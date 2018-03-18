movies
“Tomb Raider” gets buried

by on March 18, 2018
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross
1 Black Panther $27,024,000 -33.8% 3,834 -108 $7,049 $605,400,528
2 Tomb Raider $23,525,000 3,854 $6,104 $23,525,000
3 I Can Only Imagine $17,064,640 1,629 $10,476 $17,064,640
4 A Wrinkle in Time $16,565,000 -50.0% 3,980 $4,162 $61,059,654
5 Love, Simon $11,500,000 2,402 $4,788 $11,500,000
6 Game Night $5,570,000 -29.2% 2,686 -375 $2,074 $54,174,184
7 Peter Rabbit $5,200,000 -23.3% 2,725 -387 $1,908 $102,440,268
8 Strangers: Prey at Night $4,810,000 -53.8% 2,464 $1,952 $18,612,052
9 Red Sparrow $4,450,000 -47.7% 2,583 -481 $1,723 $39,583,642
10 Death Wish (2018) $3,368,000 -48.8% 2,676 -206 $1,259 $29,949,685
11 Annihilation $1,700,000 -48.5% 1,087 -622 $1,564 $29,594,743
12 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $1,650,000 -39.8% 1,556 -601 $1,060 $400,273,598
13 7 Days in Entebbe $1,628,000 838 $1,943 $1,628,000
14 The Greatest Showman $1,175,000 -38.6% 737 -215 $1,594 $169,744,618
15 The Hurricane Heist $1,031,000 -65.9% 2,283 -119 $452 $5,366,921
16 The Shape of Water $800,000 -65.9% 758 -794 $1,055 $62,688,637

 

