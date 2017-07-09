movies
“Spider-Man” still has plenty of swing

by on July 9, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Spider-Man: Homecoming $117,015,000 $26,912 $117,015,000
2 Despicable Me 3 $33,998,875 -53.1% $7,497 $149,189,535
3 Baby Driver $12,750,000 -38.0% $3,952 $56,883,072
4 Wonder Woman $10,135,000 -35.5% $3,279 $368,786,191
5 Transformers: The Last Knight $6,300,000 -62.7% $1,944 $118,916,760
6 Cars 3 $5,636,000 -41.8% $2,086 $133,733,412
7 The House $4,815,000 -44.8% $1,536 $18,630,678
8 The Big Sick $3,650,000 +120.9% $11,196 $6,920,323
9 47 Meters Down $2,768,400 -38.7% $1,591 $38,462,047
10 The Beguiled (2017) $2,086,225 -34.1% $2,217 $7,435,559
11 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $1,200,000 -52.5% $1,155 $168,825,297
12 The Mummy (2017) $1,164,135 -61.4% $1,114 $77,974,405
13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $846,000 -45.0% $1,282 $385,546,006
14 The Hero $651,330 -22.4% $1,457 $2,810,325
15 All Eyez on Me $610,000 -66.6% $1,018 $44,320,039

 

News

Cars 3despicable me 3movie grossesSpider-Man: Homecomingthe film yapweekend box officeWonder Woman

