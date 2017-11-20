ReelBob’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

By Bob Bloom

Looking for a gift that will keep on giving?

How about a Blu-ray or DVD of a favorite classic or contemporary movie, an old favorite television series or something that will keep the kids entertained while you are cooking that Thanksgiving or Christmas meal?

I have a few options that may fit the bill. Below are listed a number of titles that will be available. These titles also will include suggested retail prices (SRP), which usually are lower at various websites or at stores holding holiday sales.

HOLIDAY VIEWING

• “A Very Brady Christmas” (1988, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $9.29).

This standalone holiday movie takes place years after the popular television series and follows the Brady bunch as they reunite for a Christmas gathering.

On hand are Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, Ann B. Davis, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Jennifer Runyon, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

This nostalgic reunion is a pleasant reminder for fans of the series about the strength and challenges of family.

• “Frasier: Christmas Episodes” (1993-2003, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $11.49).

Deck the halls with eight holiday-themed episodes from “Frasier,” as Kelsey Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, John Mahoney, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin show put the “fun” in dysfunctional family laughs, in this series that ran from 1993 to 2003.

The DVD offers more than two hours of entertainment with episodes entitled, “The Flight Before Christmas,” “Miracle on Third or Fourth Street,” “Mary Christmas,” “We Two Kings” and “High Holidays.”

The DVD makes a great gift for fans who miss their time with Frasier, Niles, Martin, Daphne and Roz.

• “The Honeymooners: Christmas Laughter” (1955-56, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $11.49).

The great Jackie Gleason starred in this classic TV sitcom about bus driver Ralph Kramden who lives in a small Brooklyn apartment with his wife, Alice.

Ralph and his friend, Ed Norton, were constantly getting into hilarious predicaments in the show’s 39 episodes that aired in 1955 and 1956.

This DVD features the show’s only holiday episode, “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as well as five bonus episodes: “The Man From Space,” “The $99,000 Answer,” “TV or Not TV,” “The Golfer” and “Better Living Through TV.”

The antics of Gleason and Norton’s Art Carney, as well as the heart of Audrey Meadows and Joyce Randolph, are the backbone of this timeless series that fans of an era when TV was a black-and-white world can savor.

• Miracle on 34th Street: 70th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + digital HD) (1947, Fox Home Entertainment, not rated, $9.99).

This reissue of this holiday favorite starring Maureen O’Hara, a young Natalie Wood and Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle gets an upgrade just for the season.

The story of a little girl who comes to believe in Santa Claus, despite her mother’s efforts to the contrary has touched hearts for decades and remains a timeless and charming story of faith and Christmas.

The Blu-ray comes with extras, including a commentary track by O’Hara and a featurette on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

• “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch: The Christmas Episodes” (1996-2002, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $11.49).

Melissa Joan Hart stars in these six holiday episodes as Sabrina who faces various magical challenges, including a confrontation with a Scrooge-like sorcerer and subbing for Santa.

As a gift for fans of the series, the set also includes the movie, “Sabrina Goes to Rome.”

This is one young witch who will cast a spell that will keep you smiling throughout the winter days and nights.

• Saving Christmas (2017, Lionsgate Home Entertainment, PG, $19.98).

A holiday comedy in which some brainy buddies launch an “X-Files”-style investigation to discover the truth about Santa Claus.

What Danny and his friends fail to realize is that Santa (played by Ed Asner) is making toys in their hometown.

Of course, the movie has a romantic subplot about Danny’s flirty mom getting involved with Santa’s social-media director.

It’s all harmless fun that will put you in the holiday spirit.

FOR CHILDREN

• Howl’s Moving Castle (Blu-ray + DVD) (2004, Shout! Factory, PG, $29.95).

This animated gem from Hayao Miyazaki is a magical adventure from Japan’s famed Studio Ghibli.

The story centers on Sophie, who works in a hat shop who is swept off her feet by a handsome, mysterious wizard named Howl.

Sophie’s life is thrown into turmoil when the vengeful and vain Witch of the Waste becomes jealous of the bond forged between Sophie and Howl.

