What a Wonder-ous opening
|1
|Wonder Woman
|$100,505,000
|–
|$24,131
|$100,505,000
|2
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|$23,500,000
|–
|$6,843
|$23,500,000
|3
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|$21,613,000
|-65.7%
|$5,054
|$114,621,771
|4
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$9,733,000
|-53.4%
|$2,775
|$355,474,332
|5
|Baywatch
|$8,500,000
|-54.1%
|$2,331
|$41,724,438
|6
|Alien: Covenant
|$4,000,000
|-62.3%
|$1,504
|$67,219,484
|7
|Everything, Everything
|$3,320,000
|-44.8%
|$1,398
|$28,301,587
|8
|Snatched
|$1,340,000
|-66.3%
|$825
|$43,868,414
|9
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|$1,220,000
|-72.7%
|$584
|$17,824,604
|10
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|$1,170,000
|-64.6%
|$957
|$37,172,957
|11
|The Boss Baby
|$635,000
|-63.2%
|$928
|$170,935,564
|12
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|$620,000
|-57.6%
|$1,176
|$502,098,471
|13
|3 Idiotas
|$600,000
|–
|$1,719
|$600,000
|14
|Paris Can Wait
|$550,979
|+27.6%
|$3,649
|$1,627,586
|15
|The Fate of the Furious
|$488,285
|-67.3%
|$823
|$223,880,435