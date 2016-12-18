The Force is with “Rogue One”
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$155,000,000
|–
|$37,287
|$155,000,000
|2
|Moana
|$11,664,000
|-37.1%
|$3,252
|$161,858,745
|3
|Office Christmas Party
|$8,450,000
|-50.0%
|$2,632
|$31,518,267
|4
|Collateral Beauty
|$7,000,000
|–
|$2,312
|$7,000,000
|5
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|$5,030,000
|-51.7%
|$1,657
|$207,681,095
|6
|Manchester by the Sea
|$4,156,338
|+31.0%
|$3,441
|$14,016,643
|7
|La La Land
|$4,020,000
|+356.2%
|$20,100
|$5,260,166
|8
|Arrival
|$2,775,000
|-50.3%
|$1,287
|$86,468,367
|9
|Doctor Strange
|$2,036,000
|-55.1%
|$1,055
|$226,086,027
|10
|Nocturnal Animals
|$1,391,380
|-56.0%
|$1,117
|$8,812,746
|11
|Trolls
|$1,300,000
|-57.0%
|$758
|$147,355,937
|12
|Allied
|$1,245,000
|-68.5%
|$766
|$38,453,917
|13
|Hacksaw Ridge
|$895,000
|-60.9%
|$667
|$62,793,104
|14
|Almost Christmas
|$573,730
|-58.3%
|$797
|$41,173,660
|15
|Jackie
|$550,000
|+11.7%
|$6,548
|$1,592,735