The witch puts a curse on Sophie, transforming her into a 90-year-old woman. To break the curse, Sophie climbs into Howl’s moving castle, where she begins a new life of adventure.

Sophie faces more challenges as the extent of Howl’s powers are revealed to her and she must protect them both from a war of sorcery.

This version comes with the dubbed English track that includes such vocal talents as Jean Simmons, Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Blythe Danner, Billy Crystal and Emily Mortimer, as well as in Japanese, for those who prefer subtitles.

This is a family-friendly fantasy that may offer the little ones some goosebumps, but not real shocks.

The release is filled with bonus materials that goes behind the scenes of the animated feature.

• “Peanuts Holiday Collection: Deluxe Edition” (4K UltraHD + Blu-ray + digital) (1960s-70s, Warner Home Video, $44.98)

A multidisc set featuring 4K UltraHD and Blu-ray versions of nine “Charlie Brown” holiday specials, including “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

The set also features bonus episodes of other adventures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang, as well as featurettes about the specials.

Please note that to utilize the 4k UltraHD disc, you must have the proper equipment, including an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and a 4K television.

This is a set that is perfect viewing for the kids, as it will make them laugh as well give them a greater appreciation of the holidays and the meaning of friendship.

• Ponyo (Blu-ray + DVD) (2008, Shout! Factory, G, $23.97).

Another Hayao Miyazaki animated treasure from Studio Ghibli. This one is a heartwarming story about Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea. He rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, who he soon discovers wishes to be human.

Ponyo is a curious creature who causes havoc around Sosuke’s house. While Ponyo learns about people, her father, a sorcerer, schemes to get her back to the sea.

This release also comes in multiple language formats, with the English track supplied by the likes of Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Tina Fey, Cloris Leachman, Liam Neeson, Lily Tomlin and Betty White.

If you have youngsters who have a yen for animated features, “Pony” would be a nice holiday gift as well as a distraction while you are preparing a holiday meal.

The set does feature behind-the-scenes extras.

• Spirited Away (Blu-ray + DVD) (2001, Shout! Factory, PG, $23.97).

This Hayao Miyazaki fantasy won an Academy Award for best animated feature.

The Studio Ghibli release tells the story of Chihiro and her family, who move to a new house. On the way, they stop to explore an abandoned village where Chihiro’s parents undergo a mysterious transformation and the girl is taken to a world of fantastic spirits ruled by a sorceress named Yubaba.

Chihiro is put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons. There, she uses her wits to survive as well as try to find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world

The movie, has some scary moments, but children will enjoy the magical creatures and the themes of family bonds.

The set features English and Japanese audio tracks, as well as extras that take you behind the scenes of the movie.

TELEVISION SERIES

• CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: The Complete Series (2000-15, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $199.99)

All 93 discs, 337 episodes, plus extras, as the criminal minds at CSI solve hundreds of baffling crimes using the latest scientific devices, as well as their understanding of human behavior.

The cast, which changed over the years, included William Petersen, Laurence Fishburne, Marg Helgenberger, Elizabeth Shue and Ted Danson.

This is the series that brought DNA into people’s living rooms and — for better or worse — made real-life police work more difficult as today’s juries expect DNA and scientific evidence when hearing and deciding a case.

Thus, the power of television. The set also includes more than 19 hours of special features and behind-the-scenes looks at the series.

A fine gift for the amateur Sherlock in the family.

• CSI: Miami: The Complete Series (2002-12, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $111.99)

A 65-disc set featuring numerous shots of star David Caruso dramatically putting on and removing his sunglasses, then placing his hands on his hips.

Seriously, this set contains all 233 episodes of this first “CSI” spinoff as Caruso’s Horatio Caine and his crack team investigate cases in and around the Miami vicinity.

Caine is a no-nonsense straight shooter who always gets his perp, with the help of the latest scientific gadgets to help identify everything from fibers to fingerprints.

The set also includes hours of bonus features that go behind the scenes and look at the cast members.

• D.C. Follies: The Complete Series (1987-89, Shout! Factory, not rated, $34.99).

