movie buffs interested in cinema history will find this a treasure trove of images.

The movie details the true story of 533 silent film reels unearthed after being buried for almost 50 years in a sub-arctic swimming pool in the Yukon permafrost.

Filmmaker Bill Morrison, who produced, wrote, edited and directed this fascinating feature, combines excerpts from the uncovered films, which include rarely seen Hollywood features, with historical footage, photographs and interviews to showcase the history of Dawson City, which was founded across the river from a First Nations hunting camp.

Dawson City, a Canadian Gold Rush town, was the final stop in a film distribution line.

The film explores early 20th century film and culture.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include an interview with Morrison, original film reels and a booklet with essays about the movie.

The Voice of the Moon (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Arrow Academy

Rating: Not rated

The lowdown: The appeal of this movie is that it’s the last feature directed by Federico Fellini.

The movie was screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival without any fanfare and failed to secure a North American distributor.

This rather surreal feature stars Oscar-winner Roberto Benigni was Ivo who, recently released from a mental institution, attempts to win the heart of Aldini.

Ivo wanders a strange landscape where he encounters some oddball characters.

The film harkens back to Fellini’s earlier works and is a fine swan song for this masterful director.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 picture; Italian LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A documentary on the making of the movie and a booklet with writings about the movie comprise the major extras.

Hell on Frisco Bay (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 24

Details: 1955, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Alan Ladd stars in this feature shot in San Francisco.

Ladd plays Steve Rollins, a former police officer, who was framed for a murder and sent to prison.

Released, he single-mindedly seeks the person who set him up to exact revenge.

He spurns help from anyone, including his wife, played by Joanne Dru, his ex-partner, played by veteran character actor William Demarest.

Edward G. Robinson co-stars as the repulsive and remorseless mobster, Vic Amato.

This was a difficult time in Robinson’s career. He had been blacklisted because the various liberal causes he supported in the 1930s and ‘40s, and film roles were far and few between.

The cast also includes Fay Wray and Paul Stewart.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.55:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural.

She Had to Say Yes (DVD-R)

Release date: Oct. 17

Details: 1933, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: During the early years of talking pictures, before the Production Code was implemented in the mid-1930s, studios released movies with provocative titles that promised more than they delivered.

This Warner Bros. feature, which starred Loretta Young, Lyle Talbot and Regis Toomey, was such an example.

Young played a steno girl picked from the secretarial pool to help convince out-of-town buyers to purchase the clothing company’s line of products.

Of course, the young women are urged to use their feminine wiles to entice the buyers.

The movie hints at much, but retains the modesty of the era, by not showing all.

The release is a made-on-demand DVD-R from the Warner Archive Collection. It can be bought at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online dealers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

“Glenda Farrell Triple Feature” (DVD-R)

Release date: Oct. 24

Details: 1936-37, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In the 1930s, Warner Bros. had one of the best stock companies of supporting players in Hollywood.

These actors and actresses were versatile, adept at drama, comedy or whatever genre their talents were needed.

Among these performers was Glenda Farrell, best known for playing intrepid reporter Torchy Blaine in a series of programmers at the studios in the late 1930s.

This set features Farrell in three earlier performances. “The Law in Her Hands” (1936), “Here Comes Carter” (1936) and “Dance Charlie Dance” (1937).

In “The Law in Her Hands,” Farrell and Margaret Lindsay play recent law grads who go to work for a mobster; “Carter” finds Farrell playing secretary to Ross Alexander, a Hollywood whistleblower targeted by the mob; “Dance Charlie Dance” is a backstage satire featuring an ensemble cast that includes Allen Jenkins, Stuart Erwin and Jean Muir.

The release is a made-on-demand DVD-R from the Warner Archive Collection and is available from www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other Internet dealers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

Broken Sword Hero (Blu-ray + DVD)

Details: 2017, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A historical drama about a legendary Thai military general who was proficient in Muay Thai and swordplay.

