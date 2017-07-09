“Spider-Man” still has plenty of swing
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$117,015,000
|–
|$26,912
|$117,015,000
|2
|Despicable Me 3
|$33,998,875
|-53.1%
|$7,497
|$149,189,535
|3
|Baby Driver
|$12,750,000
|-38.0%
|$3,952
|$56,883,072
|4
|Wonder Woman
|$10,135,000
|-35.5%
|$3,279
|$368,786,191
|5
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$6,300,000
|-62.7%
|$1,944
|$118,916,760
|6
|Cars 3
|$5,636,000
|-41.8%
|$2,086
|$133,733,412
|7
|The House
|$4,815,000
|-44.8%
|$1,536
|$18,630,678
|8
|The Big Sick
|$3,650,000
|+120.9%
|$11,196
|$6,920,323
|9
|47 Meters Down
|$2,768,400
|-38.7%
|$1,591
|$38,462,047
|10
|The Beguiled (2017)
|$2,086,225
|-34.1%
|$2,217
|$7,435,559
|11
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$1,200,000
|-52.5%
|$1,155
|$168,825,297
|12
|The Mummy (2017)
|$1,164,135
|-61.4%
|$1,114
|$77,974,405
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$846,000
|-45.0%
|$1,282
|$385,546,006
|14
|The Hero
|$651,330
|-22.4%
|$1,457
|$2,810,325
|15
|All Eyez on Me
|$610,000
|-66.6%
|$1,018
|$44,320,039