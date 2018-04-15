“Rampage” battles it out with “A Quiet Place”
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Rampage (2018)
|$34,500,000
|–
|4,101
|–
|$8,413
|$34,500,000
|2
|A Quiet Place
|$32,600,000
|-35.1%
|3,589
|+81
|$9,083
|$99,635,885
|3
|Truth or Dare
|$19,080,000
|–
|3,029
|–
|$6,299
|$19,080,000
|4
|Ready Player One
|$11,205,000
|-54.5%
|3,661
|-573
|$3,061
|$114,607,798
|5
|Blockers
|$10,295,000
|-49.9%
|3,418
|+39
|$3,012
|$36,927,670
|6
|Black Panther
|$5,342,000
|-38.6%
|2,180
|-567
|$2,450
|$673,797,522
|7
|Isle Of Dogs
|$5,000,000
|+9.6%
|1,939
|+1,385
|$2,579
|$18,450,864
|8
|I Can Only Imagine
|$3,837,220
|-50.8%
|2,553
|-341
|$1,503
|$74,988,485
|9
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$3,700,000
|-55.9%
|1,332
|-674
|$2,778
|$37,875,477
|10
|Chappaquiddick
|$3,025,000
|-47.5%
|1,645
|+85
|$1,839
|$11,006,383
|11
|The Miracle Season
|$2,135,000
|-46.0%
|1,707
|–
|$1,251
|$6,963,836
|12
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$2,100,000
|-61.4%
|2,116
|-617
|$992
|$36,923,487
|13
|Beirut
|$1,655,954
|–
|755
|–
|$2,193
|$2,028,990
|14
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|$1,365,000
|-71.7%
|1,537
|-1,090
|$888
|$57,516,135
|15
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$1,208,000
|-63.4%
|1,112
|-589
|$1,086
|$92,304,220