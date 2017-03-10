The Long and Short of It: ‘Meet Joe Black’

In “The Long and Short of It” series, Sam Watermeier writes concise reviews of long epics he’s been putting off watching for years. These are the movies that came in bulky two-tape boxes back when VHS was all the rage. This bi-weekly series isn’t about watching Sam torture himself; it’s about watching him experience long-beloved films for the first time.
Falling in love is like seeing the world again for the first time. It fills you with wonder and makes each moment seem like a discovery. You cherish every second but also feel as though you could smile in the face of death.
“Meet Joe Black” elegantly explores this emotional journey that some of us are lucky enough to experience before we die. It’s the kind of film that mirrors your childhood definition of romance — a sweeping portrait of beautiful people falling for each other that leaves you lovesick and full of longing. I was a little boy when this film came out, and I remember its trailers leaving an ache of yearning in the pit of my stomach. Watching it now, next to the woman I love — this column’s illustrator, Jenn Marie Harmeson — I know true romance is within reach and movie magic is real.
The film is a sumptuous fantasy wrapped in reality. In the opening shot, the camera creeps up on a castle-like estate bathed in moonlight. We later learn this is the home of billionaire media mogul Bill Parrish (Anthony Hopkins), the founder of Parrish Communications. As the company is considering a merger and as Bill is approaching his 65th birthday, he starts feeling chest pains and hearing grim voices. Death comes for him in the form of a dashing gentleman (Brad Pitt) whom he dubs “Joe Black.”
Loosely based on the 1934 drama, “Death Takes a Holiday,” the film follows Joe as he hides in human form for a taste of mortal life. Bill agrees to be his guide in exchange for extra time on Earth. Joe ends up falling in love with Bill’s daughter, Susan (Claire Forlani), who’s searching for a man who will make her feel the thrill to be alive.
Susan falls for Joe because of his wide-eyed excitement at the world around him. His enthusiasm rubs off on her and makes her feel reborn. Joe embodies the way we feel when we’re falling in love — like tourists on their first trip to this planet. (Behold the hilarious, endearing way he acts as though eating peanut butter is a religious experience.)
Director Martin Brest maintains a measured pace, mirroring Joe’s unhurried demeanor. Composer Thomas Newman’s graceful, gorgeous score swells as Joe tries to savor every passing moment. And the three lead actors exude electric chemistry even when they’re simply looking at each other, taking the time to stop and search their souls as the clock ticks toward death.
“Meet Joe Black” gets a lot of flak for its length. Yes, scenes linger on the characters for much longer than you’d expect. But that feels fitting for a film about how every minute matters. As I watched it with my beautiful, loving girlfriend, I felt grateful for every second we spent together seeing a love like ours unfold on screen.
The Long and Short of It: ‘Meet Joe Black’
Illustration by Jenn Marie Harmeson
