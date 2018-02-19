There is a moment midway through “Nocturama” when a young man walks down a staircase in a multi-story department store, in the middle of the night, lip synching to Shirley Bassey’s cover of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” It’s a heartbreaking moment because this young man, and the five others watching—ranging from college aged to possibly high school aged—have done nothing to earn this song.

The only thing they have accomplished is committing a series of terrorist attacks across Paris. And now they are hiding in the department store through the night. Some members of the group are soul searching, coming to terms with their actions. Some are falling apart. A few are oblivious to the situation and treat the evening as a fantasy shopping spree soundtracked by Willow Smith. The night is equal parts revelry and death watch.

Writer/ director Bertrand Bonello’s fifth feature-length film arrived in France in August 2016 with the 2015 Paris terror attack still fresh on the country’s mind. While the film was met with some backlash, “Nocturama,” is more about the state of mind of the individuals involved. It is an interesting take as Bonello purposely obscures the reasons for the attack beyond a few economic issues.

Starring a group of relatively new young actors, the terrorist cell is made up of three lower class kids of Middle-Eastern descent, a young black male, and several higher classed white kids. It’s easy to remember our own misguided political anger and defiance as high schoolers and college students. So it’s not hard to imagine this group also has pumped up concerns that don’t justify the actions they are taking. For instance, Facebook is mentioned as a wishful target shortly after the attacks have been completed. For our young terrorists, their rebellion is romantic, a thing straight out of French History 101, though recited by memory with no understanding of the reasons or consequences.

The cast is talented and, for the most part, gain our empathy despite their actions. The chosen actors bring about an interesting question, however, hinted by “The Guardian” critic Jordan Hoffman who called the group “hot terrorists” in his review of the film. How would we feel about these characters if they weren’t young and beautiful? If they resembled religious or racial stereotypes would we be as forgiving? Along these lines one can consider what role privilege has played in their plot. Do these terrorists think they can be successful where others failed because they aren’t the stereotype always associated with terrorism?

Symbolism also plays a big role in “Nocturama” through the use of mannequins. Pay attention to the mannequins. Several times during the film a character will encounter one wearing the exact some outfit. The meaning is clear. The mannequin, empty of color and emotion, represents both the future the character could have had and the lost opportunities their actions have brought. But one of the best shots in the film shows the mannequins within revealing much more in a brilliant moment of foreshadowing.

“Nocturama” is a troubling movie more so for what could have been than what happened. With several of the group studying political science, they could have easily gone into the world in a few years and made substantial changes to the system they rebel against. But beyond the political, the loss of opportunity is overwhelming. Two characters most likely have never loved before, while another two could soon be newlyweds. Two are gay but have not had the opportunity to truly embrace their sexuality. There are careers, and children, and happiness that await many of these characters, and their unfolding futures will play out in viewers’ minds long after the film ends. With all the possibilities and unexplained reasons, “Nocturama” is a movie that wants you to think when it’s clear the protagonists have not.

“Nocturama” is currently streaming on Netflix with a physical release scheduled for February 28. The Blu Ray contains two short films from the director.

