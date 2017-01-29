movies
“Split” still reigns; “Dog” overcomes controversy for strong opening

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Split $26,268,685 -34.3% $8,212 $77,998,775
2 A Dog’s Purpose $18,386,020 $6,010 $18,386,020
3 Hidden Figures $14,000,000 -11.0% $4,178 $104,021,694
4 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $13,850,000 $4,462 $13,850,000
5 La La Land $12,050,000 +43.0% $3,842 $106,509,372
6 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage $8,250,000 -59.0% $2,260 $33,487,750
7 Sing $6,213,710 -31.0% $2,300 $257,405,085
8 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $5,124,000 -28.9% $2,501 $520,049,573
9 Monster Trucks $4,100,000 -42.0% $1,643 $28,135,147
10 Gold $3,470,000 $1,602 $3,470,000
11 Patriots Day $2,850,000 -50.5% $1,543 $28,381,241
12 The Founder $2,676,000 -21.4% $2,400 $7,503,067
13 Moana $2,425,000 -10.0% $1,280 $240,115,596
14 Lion $2,383,000 +35.0% $4,144 $19,752,872
15 Manchester by the Sea $2,026,740 +113.6% $1,735 $41,540,879

 

