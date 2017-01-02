Strong box office weekend to end 2016
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$49,539,000
|-22.6%
|$11,917
|$424,917,705
|2
|Sing
|$42,820,000
|+21.4%
|$10,628
|$166,421,490
|3
|Passengers (2016)
|$16,150,000
|+7.3%
|$4,643
|$61,450,201
|4
|Moana
|$10,974,000
|+42.3%
|$3,955
|$210,033,039
|5
|Why Him?
|$10,600,000
|-3.7%
|$3,524
|$34,618,587
|6
|Fences
|$10,045,000
|+50.2%
|$4,365
|$29,747,144
|7
|La La Land
|$9,530,000
|+65.7%
|$12,707
|$34,245,199
|8
|Assassin’s Creed
|$8,600,000
|-16.3%
|$2,870
|$39,643,518
|9
|Manchester by the Sea
|$4,239,250
|+53.1%
|$3,515
|$28,463,901
|10
|Collateral Beauty
|$4,150,000
|-2.9%
|$1,512
|$25,791,500
|11
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|$4,100,000
|+40.2%
|$2,226
|$224,120,251
|12
|Office Christmas Party
|$3,572,000
|-30.5%
|$1,463
|$51,118,675
|13
|Lion
|$2,265,000
|+152.0%
|$4,314
|$6,097,503
|14
|Jackie
|$1,550,000
|+25.1%
|$4,318
|$7,026,006
|15
|Arrival
|$1,363,000
|+26.5%
|$2,501
|$92,195,332