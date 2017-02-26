Tune in here starting at 8:30 p.m. to read our Oscars Live blog! Or follow us on Twitter at @TheFilmYap or @christophelloyd.
CHRIS 12:34: I counted 23 barbs aimed at President Trump, directly or indirectly. In general, I thought people were pretty classy about it.
CHRIS 12:33: I got 14 out of 24 Oscar predictions correct, which is right about my average. Lots or surprises tonight… you can say that again!
CHRIS: 12:28: So, some tallies. With six wins against 14 nominations, #LaLaland becomes the film with the most nominations to not win Best Picture.
CHRIS 12:19: We now face the certainty an entire generation of movie lovers will remember Warren Beatty as the elderly idiot who screwed up #BestPicture.
CHRIS: 12:18: I feel so bad for the #LaLaLand people. I feel bad for the #Moonlight folks for having their moment distracted. I feel bad for Warren Beatty
CHRIS 12:16: Jimmel Kimmel tried mightily to make light of the moment, and bravo to him. But this is still colossal screwup of epic proportions.
CHRIS 12:14: Beyond the gaffe, which will be remembered forever, this has to go down as the biggest #BestPicture upset in #Oscars history.
CHRIS 12:12: I don’t think anybody knows how to feel right now.
CHRIS 11:57: I can’t really complain about Emma Stone winning. My pick was Ruth Negga. Very competitive category this year.
CHRIS 11:52: Oh, good on Casey. Good on the Academy for embracing sadness and regret. Good on those who focused on the work and not controversy. #Oscars
CHRIS 11:45: Somebody explain the skinny suit/tux style to me, where the coat separates away from the button so you see the shirt at the navel.
CHRIS 11:37: “Inner boob” seems to be the fashion motif at this year’s #Oscars.
CHRIS 11:35: I actually think the screenplay was the weakest piece of #Moonlight. The acting, tone and photography are what made that work.
CHRIS 11:31: Wow. The #LaLaLand runaway train is officially derailed. #Oscars #bestoriginalscreenplay
CHRIS: 11:24: Man, the “In Memoriam” part of the #Oscars never fails to hit me in the chest like a locomotive. Oddly, probably my favorite part of show.
CHRIS 11:18: So Lin-Manuel Miranda fails to become the youngest person to complete the epic #EGOT at 36. Though he’s got two more years to set the record
CHRIS 11:15: I’ve read that Justin Hurwitz spent seven years working on the music for #LaLaland. That’s commitment and sacrifice.
CHRIS 11:05: So weird to not have the stars of #LaLaland perform their two #Oscar nominated songs when THEY’RE RIGHT THERE. Live good vs. studio good.
CHRIS 10:50: My prediction score is going to be lousy tonight, but most of the winners have mostly been the ones I wanted to win.
CHRIS 10:37: Based on how the minor awards are going, many people share my opinion that they are deeply in like with #LaLaLand. Support is wide not deep.
CHRIS 10:32: I think the visual effects winner who spoke for the group just guaranteed that he never wins another one.
CHRIS 10:19: “He’s Denzel, so it’s legal.” I would fully support this as a Constitutional amendment.
CHRIS 10:14: I think the reason Dakota Johnson didn’t recognize Jamie Dornan is he’s a full head shorter without the box he stood on during production.
CHRIS 10:12: Good lord. #Zootopia easily the weakest film in the field. Seriously, what does #LaikaEntertainment have to do to win a damn #Oscar?
CHRIS 10:10: DAMN YOU “MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI”!!! Only Oscar nominee I didn’t get to see.
CHRIS 10:09: Seriously, please please please try to see #PearCiderandCigarettes. Absolutely amazing film.
CHRIS 10:08: Honestly, they should just stop holding the ceremony for best animated short. Just whatever @DisneyPixar short comes out that year gets it.
CHRIS: 10:02: By the way, “Jim: The James Foley” story is a better documentary than any of the five nominated for the #Oscars
CHRIS 9:57: Another #Oscars stat: #Tanna had a crew of two people. TWO.
CHRIS 9:44: The really upsetting thing about Viola Davis’ blatant category-hopping is that if she had been nominated for #BestActress she would’ve won.
CHRIS 9:41: A reminder for those who haven’t heard: Naomie Harris was on set for #Moonlight for THREE DAYS.
CHRIS 9:32: Three films tied for most #Oscars nominations at 14. All About Eve won 10; Lord of the Rings: ROTK won 11. #LaLaLand could be embarrassed.
CHRIS 9:27: OK, I’m officially calling it: No #LaLaLand sweep. How low can it go? If they actually go by merit, it could only win a handful of #Oscars.
CHRIS 9:17: The #Moana actress getting a shot to sing her song at the #Oscars is probably a really big deal for her career. Also, she looks eerily like Hailee Steinfield.
CHRIS 9:11: Say it once, say it 1,000 times: #OJMadeInAmerica IS A TV SHOW, NOT A MOVIE. Congrats on the inevitable Emmy win. #Oscars
CHRIS 9:10: Incredibly awkward segue from the Hidden Figures tribute to Documentary feature award. Terrible idea to try to tie those together.
CHRIS 9:03: Sting as a brunette is just wrong on so many levels. The tiny crew of blond sex symbols takes another hit.
CHRIS 9:00: Could the #LaLaLand tidal wave be dissipating before it even starts?
CHRIS 8:57: Dammit. Shot at a perfect night of predictions is over already. Dammit, why couldn’t “La La Land” get a makeup nomination?
CHRIS 8:46: Alicia Vikander’s curse for a category-hopping win last year was to embody the hue of a carrot.
CHRIS 8:41: All of Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about nobody seeing any of the smaller films are funny, and really hit close to home.
CHRIS 8:38: That is literally the first time I’ve seen what Damien Chazelle looks like. #Oscars
CHRIS: 8:33: I’ll try to keep a tally on Donald Trump references during the #Oscars show. Over/under? If we don’t get to 50, I’ll be disappointed.
CHRIS: 8:30: Justin Timberlake totally just left that old lady usher hanging on a fist bump.
CHRIS 8:25: I never noticed before how intense Emma Stone’s sibilant “s” is. That’s some serious spraying. Covered up in her movies through looping?
