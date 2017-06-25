movies
“Transformers” disappoints; “Cars 3” rolling; “Woman” still wondrous

by on June 25, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Transformers: The Last Knight $45,300,000 $11,133 $69,095,489
2 Cars 3 $25,175,000 -53.1% $5,915 $99,882,893
3 Wonder Woman $25,175,000 -39.0% $6,401 $318,380,158
4 47 Meters Down $7,435,000 -33.6% $3,009 $24,260,932
5 All Eyez on Me $5,850,000 -77.9% $2,367 $38,642,319
6 The Mummy (2017) $5,836,900 -59.8% $1,959 $68,520,570
7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $5,239,000 -41.6% $2,136 $160,004,326
8 Rough Night $4,700,000 -41.3% $1,486 $16,634,947
9 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $4,280,000 -40.4% $1,838 $65,743,176
10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $3,000,000 -40.8% $2,044 $380,213,327
11 Beatriz At Dinner $1,817,550 +158.9% $3,702 $3,011,330
12 Baywatch $1,458,000 -9.5% $3,038 $56,607,889
13 Megan Leavey $1,216,000 -52.2% $1,252 $10,740,174
14 The Book of Henry $936,995 -34.2% $1,450 $3,094,350

 

