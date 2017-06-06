Russell Crowe’s Best Films

Russell Crowe without a doubt, is one of the best actors of our generation. His films have grossed billions and amassed cult followings. Born in New Zealand in 1964, he started acting as a young man and spent most of his time in Australia. As well as being an internationally acclaimed actor, he is also known for singing in a rock band as well. Here are some of the best films of his filmography.
Gladiator
Released in 2000, Gladiator is considered as one of the best action films of all time. Starring Crowe alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Oliver Reed, it tells the story of a Gladiator in ancient Rome. Directed by the legend Ridley Scott, it is a timeless classic that has spawned a cult following across the world. An example being online casino games- in this Gladiator online slots review you can check out a slots game with great prizes and bonuses that will give you the fun of Gladiator, with great chances to win prizes! Another example of a great movie-epic that has been adapted into a fun online game is Thor. You can check out the Thor online slot machine review here!
A Beautiful Mind
Crowe’s next big blockbuster was released in 2001. A Beautiful Mind is based on a true story and tells the tale of John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in Economics.Nash is a troubled genius who suffers from hallucinations and the film is about his struggle to be accepted, taken seriously, and to succeed in his work. Critically acclaimed, and a box office success, Crowe was praised for his moving portrayal of John Nash.
3:10 to Yuma
Released in 2007, this American Western film stars Crowe alongside Christian Bale, Peter Fonda, and is directed by James Mangold. The story centers around a poor rancher who sets upon the task of seeking justice for a notoriously dangerous outlaw, played by Crowe. A truly great action film with a memorable twist at the end, the film opened to rave reviews and has become a classic in the genre of Country and Western.
Les Miserables
A bit different from his usual action films, Russell starred in an epic remake of this classic musical. Warming up his vocal chords, he starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The film went on to win three Golden Globes, four BAFTA’s and three Oscars for cinematography, individual performances, makeup, and soundtrack.
These are some of his most critically acclaimed films. Coming up in 2017, we can look forward to him starring in a remake of the classic horror film ‘The Mummy”. Co-starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Courtney Vance, it is scheduled for release this week!
Russell Crowe’s Best Films
Russell Crowe without a doubt, is one of the best actors of our generation. His films have grossed billions and amassed cult followings. Born in New Zealand in 1964, he started acting as a young man and spent most of his time in Australia. As well as being an internationally acclaimed actor, he is also known for singing in a rock band as well. Here are some of the best films of his filmography.
Gladiator
Released in 2000, Gladiator is considered as one of the best action films of all time. Starring Crowe alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Oliver Reed, it tells the story of a Gladiator in ancient Rome. Directed by the legend Ridley Scott, it is a timeless classic that has spawned a cult following across the world. An example being online casino games- in this Gladiator online slots review you can check out a slots game with great prizes and bonuses that will give you the fun of Gladiator, with great chances to win prizes! Another example of a great movie-epic that has been adapted into a fun online game is Thor. You can check out the Thor online slot machine review here!
A Beautiful Mind
Crowe’s next big blockbuster was released in 2001. A Beautiful Mind is based on a true story and tells the tale of John Nash, a Nobel Laureate in Economics.Nash is a troubled genius who suffers from hallucinations and the film is about his struggle to be accepted, taken seriously, and to succeed in his work. Critically acclaimed, and a box office success, Crowe was praised for his moving portrayal of John Nash.
3:10 to Yuma
Released in 2007, this American Western film stars Crowe alongside Christian Bale, Peter Fonda, and is directed by James Mangold. The story centers around a poor rancher who sets upon the task of seeking justice for a notoriously dangerous outlaw, played by Crowe. A truly great action film with a memorable twist at the end, the film opened to rave reviews and has become a classic in the genre of Country and Western.
Les Miserables
A bit different from his usual action films, Russell starred in an epic remake of this classic musical. Warming up his vocal chords, he starred alongside Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The film went on to win three Golden Globes, four BAFTA’s and three Oscars for cinematography, individual performances, makeup, and soundtrack.
These are some of his most critically acclaimed films. Coming up in 2017, we can look forward to him starring in a remake of the classic horror film ‘The Mummy”. Co-starring Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, and Courtney Vance, it is scheduled for release this week!
Comments