“Rampage” battles it out with “A Quiet Place”

by on April 15, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Rampage (2018) $34,500,000 4,101 $8,413 $34,500,000
2 A Quiet Place $32,600,000 -35.1% 3,589 +81 $9,083 $99,635,885
3 Truth or Dare $19,080,000 3,029 $6,299 $19,080,000
4 Ready Player One $11,205,000 -54.5% 3,661 -573 $3,061 $114,607,798
5 Blockers $10,295,000 -49.9% 3,418 +39 $3,012 $36,927,670
6 Black Panther $5,342,000 -38.6% 2,180 -567 $2,450 $673,797,522
7 Isle Of Dogs $5,000,000 +9.6% 1,939 +1,385 $2,579 $18,450,864
8 I Can Only Imagine $3,837,220 -50.8% 2,553 -341 $1,503 $74,988,485
9 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $3,700,000 -55.9% 1,332 -674 $2,778 $37,875,477
10 Chappaquiddick $3,025,000 -47.5% 1,645 +85 $1,839 $11,006,383
11 The Miracle Season $2,135,000 -46.0% 1,707 $1,251 $6,963,836
12 Sherlock Gnomes $2,100,000 -61.4% 2,116 -617 $992 $36,923,487
13 Beirut $1,655,954 755 $2,193 $2,028,990
14 Pacific Rim Uprising $1,365,000 -71.7% 1,537 -1,090 $888 $57,516,135
15 A Wrinkle in Time $1,208,000 -63.4% 1,112 -589 $1,086 $92,304,220

 

