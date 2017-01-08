Upcoming movies for 2017 are already getting a lot of people excited. Of course, the 2010s has not been an especially great decade for movies so far. People have been saying that this is the Golden Age of Television, and this might mean that it is also the dark age of film. Many of the movies of the 2010s so far have been sequels, adaptations, reboots and all sorts of other pieces of rehashed content. There are only so many original choices for this year as well.
People today who want to have long Hollywood careers are usually starting out in television and never really making the transition to movies. Television stars are the people who are the most popular, and they are able to more or less buy their tickets into the few hit films of the year. This is a different world today and a different culture. The fact that people still go to Hollywood for the sake of watching movies in the current cultural environment is partly a consequence of the level of momentum that Hollywood has at this point. However, some of the upcoming films for the year of 2017 are at least promising, and Hollywood will have a few great movies each year to keep people coming back for more.
Many people are excited for the live action version of “Beauty and the Beast.” Disney has been on something of a hot streak for the whole of the 2010s and just slightly before, and their live-action film series has been acclaimed for the most part. People are hoping that “Beauty and the Beast” is going to be just as great. Many people are also excited to see the new X-Men-themed film, “Logan,” which could potentially serve as a satisfying new entry to this exceedingly popular and successful franchise.
In the 2010s, there has been a trend towards resurrecting film series from the 1990s, partly out of nostalgia and partly out of an attempt to cash in on a built-in audience. There is going to be a new “Trainspotting” movie, furthering this trend. “The LEGO Batman Movie” should be a solid choice for the people who are excited about LEGO movies and Batman movies, since both have been featured separately on many different occasions by this point in time.
People might see some of these new movies reflected in the games at various online platforms.
