“Tomb Raider” gets buried
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Black Panther
|$27,024,000
|-33.8%
|3,834
|-108
|$7,049
|$605,400,528
|2
|Tomb Raider
|$23,525,000
|–
|3,854
|–
|$6,104
|$23,525,000
|3
|I Can Only Imagine
|$17,064,640
|–
|1,629
|–
|$10,476
|$17,064,640
|4
|A Wrinkle in Time
|$16,565,000
|-50.0%
|3,980
|–
|$4,162
|$61,059,654
|5
|Love, Simon
|$11,500,000
|–
|2,402
|–
|$4,788
|$11,500,000
|6
|Game Night
|$5,570,000
|-29.2%
|2,686
|-375
|$2,074
|$54,174,184
|7
|Peter Rabbit
|$5,200,000
|-23.3%
|2,725
|-387
|$1,908
|$102,440,268
|8
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|$4,810,000
|-53.8%
|2,464
|–
|$1,952
|$18,612,052
|9
|Red Sparrow
|$4,450,000
|-47.7%
|2,583
|-481
|$1,723
|$39,583,642
|10
|Death Wish (2018)
|$3,368,000
|-48.8%
|2,676
|-206
|$1,259
|$29,949,685
|11
|Annihilation
|$1,700,000
|-48.5%
|1,087
|-622
|$1,564
|$29,594,743
|12
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$1,650,000
|-39.8%
|1,556
|-601
|$1,060
|$400,273,598
|13
|7 Days in Entebbe
|$1,628,000
|–
|838
|–
|$1,943
|$1,628,000
|14
|The Greatest Showman
|$1,175,000
|-38.6%
|737
|-215
|$1,594
|$169,744,618
|15
|The Hurricane Heist
|$1,031,000
|-65.9%
|2,283
|-119
|$452
|$5,366,921
|16
|The Shape of Water
|$800,000
|-65.9%
|758
|-794
|$1,055
|$62,688,637