In today’s world, politics seems more scary and acrimonious, thus the need for some laughs about what goes on in our nation’s capital.

This series from Sid and Marty Kroft stars Fred Willard as a bartender in the most popular place in D.C., where the clientele is comprised of puppet caricatures of the biggest names in affairs of state and show business.

The satire is funny and pointed, as we see Dolly Parton give makeup tips to Barbara Bush, Margaret Thatcher getting advice from Madonna on a new image and President Reagan trying to erase the national debt with a home shopping show.

Among the non-puppet guest stars are Whoopi Goldberg, Leslie Nielsen, Betty White, Martin Mull, Mike Tyson, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Bob Uecker.

This four-disc set is filled with enough humor to help you forget — at least for a few hours — the real world.

• Dynasty: The Complete Series (1981-89, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $97.19)

With the CW rebooting this series and giving it a more diverse, darker and sexier vibe, it may be fun to go back and look at the original series that aired for eight seasons.

This opulent series about the turbulent Carrington family starred John Forsythe, Linda Evans and Joan Collins, who stood out as the devious and evil Alexis.

This 57-disc set contains all 217 episodes and extras, which include character profiles, a look at creating the series, an interactive family tree and a 1985 “Entertainment Tonight” interview with cast members.

• Everybody Hates Chris: The Complete Series (2005-09, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment, not rated, $29.84).

Chris Rock created this series, inspired by his childhood, as narrates the episodes as young Chris (Tyler James Williams) navigates life, family and school while growing up in the 1980s.

The series, set in Brooklyn, contains all 88 episodes in a 16-disc set that features a lot of behind-the-scenes extras about the series and the cast.

This was a most enjoyable TV series that emphasized how family bonds could help overcome any problem or obstacle.

The series is one of those TV shows that the family can watch if it’s too cold or snowy to go outdoors. It will give you a warm feeling as well as some laughs.

• Green Acres: The Complete Series (1965-71, Shout! Factory, not rated, $87.99).

CBS aired this series at the time when rural comedies such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Petticoat Junction” were hits.

This 24-disc set features all 170 episodes about New York lawyer Oliver Douglas (Eddie Albert), who wants to escape the bustle of the big city, and moves himself and wife, Lisa (Eva Gabor), to a small farm.

While Oliver settles in nicely, Lisa misses the Big Apple. Thus six seasons of sitcom shenanigans rule with an interesting supporting cast, including Arnold Ziffel, the pig.

The set also features behind-the-scenes bonus offerings about the series.

• Just Shoot Me! The Complete Series (1997-2003, Shout! Factory, not rated, $79.97).

Laura San Giancomo heads a cast that includes George Segal, Wendie Malick and David Spade in this sitcom set in the offices of a high-fashion magazine, where the daily grind leads to misadventures and laughs.

Over the years, the NBC series was nominated for six Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes.

The set contains all 148 episodes on 19 discs. Extras also are included.

• Ned and Stacy: The Complete Series (1995-98, Shout! Factory, not rated, $31.49).

Thomas Haden Church and Debra Messing starred in this short-lived series about Ned Dorsey, a self-absorbed ad executive, who needs a wife to get ahead.

So, in typical sitcom style, Ned meets Stacey Colbert (Messing), a neurotic free-lance writer who needs an apartment. And before you can say I do, they do.

This New York-focused sitcom about an odd couple who irritate each other only made 46 episodes, and they are all here, along with a few bonus features.

• One Day at a Time: The Complete Series (1975-84, Shout! Factory, not rated, $129.99).

Norman Lear created this beloved sitcom about single mom Ann Romano (Bonnie Franklin), living in Indianapolis with her two daughters, Julie (Mackenzie Phillips) and Barbara (Valerie Bertinelli), in search of a new life.

The trio move into a new apartment under the watchful eye of building superintendent Schneider (Pat Harrington).

The 27-disc set, which will be released on Dec. 5, contains all 208 episodes as the Romanos deal with love, life, school, jobs and just making it through life one day at a time.

The set features extras including interviews and a 20-page episode guide.

CONTEMPORARY MOVIES

• Despicable Me 3: Special Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet) (2017, Universal Studios Home Entertainment, PG, $34.99).

