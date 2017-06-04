movies
What a Wonder-ous opening

by on June 4, 2017
 

TW Title (click to view) Weekend Gross % Change Average Total Gross
1 Wonder Woman $100,505,000 $24,131 $100,505,000
2 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie $23,500,000 $6,843 $23,500,000
3 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales $21,613,000 -65.7% $5,054 $114,621,771
4 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $9,733,000 -53.4% $2,775 $355,474,332
5 Baywatch $8,500,000 -54.1% $2,331 $41,724,438
6 Alien: Covenant $4,000,000 -62.3% $1,504 $67,219,484
7 Everything, Everything $3,320,000 -44.8% $1,398 $28,301,587
8 Snatched $1,340,000 -66.3% $825 $43,868,414
9 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul $1,220,000 -72.7% $584 $17,824,604
10 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword $1,170,000 -64.6% $957 $37,172,957
11 The Boss Baby $635,000 -63.2% $928 $170,935,564
12 Beauty and the Beast (2017) $620,000 -57.6% $1,176 $502,098,471
13 3 Idiotas $600,000 $1,719 $600,000
14 Paris Can Wait $550,979 +27.6% $3,649 $1,627,586
15 The Fate of the Furious $488,285 -67.3% $823 $223,880,435

 

News

