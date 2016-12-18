movies
The Force is with “Rogue One”

by on December 18, 2016
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $155,000,000 $37,287 $155,000,000
2 Moana $11,664,000 -37.1% $3,252 $161,858,745
3 Office Christmas Party $8,450,000 -50.0% $2,632 $31,518,267
4 Collateral Beauty $7,000,000 $2,312 $7,000,000
5 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them $5,030,000 -51.7% $1,657 $207,681,095
6 Manchester by the Sea $4,156,338 +31.0% $3,441 $14,016,643
7 La La Land $4,020,000 +356.2% $20,100 $5,260,166
8 Arrival $2,775,000 -50.3% $1,287 $86,468,367
9 Doctor Strange $2,036,000 -55.1% $1,055 $226,086,027
10 Nocturnal Animals $1,391,380 -56.0% $1,117 $8,812,746
11 Trolls $1,300,000 -57.0% $758 $147,355,937
12 Allied $1,245,000 -68.5% $766 $38,453,917
13 Hacksaw Ridge $895,000 -60.9% $667 $62,793,104
14 Almost Christmas $573,730 -58.3% $797 $41,173,660
15 Jackie $550,000 +11.7% $6,548 $1,592,735

 