Gru and his family return in this third feature in the series, due for release on Dec. 5, so just in time for Christmas.

In this outing, Gru (again voiced by Steve Carell), learns he has a brother.

The movie features the usual animated antics with Gru, the kids and, of course, those lovable Minions.

The set also comes with extras.

Also available on Dec. 5 is “Despicable Me: 3 Movie Collection (Blu-ray + DVD + digital, $49.98), which gives you all three movies so you can enjoy Gru’s journey from being super bad to being a super dad. And like the stand-alone “Despicable Me 3” release, this set features bonus materials.

Either set will make a great holiday gift that will keep the youngsters occupied.

• Halo: The Complete Video Collection (Blu-ray) (2010-15, Shout! Factory, PG-13 & TV-14, $44.99).

A six-disc set featuring four features that explore the Halo universe. Included are “Halo Legends” (PG-13), “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn” (TV-14), “Halo: Nightfall” (TV-14) and “Halo: The Fall of Reach” (TV-14).

The set will please fans of the video game series as it follows various adventures that offer more than six hours of action and excitement.

The set also is loaded with plenty of bonus features that explain the development of the Halo franchise as well as many of the characters and those behind the scenes.

• Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (2001, Warner Home Video, PG, $44.95), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (2002, Warner Home Video, PG, $44.95), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (2004, Warner Home Video, PG, $44.95), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (2005, Warner Home Video, PG-13, $44.95).

The first four movies in J.K. Rowling’s magical series get an upgrade to 4K Ultra HD, which is advantageous if you have a compatible device to play the discs. Otherwise, you can get by with the sharp Blu-ray versions of the movies.

As most filmgoers and fans of the books know, the movies trace Harry Potter’s growth at Hogwarts as he learns about magic, his powers and those who wish to destroy him.

Each set is loaded with extras that take you behind-the-scene into the cinematic universe of Harry and his friends. And both films offer the theatrical and extended versions of the movies.

If you are looking to upgrade your Harry Potter film collection, these sets would be a good place to start, especially if you have the other four movies in the series, which were upgraded and released on 4K Ultra HD earlier in the year.

• La La Land (Blu-ray + DVD + Ultraviolet) (2016, Lionsgate Home Entertainment, PG-13, $39.99).

One of the best movies of 2016 — winner of six Academy Awards, including Emma Stone for best actress and Damien Chazelle for best director — makes for a wonderful holiday gift.

The songs and dances are reminiscent of the MGM musicals of the 1950s and while “La La Land” is a bit darker than those classic song-and-dance features, its music and performances are infectious.

The set features extras that explore the making of the movie and take you behind the scenes at the creation of some of the musical numbers.

CLASSIC MOVIES

• Auntie Mame (Blu-ray) (1958, Warner Archive Collection, not rated, $21.99).

Rosalind Russell stars in this adaptation of Patrick Dennis’ novel about his live-life-to-its-fullest Auntie Mame.

The orphaned 10-year-old, Patrick goes to live with his eccentric aunt and finds a madcap world, in which his aunt’s motto is, “Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death.”

Russell reprises her Broadway role, earning an Academy Award nomination for her turn on film.

The film was later transformed into a hit Broadway musical starring Angela Lansbury.

The release, which will be available on Dec. 5, is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at www.wb.com/warnerarchive or other online dealers.

The Blu-ray comes with extras.

• “Bob Hope: The Ultimate Movie Collection” (1938-49, Universal Studios Home Entertainment, not rated, $59.98).

For decades, on screen and on television, Bob Hope brightened our lives with laughter.

This 10-disc set features 21 movies starring Hope, including such well-known titles as “The Big Broadcast of 1938” (in which Hope sang what would become his theme song, “Thanks for the Memories”), “The Cat and the Canary,” “The Ghost Breakers,” “Caught in the Draft,” “My Favorite Blonde,” “The Paleface” and four of his “Road” collaborations with Bing Crosby and Dorothy Lamour: “Road to Singapore,” “Road to Zanzibar,” “Road to Morocco” and “Road to Utopia.”

