Shyamalan on top again with “Split”
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Split
|$40,190,000
|–
|$13,229
|$40,190,000
|2
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$20,000,000
|–
|$5,478
|$20,000,000
|3
|Hidden Figures
|$16,250,000
|-22.1%
|$4,757
|$84,238,751
|4
|Sing
|$9,036,530
|-36.5%
|$2,830
|$249,361,725
|5
|La La Land
|$8,350,000
|-42.5%
|$4,477
|$89,680,497
|6
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$7,036,000
|-47.8%
|$2,703
|$512,201,563
|7
|Monster Trucks
|$7,000,000
|-36.1%
|$2,244
|$22,612,000
|8
|Patriots Day
|$6,000,000
|-48.3%
|$1,923
|$23,639,945
|9
|The Founder
|$3,758,000
|–
|$3,370
|$3,759,266
|10
|Sleepless
|$3,706,444
|-55.6%
|$2,056
|$15,193,348
|11
|The Bye Bye Man
|$3,560,000
|-73.6%
|$1,604
|$20,119,630
|12
|Moana
|$2,510,000
|-41.8%
|$1,937
|$236,784,702
|13
|Passengers (2016)
|$2,300,000
|-57.0%
|$1,478
|$94,533,188
|14
|Lion
|$1,814,000
|-20.9%
|$3,155
|$16,396,530
|15
|Live By Night
|$1,805,000
|-64.6%
|$640
|$9,472,349