“Transformers” disappoints; “Cars 3” rolling; “Woman” still wondrous
|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|1
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$45,300,000
|–
|$11,133
|$69,095,489
|2
|Cars 3
|$25,175,000
|-53.1%
|$5,915
|$99,882,893
|3
|Wonder Woman
|$25,175,000
|-39.0%
|$6,401
|$318,380,158
|4
|47 Meters Down
|$7,435,000
|-33.6%
|$3,009
|$24,260,932
|5
|All Eyez on Me
|$5,850,000
|-77.9%
|$2,367
|$38,642,319
|6
|The Mummy (2017)
|$5,836,900
|-59.8%
|$1,959
|$68,520,570
|7
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$5,239,000
|-41.6%
|$2,136
|$160,004,326
|8
|Rough Night
|$4,700,000
|-41.3%
|$1,486
|$16,634,947
|9
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|$4,280,000
|-40.4%
|$1,838
|$65,743,176
|10
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$3,000,000
|-40.8%
|$2,044
|$380,213,327
|11
|Beatriz At Dinner
|$1,817,550
|+158.9%
|$3,702
|$3,011,330
|12
|Baywatch
|$1,458,000
|-9.5%
|$3,038
|$56,607,889
|13
|Megan Leavey
|$1,216,000
|-52.2%
|$1,252
|$10,740,174
|14
|The Book of Henry
|$936,995
|-34.2%
|$1,450
|$3,094,350