The set also features several bonus offerings, including a PBS “American Masters” documentary on Hope’s life and career.

Movie buffs and comedy fans will especially enjoy these classic Hope movies.

• Holiday Inn: 75th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + digital) (1942, Universal Studios Home Entertainment, not rated, $11.99).

If “White Christmas” is one of your favorite Yuletide songs, well, this is the movie where the world first heard it.

Bing Crosby sings Irving Berlin’s timeless tune in this song-and-dance feature co-starring Fred Astaire.

The premise is flimsy, of course. Crosby leaves showbiz to run an inn that is open only on the holidays. Astaire plays his former partner.

Both find themselves competing for the same girl, which causes comic complications.

The movie is offered in its original black-and-white form as well as a colorized version.

Extras are included in the package, the most interesting being “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn: The Broadway Musical.”

The movie is a perfect vehicle to watch on a cold night while cozying by a warm fire.

• The Miracle Worker (Blu-ray) (1962, Olive Films, not rated, $29.99).

Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke won best actress and supporting actress Academy Awards for their performances as Annie Sullivan and Helen Keller in this dramatic tale of a teacher and pupil and the struggles to open the world to a blind and deaf girl.

Both actresses reprised their roles from the Broadway production. Under the direction of Arthur Penn, the play was opened up for the big screen without taking away any of the intimacy between the teacher who had to face her own struggles and the stubborn, strong-willed student.

The movie is an inspirational journey that shows the evolution of a young girl who grew up to become a beacon for others.

• The Vampire’s Ghost (Blu-ray) (1945, Olive Films, not rated, $24.95).

Republic Pictures was best known for its stable of B-Westerns featuring Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and others as well as its action-packed serials that drew youngsters to theaters week after week.

But the studio also branched out into other genres, including horror.

“The Vampire’s Ghost” is such an example. Running a slim 59 minutes, the story is set in an African port town, where Webb Fallon, played by John Abbott, falls under a curse of the vampire, giving him an unquenchable thirst for blood.

Fallon wanders the region seeking victims.

The movie features a cast of familiar faces to fans of Republic releases, including former leading man Grant Withers, serial and B-Western heroine Peggy Stewart and Adele Mara.

Lesley Selander, who directed dozens of B-Westerns for Republic and other studios, was behind the camera, and the script was co-written by Leigh Brackett, who also wrote the Bogart-Bacall noir mystery, “The Big Sleep.”

“The Vampire’s Ghost” is a fun romp that may make a nice gift for any horror film fan.

SPECIAL INTEREST

• “100 Years of Olympic Films: 1912-2012” (Blu-ray) (The Criterion Collection, not rated, $319.96), (DVD, $399.95).

This 32-disc Blu-ray and 43-disc DVD sets are historical treasure troves of Olympic moments and highlights dating back more 100 years.

The set includes 53 newly restored movies from 41 editions of the Olympic Games, ranging from Stockholm to Paris to London to Tokyo.

The set includes the two-part “Olympia” films directed by Leni Riefenstahl from the 1936 Berlin Games, plus the chronicles directed by Bud Greenspan, including the Calgary games of 1988, the Lillehammer games of 1994, the Atlanta games of 1996 and many, many others.

Sports fans, as well as history buffs, who enjoy the Olympics will not be disappointed by the thrilling moments these various movies captured of athletes from all nations at their peak.

The set comes with a 216-page hardcover book that features notes on the films and hundreds of photographs.

This is a holiday gift that can be savored over weeks and months of viewing.

• CMA Awards Live: 1968-2015 (Time Life, not rated, $119.96).

This 10-disc set is a boon for country music fans. Johnny Cash, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, Loretta Lynn, Vince Gill, Charlie Pride, Buck Owens, Kenny Rogers, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Dwight Yoakam and Keith Urban are among those featured in 127 performances that highlight more than 50 years of the CMA Awards.

From the late 1960s to the present day, the CMA Awards have spotlighted the best on the country music scene.

The set also features interviews with stars and a 44-page memory book.

This is a great gift for the music lover in the family.

