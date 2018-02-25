Roar of “Black Panther” not fading
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Black Panther
|$108,046,000
|-46.5%
|4,020
|–
|$26,877
|$400,000,422
|2
|Game Night
|$16,600,000
|–
|3,488
|–
|$4,759
|$16,600,000
|3
|Peter Rabbit
|$12,545,000
|-28.3%
|3,707
|-18
|$3,384
|$71,290,702
|4
|Annihilation
|$11,000,000
|–
|2,012
|–
|$5,467
|$11,000,000
|5
|Fifty Shades Freed
|$6,915,000
|-60.0%
|3,265
|-503
|$2,118
|$89,560,780
|6
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$5,650,000
|-28.8%
|2,519
|-281
|$2,243
|$387,284,215
|7
|The 15:17 to Paris
|$3,600,000
|-52.5%
|2,752
|-290
|$1,308
|$32,257,752
|8
|The Greatest Showman
|$3,400,000
|-32.5%
|1,601
|-335
|$2,124
|$160,766,870
|9
|Every Day (2018)
|$3,103,996
|–
|1,667
|–
|$1,862
|$3,103,996
|10
|Early Man
|$1,700,000
|-46.7%
|2,494
|–
|$682
|$6,779,422
|11
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|$1,225,000
|-19.1%
|691
|-89
|$1,773
|$50,129,579
|12
|The Post
|$1,200,000
|-39.7%
|795
|-255
|$1,509
|$78,848,001
|13
|The Shape of Water
|$1,115,000
|-32.9%
|721
|-236
|$1,546
|$55,300,844
|14
|Winchester
|$975,000
|-55.8%
|852
|-627
|$1,144
|$23,780,774
|15
|Samson
|$950,000
|-51.1%
|1,140
|-109
|$833
|$3,723,496