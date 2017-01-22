movies
Shyamalan on top again with “Split”

by on January 22, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Split $40,190,000 $13,229 $40,190,000
2 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $20,000,000 $5,478 $20,000,000
3 Hidden Figures $16,250,000 -22.1% $4,757 $84,238,751
4 Sing $9,036,530 -36.5% $2,830 $249,361,725
5 La La Land $8,350,000 -42.5% $4,477 $89,680,497
6 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $7,036,000 -47.8% $2,703 $512,201,563
7 Monster Trucks $7,000,000 -36.1% $2,244 $22,612,000
8 Patriots Day $6,000,000 -48.3% $1,923 $23,639,945
9 The Founder $3,758,000 $3,370 $3,759,266
10 Sleepless $3,706,444 -55.6% $2,056 $15,193,348
11 The Bye Bye Man $3,560,000 -73.6% $1,604 $20,119,630
12 Moana $2,510,000 -41.8% $1,937 $236,784,702
13 Passengers (2016) $2,300,000 -57.0% $1,478 $94,533,188
14 Lion $1,814,000 -20.9% $3,155 $16,396,530
15 Live By Night $1,805,000 -64.6% $640 $9,472,349

 

