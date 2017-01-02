movies
Strong box office weekend to end 2016

by on January 2, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $49,539,000 -22.6% $11,917 $424,917,705
2 Sing $42,820,000 +21.4% $10,628 $166,421,490
3 Passengers (2016) $16,150,000 +7.3% $4,643 $61,450,201
4 Moana $10,974,000 +42.3% $3,955 $210,033,039
5 Why Him? $10,600,000 -3.7% $3,524 $34,618,587
6 Fences $10,045,000 +50.2% $4,365 $29,747,144
7 La La Land $9,530,000 +65.7% $12,707 $34,245,199
8 Assassin’s Creed $8,600,000 -16.3% $2,870 $39,643,518
9 Manchester by the Sea $4,239,250 +53.1% $3,515 $28,463,901
10 Collateral Beauty $4,150,000 -2.9% $1,512 $25,791,500
11 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them $4,100,000 +40.2% $2,226 $224,120,251
12 Office Christmas Party $3,572,000 -30.5% $1,463 $51,118,675
13 Lion $2,265,000 +152.0% $4,314 $6,097,503
14 Jackie $1,550,000 +25.1% $4,318 $7,026,006
15 Arrival $1,363,000 +26.5% $2,501 $92,195,332

 

fencesMoanamovie grossespasengersrogue oneSingthe film yapweekend box officeWhy Him?

