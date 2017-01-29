“Split” still reigns; “Dog” overcomes controversy for strong opening
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Split
|$26,268,685
|-34.3%
|$8,212
|$77,998,775
|2
|A Dog’s Purpose
|$18,386,020
|–
|$6,010
|$18,386,020
|3
|Hidden Figures
|$14,000,000
|-11.0%
|$4,178
|$104,021,694
|4
|Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
|$13,850,000
|–
|$4,462
|$13,850,000
|5
|La La Land
|$12,050,000
|+43.0%
|$3,842
|$106,509,372
|6
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|$8,250,000
|-59.0%
|$2,260
|$33,487,750
|7
|Sing
|$6,213,710
|-31.0%
|$2,300
|$257,405,085
|8
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$5,124,000
|-28.9%
|$2,501
|$520,049,573
|9
|Monster Trucks
|$4,100,000
|-42.0%
|$1,643
|$28,135,147
|10
|Gold
|$3,470,000
|–
|$1,602
|$3,470,000
|11
|Patriots Day
|$2,850,000
|-50.5%
|$1,543
|$28,381,241
|12
|The Founder
|$2,676,000
|-21.4%
|$2,400
|$7,503,067
|13
|Moana
|$2,425,000
|-10.0%
|$1,280
|$240,115,596
|14
|Lion
|$2,383,000
|+35.0%
|$4,144
|$19,752,872
|15
|Manchester by the Sea
|$2,026,740
|+113.6%
|$1,735
|$41,540,879