• Mystery Science Theater 3000: Volume XXXIX (1950s-60s, Shout! Factory, not rated, $59.97).

What happens when you take a trio of not-so-good movies and add some screwy and biting commentary from the human and robotic crew of the Satellite of Love?

Well, you get the latest volume of “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” which delights in skewing movies that may make you cringe or laugh.

This set features three movies, “Girls Town,” “The Amazing Transparent Man” and “Diabolik.”

The films run the gamut from juvenile delinquent exploitation to science fiction to spy spoof.

The fourth offering is “Satellite Dishes,” which feature host segments of all the remaining unreleased episodes as well as bonus offerings.

Fans of this show will really enjoy all the snark from Mike, Tom and Crow.

• Panther Girl of the Kongo (Blu-ray) (1955, Olive Films, not rated, $15.56).

The heyday of the movie serial was the 1930s and 1940s. By the late ’40s, production costs increased the outlay for serials. By the early 1950s, television and new movie options such as Cinemascope, VistaVision and other widescreen formats, began making the serial obsolete.

By 1955, the chapterplay was on its last legs. This 12-chapter offering was Republic Pictures penultimate effort.

The movie starred Phyllis Coates, best known for playing Lois Lane in the first season of TV’s “The Adventures of Superman,” as Jean Evans, the Panther Girl.

The plot is ridiculous, centering on a mad scientist who creates giant crayfish to scare natives out of the area so he can mine diamonds on their land.

What makes the serial worth viewing is the extensive use of stock footage from Republic’s 1941 serial, “Jungle Girl,” in which Jean Evans is supposedly swinging through the trees.

The stunt work from the earlier serial compensates for the deficiencies of this effort.

For serial buffs, though, “Panther Girl of the Kongo” is worth adding to your cliffhanger collection.

HORROR

I know, it’s Christmas. Peace on Earth, goodwill to all.

But, you have that family member or friend who just loves movies with monsters, werewolves, zombies or vampires.

So, here are a few options to keep them satisfied and rollicking in goosebumps.

• Dawn of the Dead: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray) (2004, Scream Factory, R, not rated, $34.93).

Filmmaker Zack Snyder helmed this remake of George A. Romero’s apocalyptic horror classic in which a group of survivors fight off an army of flesh-eating zombies while taking shelter in a deserted shopping mall.

This two-disc set features the 101-minute theatrical as well as the 110-minute extended unrated versions of the film.

The impressive cast includes Ving Rhames, Sarah Poley, Jake Weber, Ty Burrell and Mekhi Phifer.

The set is loaded with extras that take you behind-the-scenes at the making of the movie.

• Land of the Dead: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray) (2005, Scream Factory, R, not rated, $34.93).

George A. Romero wrote and directed this addition to his “Dead” franchise in which the dead dominate a deserted landscape, while the uninfected try to live normal lives behind the high walls of a fortified city.

This new society features a group of wealthy opportunists who live in opulence in the luxury towers of a skyscraper, while the vast majority of people must eke out a living on the streets below.

As in his other films in the series, Romero uses horror to convey his feelings about the inequities of society.

However, the dead don’t rest as they lurk outside the walls of the city, awaiting their chance to scale the walls.

The set features the theatrical and unrated versions of the film, and also offers a plethora of bonus options.

• “The Paul Naschy Collection II” (Blu-ray) (1972-75, Scream Factory, not rated, $79.97).

Paul Naschy was Spain’s equivalent to Lon Chaney, starring in dozens of horror features over the years.

This set includes five of his creature features. They are in Castilian, but contain English subtitles. And, to be honest, I prefer watching movies in their original language as dubbed voices never seem to distract and are more comical than useful.

The five movies in this set are “Hunchback of the Morgue” (1972), “A Dragonfly for Each Corpse” (1973), “Exorcism” (1974), “The Devil’s Possessed” (1974) and “The Werewolf and the Yeti” (1975).

The titles speak for themselves. The set contains a booklet about the movies and most of the films come with bonus features.

So, sit back, enjoy and scream your head off for the holidays.

I am a member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook. My movie reviews also can be found at Rottentomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

