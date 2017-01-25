

“Paterson” finds magic in the mundane. The two main characters are artists, but they’re not edgy, tortured souls constantly crying out for attention. This film delivers an airy slice of their quiet lives.

Adam Driver stars as the titular character — a bus driver named after his home of Paterson, New Jersey. He writes poetry, but he probably wouldn’t define himself as a poet. He keeps his writing close to the vest in a little notebook, breaking it out only for himself and his wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani).

“I’m working on a poem for you,” he tells her early on. “A love poem?” she asks. “Yeah, I guess if it’s for you, it’s a love poem,” Paterson says.

The film is filled with casually profound moments and exchanges like that one. It’s written and directed by Jim Jarmusch, who doesn’t seem to worry much about “entertaining” audiences. His films meditate and meander, sometimes to a sinfully dull degree (as in 2005’s “Broken Flowers”). But “Paterson” is a warm caress of a film, slowly reeling us in with its delicate portrait of gentle humanity.

The film doesn’t have much conflict. Well, Paterson’s bus breaks down, and he finds himself fighting off a bar patron’s unhinged boyfriend at one point. This isn’t really spoiling anything though because the film isn’t about big events. It’s about the beauty that lies in the smallest details. We watch with childlike wonder while Paterson eavesdrops on conversations buzzing in his bus or as Laura applies intricate designs to her delectable desserts.

These moments are mesmerizing largely due to Driver and Farahani, both of whom deliver understated yet enchanting performances. You can’t take your eyes off them. You could easily dismiss their characters as “cute, quirky hipsters,” but they aren’t as precious and twee as you’d imagine — and neither is the film. Yes, it’s about young artists in love, but it’s not lofty or pretentious like that sounds.

In a time of constant anger, frustration and debate, it’s a relief to watch a film like this. A film that that simply lingers in everyday life and embraces calm rather than chaos. Unlike so many of us in cyberspace right now, it doesn’t wallow in fiery drama. It focuses on something simple and subdued, but it still leaves us spellbound. As one of its characters says near the end: “A bus driver living in Paterson. This is very poetic.”