He leads his people in their fight for freedom.

The general, once a poor young runaway, was an inspiration whose heroics are still celebrated today.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Thai DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 (16×9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Thai Dolby digital; English subtitles.

“Guy Kibbee Triple Feature” (DVD-R)

Release date: Oct. 24

Details: 1935-36, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Like Frank McHugh, Glenda Farrell and Allen Jenkins, Guy Kibbee was an integral cog in the Warner Bros. stock players machine.

From swashbucklers, such as “Captain Blood,” to musicals, such as “42nd Street,” Kibbee was a dependable character actor who always helped better whatever film in which he was cast.

This set includes three movies that spotlight Kibbee: “Mary Jane’s Pa” (1935), “Going Highbrow” (1935) and “The Big Noise” (1936).

In “Mary Jane’s Pa,” Kibbee is a runaway dad who finally returns home; “Going Highbrow” teams Kibbee with Zasu Pitts in a comedy about a couple of yokels who are newly rich and face all kinds of class struggles; and “The Big Noise” finds Kibbee as a businessman taking on the mob.

The set is a made-on-demand DVD-R from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online dealers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

Evil in the Time of Heroes

Release date: Oct. 24

Details: 2009, Music Box Films-Doppleganger Releasing

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The setting is ancient Greece, which is being infested by blood-thirsty zombies.

A cloaked, mysterious hero, played by Billy Zane, armed with other-worldly weapons is the only hope to save the nation.

The movie jumps ahead to contemporary Greece when Athens again is under attack by the undead and a group of survivors is aided by the same cloaked hero.

This is a gory, fast-paced action-horror offering with a bit of comedy tossed in for good measure. Fans of the genre will enjoy this feature.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Greek 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Original storyboards are the major bonus offerings.

Stage Mother (DVD-R)

Release date: Oct. 31

Details: 1933, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Warner’s release of several pre-Production Code movies through its Warner Archive Collection series offers a spotlight on these movies, many of which are unknown to film buffs.

These films titillated audiences, hinting at sexual escapades and other sinful behavior that looks innocent and quaint by today’s cinematic standards.

In “Stage Mother,” we find legendary character actor Alice Brady as vaudeville star Kitty Lorraine, who is forced to give up her infant daughter to in-laws after her husband’s death.

Years later, after her career has waned, a driven and determined Lorraine sends for her daughter, Shirley (the luminous Maureen O’Sullivan), and grooms her for the stage.

Later Shirley falls in love with a painter, played by Franchot Tone, which Kitty twists into something ugly by demanding money from the painter’s wealthy family.

This leads to some sordid events that, as per usual in such features, all works out by the fade-out.

The release is a made-on-demand DVD from the Warner Archive Collection that can be ordered at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other Internet dealers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

The Washington Masquerade (DVD-R)

Release date: Oct. 17

Details: 1932, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Lionel Barrymore stars as a fiery defense attorney who runs for and is elected to the Senate after challenging that institution’s “old order.”

Like many pre-Code Hollywood features, an air of cynicism pervades the movie, as Barrymore’s Jeff Keane must deal with corruption, sinister forces out to destroy him and a femme fatale, whom he marries.

Keane, bewitched by his new bride, strays from his chosen path of honesty and decency until he is brought to his senses by his daughter and his own conscience.

The release is a made-on-demand DVD from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at www.wb.com/warnerarchive and other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1.37:1 (4×3) full-screen picture; English Dolby digital monaural.

Other Blu-rays and DVDs being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Tormenting (DVD + digital) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

The Tower: Tales From a Vanished Land (Music Box Films)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD and STREAMING

Live-Evil (Simian Tales)

Wind River (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Freedom to Marry (Netflix, Nov. 1)

George Gently (Acorn TV, Nov. 1)

Rebecka Martinsson, Series 1 (Acorn TV, Nov. 6)

The Glass Castle

