“Panther” holds off “Wrinkle” to remain box office king

by on March 11, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Black Panther $41,136,000 -38.0% 3,942 -142 $10,435 $562,015,601
2 A Wrinkle in Time $33,316,000 3,980 $8,371 $33,316,000
3 Strangers: Prey at Night $10,480,000 2,464 $4,253 $10,480,000
4 Red Sparrow $8,150,000 -51.6% 3,064 +8 $2,660 $31,118,743
5 Game Night $7,905,000 -24.1% 3,061 -441 $2,582 $45,045,632
6 Peter Rabbit $6,800,000 -32.0% 3,112 -495 $2,185 $93,457,806
7 Death Wish (2018) $6,600,000 -49.3% 2,882 +35 $2,290 $23,875,301
8 The Hurricane Heist $3,150,000 2,402 $1,311 $3,150,000
9 Annihilation $3,150,000 -43.8% 1,709 -403 $1,843 $26,094,514
10 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $2,755,000 -37.9% 2,157 -156 $1,277 $397,263,020
11 Gringo $2,630,000 2,404 $1,094 $2,630,000
12 The Shape of Water $2,407,000 +62.8% 1,552 +720 $1,551 $61,000,138
13 The Greatest Showman $1,775,000 -34.3% 952 -455 $1,864 $167,475,401
14 Fifty Shades Freed $1,350,000 -60.3% 1,357 -1,257 $995 $98,363,595
15 Thoroughbreds $1,223,000 549 $2,228 $1,223,000

 

