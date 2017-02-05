movies
“Rings” can’t knock “Split” off the box office crown

by on February 5, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Split $14,584,485 -43.2% $4,324 $98,700,950
2 Rings $13,000,000 $4,435 $13,000,000
3 A Dog’s Purpose $10,824,830 -40.6% $3,406 $32,926,095
4 Hidden Figures $10,100,000 -27.9% $2,970 $119,402,095
5 La La Land $7,450,000 -39.1% $2,302 $118,306,924
6 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $4,500,000 -66.9% $1,450 $21,851,775
7 Sing $4,080,715 -36.3% $1,780 $262,907,195
8 Lion $4,006,000 +70.6% $2,851 $24,711,674
9 The Space Between Us $3,820,000 $1,358 $3,820,000
10 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $3,700,000 -57.0% $1,493 $40,024,887
11 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $2,933,000 -44.4% $1,818 $524,642,512
12 Monster Trucks $2,120,000 -49.2% $1,115 $31,114,593
13 The Founder $1,515,000 -41.9% $1,619 $9,911,805
14 Gold $1,450,000 -58.2% $669 $6,221,465

 

