“Rings” can’t knock “Split” off the box office crown
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Split
|$14,584,485
|-43.2%
|$4,324
|$98,700,950
|2
|Rings
|$13,000,000
|–
|$4,435
|$13,000,000
|3
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$10,824,830
|-40.6%
|$3,406
|$32,926,095
|4
|Hidden Figures
|$10,100,000
|-27.9%
|$2,970
|$119,402,095
|5
|La La Land
|$7,450,000
|-39.1%
|$2,302
|$118,306,924
|6
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|$4,500,000
|-66.9%
|$1,450
|$21,851,775
|7
|Sing
|$4,080,715
|-36.3%
|$1,780
|$262,907,195
|8
|Lion
|$4,006,000
|+70.6%
|$2,851
|$24,711,674
|9
|The Space Between Us
|$3,820,000
|–
|$1,358
|$3,820,000
|10
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$3,700,000
|-57.0%
|$1,493
|$40,024,887
|11
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$2,933,000
|-44.4%
|$1,818
|$524,642,512
|12
|Monster Trucks
|$2,120,000
|-49.2%
|$1,115
|$31,114,593
|13
|The Founder
|$1,515,000
|-41.9%
|$1,619
|$9,911,805
|14
|Gold
|$1,450,000
|-58.2%
|$669
|$6,221,465