Snowden: The Movie and the Issue

One of the most exciting and interesting stories of our time is that of the NSA and a certain infamous whistleblower that used to work for them. This story has captured the imagination and attention of the entire world as they all become preview to a level of government corruption usually only present in over the top novels about dystopian futures.

It turns out those novels were much more fact than fiction, which is why Edward Snowden is seen as a hero to some, while seen as a traitor to others (likely the ones with the most to lose from his testimony).

The Issue

One of the reasons that Snowden the movie has attracted so much attention is because it addresses a real issue present in the hearts and minds of the people all over the world today, and that is internet privacy and security.

With companies data mining information without permission, and government agencies spying on citizens, it is no wonder people have become so sensitive about the issue. Privacy is something that many believe is a human right, so when this is violated by the very entity that is supposed to be preserving these rights, outrage and outcry ensued.

Be Free

The Movie

Snowden does an excellent job of telling the whistleblower’s story in an exciting yet still accurate manner. Follow Edward Snowden as he goes against the collective might of the United States government in order to uphold what he believes to be justice.

The movie covers everything from Edward Snowden’s training, to his eventual understanding of the monitoring system, resulting outrage and disgust, and the whistleblowing that ensued. The movie even details how Snowden made his escape from US officials even while they were actively hunting him down. The movie is certainly worth a watch, as it has a convincing, talented cast and an engaging story based in reality that sheds some light on a dubious part of our reality.

Don’t Miss Out

Snowden was a surprisingly underhyped film that quickly built a following after release. This is likely because the production studio creating the film spent less on advertising and more on the movie itself.

