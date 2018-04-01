movies
“Ready Player One” gets the top score at the box office

by on April 1, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Ready Player One $41,210,000 4,234 $9,733 $53,215,000
2 Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $17,100,000 2,006 $8,524 $17,100,000
3 Black Panther $11,263,000 -34.1% 2,988 -382 $3,769 $650,699,634
4 I Can Only Imagine $10,750,685 -21.0% 2,648 +395 $4,060 $55,576,022
5 Pacific Rim Uprising $9,205,000 -67.3% 3,708 $2,482 $45,670,820
6 Sherlock Gnomes $7,000,000 -34.0% 3,662 $1,912 $22,820,646
7 Love, Simon $4,800,000 -36.9% 2,024 -410 $2,372 $32,140,794
8 Tomb Raider $4,700,000 -53.5% 2,788 -1,066 $1,686 $50,502,178
9 A Wrinkle in Time $4,694,000 -42.9% 2,367 -1,056 $1,983 $83,250,414
10 Paul, Apostle of Christ $3,500,000 -32.3% 1,473 $2,376 $11,530,838
11 Isle Of Dogs $2,810,000 +74.0% 165 +138 $17,030 $5,917,274
12 God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness $2,630,000 1,693 $1,553 $2,630,000
13 Game Night $2,470,000 -40.2% 1,335 -531 $1,850 $65,007,294
14 Peter Rabbit $2,005,000 -21.0% 1,667 -404 $1,203 $110,651,126
15 Midnight Sun $1,892,958 -52.7% 2,128 -45 $890 $7,742,174

 

