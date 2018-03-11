“Panther” holds off “Wrinkle” to remain box office king
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Black Panther
|$41,136,000
|-38.0%
|3,942
|-142
|$10,435
|$562,015,601
|2
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$33,316,000
|–
|3,980
|–
|$8,371
|$33,316,000
|3
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|$10,480,000
|–
|2,464
|–
|$4,253
|$10,480,000
|4
|Red Sparrow
|$8,150,000
|-51.6%
|3,064
|+8
|$2,660
|$31,118,743
|5
|Game Night
|$7,905,000
|-24.1%
|3,061
|-441
|$2,582
|$45,045,632
|6
|Peter Rabbit
|$6,800,000
|-32.0%
|3,112
|-495
|$2,185
|$93,457,806
|7
|Death Wish (2018)
|$6,600,000
|-49.3%
|2,882
|+35
|$2,290
|$23,875,301
|8
|The Hurricane Heist
|$3,150,000
|–
|2,402
|–
|$1,311
|$3,150,000
|9
|Annihilation
|$3,150,000
|-43.8%
|1,709
|-403
|$1,843
|$26,094,514
|10
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$2,755,000
|-37.9%
|2,157
|-156
|$1,277
|$397,263,020
|11
|Gringo
|$2,630,000
|–
|2,404
|–
|$1,094
|$2,630,000
|12
|The Shape of Water
|$2,407,000
|+62.8%
|1,552
|+720
|$1,551
|$61,000,138
|13
|The Greatest Showman
|$1,775,000
|-34.3%
|952
|-455
|$1,864
|$167,475,401
|14
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$1,350,000
|-60.3%
|1,357
|-1,257
|$995
|$98,363,595
|15
|Thoroughbreds
|$1,223,000
|–
|549
|–
|$2,228
|$1,223,000