“Ready Player One” gets the top score at the box office
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Ready Player One
|$41,210,000
|–
|4,234
|–
|$9,733
|$53,215,000
|2
|Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
|$17,100,000
|–
|2,006
|–
|$8,524
|$17,100,000
|3
|Black Panther
|$11,263,000
|-34.1%
|2,988
|-382
|$3,769
|$650,699,634
|4
|I Can Only Imagine
|$10,750,685
|-21.0%
|2,648
|+395
|$4,060
|$55,576,022
|5
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|$9,205,000
|-67.3%
|3,708
|–
|$2,482
|$45,670,820
|6
|Sherlock Gnomes
|$7,000,000
|-34.0%
|3,662
|–
|$1,912
|$22,820,646
|7
|Love, Simon
|$4,800,000
|-36.9%
|2,024
|-410
|$2,372
|$32,140,794
|8
|Tomb Raider
|$4,700,000
|-53.5%
|2,788
|-1,066
|$1,686
|$50,502,178
|9
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$4,694,000
|-42.9%
|2,367
|-1,056
|$1,983
|$83,250,414
|10
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|$3,500,000
|-32.3%
|1,473
|–
|$2,376
|$11,530,838
|11
|Isle Of Dogs
|$2,810,000
|+74.0%
|165
|+138
|$17,030
|$5,917,274
|12
|God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|$2,630,000
|–
|1,693
|–
|$1,553
|$2,630,000
|13
|Game Night
|$2,470,000
|-40.2%
|1,335
|-531
|$1,850
|$65,007,294
|14
|Peter Rabbit
|$2,005,000
|-21.0%
|1,667
|-404
|$1,203
|$110,651,126
|15
|Midnight Sun
|$1,892,958
|-52.7%
|2,128
|-45
|$890
|$7,742,174